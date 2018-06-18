|
18.06.2018 07:00:40
GNW-News: Idorsia is initiating REACT - Phase 3 registration study with clazosentan
Idorsia is initiating REACT - Phase 3 registration study with clazosentan
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. /
Idorsia is initiating REACT - Phase 3 registration study with clazosentan
. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Source: Globenewswire
* REACT assesses clazosentan for the prevention of clinical deterioration due
to vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia following subarachnoid
hemorrhage
* Japanese registration program with clazosentan is on-track to deliver
results by year-end
* Idorsia establishes Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan
* Idorsia to host an investor webcast to discuss the Phase 3 program today at
14:00hrs CEST
Allschwil, Switzerland - June 18, 2018
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it is initiating a Phase 3 study,
REACT, to investigate the efficacy and safety of clazosentan for the prevention
of clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia in
patients following an aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.
About aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage and cerebral vasospasm
Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) is a sudden life-threatening bleeding
occurring in the subarachnoid space. It is caused by the rupture of an aneurysm
- a weak, bulging spot on the wall of a cerebral artery. Emergency surgical
repair (endovascular coiling or microsurgical clipping) is required to stop the
hemorrhage.
The bleeding and the release of a vasoconstrictor, endothelin, by the
neighboring vascular endothelium, causes many patients to experience vasospasm
(constriction of arteries in the brain). This diminishes blood flow to the brain
and as a consequence, about one third of patients experience worsening of their
neurological condition. Patients with thick and diffuse blot clots are at a
significantly higher risk of experiencing cerebral vasospasm. Today, patients
with vasospasm are typically treated with hemodynamic therapy, or more invasive
neurovascular intervention such as balloon angioplasty or intra-arterial
administration of vasodilators.
E. Francois Aldrich, M.B., Ch.B., M. Med., F.C.S. Professor of Neurosurgery,
Chief of Cerebrovascular Surgery Neurosurgery, University of Maryland commented:
"It is very frustrating to see our patients survive the initial trauma of the
brain hemorrhage and seemingly make a recovery, only for the vasospasm to take
hold and cause significant long-term damage. Current 'rescue' therapy for
cerebral vasospasm involves invasive neurovascular intervention that often needs
to be repeated multiple times over the course of several days, needs to be
performed by highly-trained specialists in an intensive care setting, and is
itself associated with medical risks. Clazosentan may avoid or reduce this
considerable ordeal for the patient, and the healthcare team."
About clazosentan
Several studies have built our understanding of clazosentan, an intravenous
endothelin receptor antagonist, regarding its impact on preventing or reversing
cerebral vasospasm. These studies suggest that clazosentan has the potential to
prevent vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia and to decrease the need for
invasive neurovascular intervention.
Martine Clozel, MD and Chief Scientific Officer, commented:
"We know that endothelin plays a major role in cerebral vasospasm after aSAH.
Clazosentan is an endothelin receptor antagonist which was optimized for its
potential to be active in the brain and adapted to intensive care
administration. Clinical studies with clazosentan have built a deep
understanding of its role in preventing or reversing cerebral vasospasm. I am
confident that we can now show that clazosentan can prevent vasospasm-related
clinical deterioration in high risk patients."
About the REACT study
REACT is a prospective, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-
controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 study to assess the efficacy and safety of
clazosentan in preventing clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related
delayed cerebral ischemia, in adult patients with aSAH. Approximately 400
patients, regardless of whether their hemorrhage has been treated with surgical
clipping or endovascular coiling are expected to be enrolled. Patients will be
enrolled from 100 trial sites across 15 countries who will be randomized to
either 15 mg/hr clazosentan or placebo for a treatment period of up to 14 days.
The study is expected to run for around 27 months.
REACT will enroll aSAH patients identified as being at high-risk of developing
delayed ischemic neurological deficit because of high volume of their
hemorrhage, as assessed by CT scan on hospital admission. Patients experiencing
asymptomatic moderate to severe cerebral vasospasm within 14 days of securing
the aneurysm may also be included.
Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development, commented:
"REACT builds on the learnings from previous clinical studies with clazosentan,
which have served to identify the optimal treatment dose and the characteristics
of the patient that are most likely to benefit from treatment. Those studies
have also established an extensive safety profile with over 1'800 patients
treated. Compared to current acute intra-arterial intervention that only targets
vasospasm in major blood vessels, clazosentan reaches the smaller blood vessels.
It therefore has a potential to an effect across the whole brain circulation."
