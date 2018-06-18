GCI Liberty, Inc. Closes Private Offering of $477.25 Million of 1.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2046

GCI Liberty, Inc. ("GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) announced today that it has closed its previously announced private offering of $477.25 million aggregate original principal amount of its 1.75% exchangeable senior debentures due 2046 (the "debentures”), including debentures with an aggregate original principal amount of $62.25 million issued pursuant to the exercise of an option granted to the initial purchasers.

Upon an exchange of debentures, GCI Liberty, at its option, may deliver Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter”) Class A common stock, cash or a combination of Charter Class A common stock and cash. Initially, 2.6989 shares of Charter Class A common stock are attributable to each $1,000 principal amount of debentures, representing an initial exchange price of approximately $370.52 for each share of Charter Class A common stock. A total of 1,288,051 shares of Charter Class A common stock are attributable to the debentures. Interest is payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year, commencing September 30, 2018. The debentures may be redeemed by GCI Liberty, in whole or in part, on or after October 5, 2023. Holders of debentures also have the right to require GCI Liberty to purchase their debentures on October 5, 2023. The redemption and purchase price will generally equal 100% of the adjusted principal amount of the debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest.

GCI Liberty expects to use the net proceeds of the offering (1) to make indemnification payments to Liberty Interactive LLC ("LI LLC”), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail”), pursuant to GCI Liberty’s indemnification agreement with LI LLC and Qurate Retail, in connection with any of LI LLC’s 1.75% Exchangeable Debentures due 2046 that may be repurchased by LI LLC in privately negotiated transactions, by tender offer or in other purchase transactions (GCI Liberty made an indemnification payment of approximately $133 million in cash to LI LLC pursuant to the indemnification agreement) and (2) for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of GCI Liberty’s outstanding indebtedness.

The debentures have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The debentures were offered by means of an offering memorandum solely to "Qualified Institutional Buyers” pursuant to, and as that term is defined in, Rule 144A of the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the debentures nor shall there be any sale of debentures in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the use of proceeds from the offering of the debentures. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and GCI Liberty expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in GCI Liberty’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of GCI Liberty, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for risks and uncertainties related to GCI Liberty which may affect the statements made in this press release.

About GCI Liberty, Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal assets consist of its subsidiary GCI Holdings, LLC ("GCI”) and interests in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending Tree.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618006226/en/