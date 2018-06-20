Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
Full Brochure Available for Nicholas Hall's OTC. NewDirections Executive Conference - Where Innovation Meets Regulation

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With three months to go, the full agenda for this inaugural OTC.NewDirections Executive Conference is available to view at: https://nicholashall.com/event/otcnewdirections-executive-conference

The Nicholas Hall Group of Companies is delighted to announce that they are being joined in London on 12 September by eminent speakers from players including Medical Brands, Angelini and Kanabo Research, as well as independent experts from different sectors and specialties, who are looking forward to sharing their experience and insights with the audience. A comprehensive agenda covers such diverse topics as the Regulatory Repercussions of Brexit, Digital Health, Medical Devices, Switch, Health Claims and Medical Cannabis, as well as detailed reviews of what is impacting innovation and regulation across consumer healthcare. Plus, delegates have the opportunity to visit the CHC Innovation Fair, running alongside the Conference.

Attractive group booking rates are on offer. Either visit the website or contact Lianne Hill on +44(0)-1702-220-217 or lianne.hill@NicholasHall.com to receive a copy of the full brochure, or ask about unique special attendee rates. #OTCND18

SOURCE The Nicholas Hall Group