About the registration program in Japan
A Phase 2 study in Japanese and Korean patients showed that 10 mg/hr clazosentan
significantly reduced vasospasm, and vasospasm-related morbidity and mortality
events. On that basis, a registration program was initiated with clazosentan in
Japan in May 2016. Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage is a significant problem
in Japan with a prevalence around twice as high as in the rest of the world.
The program consists of two prospective, multicenter, double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled studies to assess the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in
reducing vasospasm, and vasospasm-related morbidity and mortality events in
adult patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Patients are randomized
to either 10 mg/hr clazosentan or placebo for up to a cumulative maximum of 15
days following the onset of aSAH. The two studies follow the same study design,
with one enrolling patients whose aSAH was treated by surgical clipping and the
other enrolling patients who were treated for aSAH by endovascular coiling. Both
studies are close to full recruitment with 160 patients in each study and
results are expected by the end of 2018.
About Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan was established under leadership of Dr Satoshi
Tanaka in 2018 in preparation for the potential launch of Idorsia's first
product, clazosentan for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm following
aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The organization, led by Satoshi and his
professional team, also conducts clinical development of Idorsia's innovative
and promising compounds for the specific needs of the Japanese Health Authority
and has a central role for East Asian cross-border clinical development
activities, such as in South Korea.
Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and CEO, commented:
"I am very pleased to announce the establishment of Idorsia Japan relatively
early in the life of Idorsia. From our previous experience we recognize that
Japan can be a very important contributor to both global clinical development
and commercial success. Led by Dr. Satoshi Tanaka, the organization is preparing
for success of the ongoing Japanese registration program with clazosentan, which
has the potential to become Idorsia's first marketed product. We will then also
leverage our presence in Japan to advance the global development programs with
our portfolio of drugs in other indications."
Notes to the editor
About Dr. E. Francois Aldrich
Dr. Aldrich joined the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Maryland
in 1993 after six years on the faculty at the University of Texas Medical Branch
in Galveston. He has over 30 years neurosurgical experience where he has
dedicated his career to the microsurgical treatment of a wide variety of complex
neurosurgical cases in adults. He has consistently received many 'U.S. News, Top
Doc' awards and is regularly included in the 'America's Best Physicians' list.
Dr. Aldrich is a Professor of Neurosurgery, Vice Chair of the Department of
Neurosurgery, Residency Program Director and has served on the institutional
review board for the last 20 years.
He is the head of cerebrovascular surgery and is an expert in the surgical
treatment of ruptured and unruptured cerebral aneurysms as well as other brain
blood vessel abnormalities. This is also the main focus of his clinical
research. He is heavily involved in the design, and execution of multiple
multinational studies in the treatment vasospasm, a potentially fatal condition
that follows aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. New surgical techniques are
being investigated for the treatment of interventricular and intracerebral
hemorrhage. He also serves has the principal investigator on many of these
studies.
References
* Macdonald R L, et al. Stroke. 2012; 43(6):1463-9.
* Macdonald R L, et al. The Lancet. Neurology, 2011; 10(7):618-625.
* Macdonald R L, et al. Stroke 2008; 39:3015-3021.
* Vajkoczy P, et al. Journal of Neurosurgery 2005; 103:9-17.
* Roux S. et al. J Pharmacol Exp Ther 1997; 283:1110-1118.
Investor webcast
An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the Global Phase
3 program, the Japanese registration program and the establishment of Idorsia
Pharmaceuticals Japan. The call will start with presentations by senior
management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
Date: Monday June 18, 2018
Time: 14:00 CEST | 13:00 BST | 08:00 EDT
Webcast participants should visit Idorsia's website www.idorsia.com 10-15
minutes before the webcast is due to start.
Conference call participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes
before the conference is due to start.
Dial-in: CH: +41 (0)44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 203 009 2470 | US:
+1 877 423 0830
PIN: 66706100#
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we
will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies,
with a strong scientific core.
Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized
in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of
therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong
balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business
success.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and has over 650 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
For further information please contact:
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 (0) 58 844 10 10
www.idorsia.com
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
Medienmitteilung PDF:
http://hugin.info/174259/R/2199592/852926.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via GlobeNewswire
Nachrichten zu Idorsia AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Idorsia AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Idorsia AG
|23,86
|-0,25%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Indizes in diesem Artikel
|NASDAQ Comp.
|7 746,38
|-0,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Am Freitag verbuchte der heimische Aktienmarkt deutliche Verluste.