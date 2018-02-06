ATX 3 405 -2,9%  Dow 24 346 -4,6%  Nasdaq 6 496 -3,9%  Euro 1,2325 -0,5% 
Fresh Del Monte Produce Aktie [WKN: 910307 / ISIN: KYG367381053]

06.02.2018 14:00:00

Fresh Del Monte Produce to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), today announced that it will issue a press release on its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results prior to the market opening on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 and will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. Hosting the call for the Company will be Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Contreras, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Christine Cannella, Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Fresh Del Monte web site at www.freshdelmonte.com. The call will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for more than 125 years.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the intents, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to various matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described under the caption "Key Information – Risk Factors” in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2016, along with other reports that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to the Editor: This release and other press releases are available on the Company’s web site, www.freshdelmonte.com.

