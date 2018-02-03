Gallucio's Italian Restaurant Partners with Salvation Army to Fight Hunger

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 03, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gallucio's Italian Restaurant, which has been named Delaware's Best Italian Eatery & "Irish-Style" Pub, has teamed up with the Salvation Army for Souper Bowl. The event takes place on Saturday, February 3, at Gallucio's, 1709 Lovering Ave., Wilmington, DE.

"The Salvation Army began this event here four years ago with the notion that having finished Christmas our pantries are empty and people are still hungry," said Carl Colantuono, Director of Marketing, Salvation Army of Delaware. "What we want to do is remind people that even after the Christmas season we need to fill our pantries so we created a fun event called 'Souper Bowl.'"

This event has been hosted by Gallucio's since 2015. Colantuono approached Greg Dorak, General Manager of Gallucio's, about hosting this event and Dorak replied, "Sure, it's a no-brainer," citing Gallucio's involvement in the Wilmington Community.

Donation to Souper Bowl is $10 and includes all-you-can-eat soup, donated by Gallucio's, and a souvenir mug. There will be door prizes and other surprises at this popular Delaware event. The festivities start at noon.

The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever, and however it can. To donate directly to the Salvation Army, please visit http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/.

About Gallucio's Italian Restaurant

Gallucio's serves quality Italian fare using authentic Italian cooking methods and the freshest ingredients. Gallucio's also offers casual bar fare, online ordering, take-out and delivery, and takes reservations for large parties of up to fifty people. For more information, please call 302-655-3689, or visit http://www.gallucios-de.com. The restaurant is located at 1709 Lovering Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806.

SOURCE Gallucio's Italian Restaurant