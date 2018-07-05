GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2018

SAO PAULO, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights

GOL's domestic demand (RPK) grew by 6.7% and GOL's domestic load factor increased 0.6 p.p. in comparison to June 2017 , achieving 79.6%. GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 5.9% as volume of departures and number of seats increased by 0.9% and 4.5%, respectively over June 2017 .



, achieving 79.6%. GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 5.9% as volume of departures and number of seats increased by 0.9% and 4.5%, respectively over . In June 2018 , international demand (RPK) and supply (ASK) and decreased by 16.6% and 5.8%, respectively, and international load factor decreased by 8.0 p.p. in relation to June 2017 .



, international demand (RPK) and supply (ASK) and decreased by 16.6% and 5.8%, respectively, and international load factor decreased by 8.0 p.p. in relation to . Total demand (RPK) was up 4.6% in comparison to June 2017 and consolidated load factor was 78.0%. Supply (ASKs) increased 4.7% due to a longer average stage length and a 3.5% increase in the number of seats. The total volume of departures was the same level as June 2017 .



and consolidated load factor was 78.0%. Supply (ASKs) increased 4.7% due to a longer average stage length and a 3.5% increase in the number of seats. The total volume of departures was the same level as . GOL's cargo volumes transported increased by 20.4% during the month to 9.5 tons.

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 66 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 13 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 120 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-june-2018-300676532.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.