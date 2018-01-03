ATX 3 597 -0,1%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2199 1,3% 
ATX P 1 817 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 613 0,5%  Nikkei 23 654 -0,2%  CHF 1,1803 0,5% 
DAX 13 245 0,3%  FTSE100 7 779 0,2%  Öl 69,8 1,0%  Gold 1 336 0,7% 

12.01.2018 23:49:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

GATE Announces Completion Of Restructuring Plan

CAYMAN ISLANDS and SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global A&T Electronics Ltd. (the "Company") announced that the Court-approved restructuring plan has gone into effect as of today.

At a hearing on 3 January 2018, the Honorable Robert D. Drain affirmed its ruling on 21 December confirming the Company's restructuring plan, and overruling on finding in applicable the limited objection filed by JP Morgan Chase ("JPMC").

"The closing of our restructuring is the culmination of hard work and strong support from our equity sponsors and noteholders, who have been constructive partners throughout our restructuring process. In particular, I want to thank all our customers and suppliers for their support and trust in UTAC throughout this process.  I also want to thank our dedicated employees for continuing to deliver quality products and services to our customers," said Dr. W. John Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

As previously announced, the restructuring will reduce the Company's funded debt from approximately $1.12 billion to total of $665 million and reduce its annual debt service by nearly half from $113 million to approximately $56.5 million. The restructuring will consolidate GATE with its sister company UMS, allowing for greater operational synergy and liquidity. With the significant reduction in interest expense, UTAC is expected to generate positive free cashflow after interest and capex spending. 

When completed, the restructuring will also resolve all litigation and claims of the noteholders against the company and its equity sponsors over the 2014 debt exchange.

"UTAC will emerge from this process stronger than ever, with the financial stability and flexibility to invest for future growth," said John.

-End-

About UTAC Holdings Ltd 

UTAC Holdings Ltd (UTAC) is a leading independent provider of assembly and test services for a broad range of semiconductor chips. We offer a full range of semiconductor assembly and test services in these key product categories: analog, mixed-signal and logic, and memory. Our customers are primarily fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and wafer foundries. UTAC is headquartered in Singapore, with production facilities located in Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, mainland China, Indonesia and Malaysia. We have a global sales network across United States, Japan, mainland China and Taiwan, rest of Asia and Europe, with sales offices in each of these regions. 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-announces-completion-of-restructuring-plan-300582238.html

SOURCE UTAC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Zum Start der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schließen auf Rekordniveau
Die Wall Street konnte ihren Rekordlauf auch am letzten Tag der Handelswoche fortsetzen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH