Frontierpay launches Asian headquarters

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontierpay, a foreign exchange and international payments firm is proud to announce the opening of its Asia headquarters in Singapore's central business district. As part of Frontierpay's continued international expansion, the new hub will act as a counterpart to the company's primary headquarters in the United Kingdom, founded in 2009.

The Singapore office, currently occupied by an initial team of five people, is expected to grow to 50 staff in the next three years. The team will focus on assisting customers with their foreign exchange needs, this includes supporting existing clients in the region, hedging solutions to new clients, growing treasury and mass payment. With an emphasis on sales, B2B payments, client management and local trade operations, Frontierpay's new headquarters is firmly positioned to further tackle the Asian market.

Frontierpay's rapid growth within the Asian markets made Singapore a natural choice to establish operations. Singapore's world-class reputation as a global business centre, exceptional infrastructure and talented workforce were the contributing factors in the decision to establish operations in this vibrant city. Singapore offers a unique environment for the company to support and grow its Asian business. The services and products that have solidified Frontierpay as a premier international payments partner will now be more readily accessible to customers in Asia.

Owain Walters, CEO of Frontierpay, comments: "As Frontierpay has grown over the years, we've seen more and more opportunities outside Europe. The Asian market in particular is responsible for much of the global increase in our cross-border trade. With a permanent location in Singapore, we're well-positioned to serve our clients in managing costs, counterparty risk and exploring new markets, and we expect the location to be a prime driver of growth in our business. We are excited by the regional opportunities and have a fantastic team in our new office in the Central Business District."

The Singapore based Asian headquarters demonstrates that Frontierpay's business model is scalable across different regions. Ultimately, the company intends for the site to act as a roadmap for further expansions in the Middle East, Africa and North America.

About Frontierpay

Frontierpay is a specialist provider of international payments, foreign exchange and core-treasury functions. Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, the firm delivers cost-effective and dependable cross-currency and same-currency payments across 180 countries. Frontierpay's mission is to ensure our customers' payments get made on time, every time.

Using a global banking network and boasting unrivalled access to 140 currencies, and with the speed and nimbleness of a smaller independent firm, Frontierpay is uniquely placed to navigate FX risk and deliver a comprehensive service. Payments without borders.

https://www.frontierpay.com/

Press Contacts

Frontierpay Singapore Pte Ltd

6 Shenton Way, #21-08A

OUE Downtown 2

+65-6817-5248

fpsingapore@frontierpay.com

Raewyn cBain

Pink Tiger Media for Frontierpay

+852 9765 9275

raewyn.mcbain@pinktigermedia.com

Victoria Baillie

Pink Tiger Media for Frontierpay

+604 210 2892

victoria.baillie@pinktigermedia.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180709/2181860-1LOGO

SOURCE Frontierpay