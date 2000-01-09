ATX 3 410 -0,8%  Dow 23 533 -1,8%  Nasdaq 6 508 -2,6%  Euro 1,2357 0,3% 
ATX P 1 720 -0,7%  EStoxx50 3 298 -1,5%  Nikkei 20 618 -4,5%  CHF 1,1700 0,2% 
DAX 11 886 -1,8%  FTSE100 6 922 -0,4%  Öl 70,4 2,2%  Gold 1 347 1,2% 

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

24.03.2018 21:30:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Gatorade® National Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Christyn Williams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 33rd year of honoring the nation's best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Christyn Williams of Central Arkansas Christian School (North Little Rock, Ark.) as its 2017-18 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Washington Mystics forward and 2015 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne surprised Williams with the award during a morning workout.

Check out the surprise video here.

"It was exciting for me to be able to surprise Christyn with the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award, especially because she is such a deserving student-athlete," said Delle Donne. "Christyn is a well-rounded individual who has already accomplished so much on and off the court, so it's an honor for me to welcome her into the prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year family, and I'm looking forward to following her career at UConn and beyond."

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character. A national advisory panel comprised of sport-specific experts and sports journalists helped select her from 430,000 high school girls basketball players nationwide. Williams is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year award, to be presented at a special ceremony prior to The ESPY Awards in July.

The 5-foot-11 senior guard led the Mustangs to a 36-1 record and the Class 4A state championship this past season. The state's two-time returning Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Williams averaged 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. A member of the USA Basketball Women's U19 National Team, she is a four-time All-State honoree and is ranked as the nation's No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018 by espnW. Also the Women's Basketball Coaches Association High School Player of the Year, the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, and Morgan Wootten Player of the Year, she has been chosen to play in both the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Williams has raised money to benefit the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and has volunteered locally on behalf of the Arkansas Dream Center, Autism Awareness Camp and youth basketball programs.

"Christyn Williams is an athletic, strong, ambidextrous guard who is college-ready and a three-level scorer," says Bret McCormick, publisher of the All-Star Girls Report. "She has a high motor and plays with equal intensity on both sides of the ball. I believe she has a chance to start as a freshman at UConn. More than that, she's a future WNBA star in my view."       

Williams has maintained a 3.48 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball on scholarship at the University of Connecticut beginning this fall.

"Christyn is an excellent student-athlete who has earned recognition as the nation's best high school girls basketball player while also excelling in the classroom and making a difference in her community," said Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O'Brien. "Christyn's statistics on the court speak for themselves, but even more impressive is the example she sets for younger student-athletes and the impact she has had on her teammates. Christyn represents everything we look to celebrate in a Gatorade Player of the Year recipient."

As a part of Gatorade's cause marketing platform "Play it Forward," Williams also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for her organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.  

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade high sports leadership team in partnership with the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Former notable Gatorade National Players of the Year include:

  • Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Peyton Manning
  • 2015 NBA first overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns
  • Three-time WNBA champion Maya Moore
  • Four-time track & field gold medalist Allyson Felix
  • Three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh
  • Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw

For more information on the Gatorade Player of the Year program, including nomination information, a complete list of former winners, and future announcement dates, visit the Gatorade Player of the Year Web site at PlayeroftheYear.Gatorade.com on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GatoradePOY or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Gatorade.

ALL-TIME GATORADE NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

YEAR

NAME

HIGH SCHOOL

STATUS

2017-18

Christyn Williams

Central Arkansas Christian School, Little Rock, AR

High School Senior

2016-17

Megan Walker

Monacan, North Chesterfield, VA

University of Connecticut

2015-16

Erin Boley

Elizabethtown, Elizabethtown, KY

University of Oregon

2014-15

Katie Lou Samuelson

Mater Dei, Santa Ana, CA

University of Connecticut

2013-14

Brianna Turner

Manvel, Manvel, TX

Notre Dame

2012-13

Mercedes Russell

Springfield, Springfield, OR

University of Tennessee

2011-12

Breanna Stewart

Cicero-North Syracuse, Cicero, NY

Seattle Storm

2010-11

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis 

Mater Dei, Santa Ana, CA                                             

Seattle Storm

2009-10

Chiney Ogwumike

Cy-Fair, Cypress, TX

Connecticut Sun 

2008-09

Skylar Diggins

Washington, South Bend, IN

Dallas Wings

2007-08

Nneka Ogwumike

Cy-Fair, Cypress, TX

Los Angeles Sparks

2006-07

Maya Moore

Collins Hill, Suwanee, GA

Minnesota Lynx

2005-06

Tina Charles

Christ the King, Middle Village, NY

Sichuan Whales (Women's Chinese Basketball Association)

2004-05

Abby Waner

ThunderRidge HS, Highlands Ranch, CO

Retired from WNBA

2003-04

Candace Parker

Naperville Central HS, Naperville, IL

Los Angeles Sparks

2002-03

Candace Parker

Naperville Central HS, Naperville, IL

Los Angeles Sparks

2001-02

Ann Strother

Highlands Ranch, Denver, CO

Retired from WNBA

2000-01

Shyra Ely

Ben Davis, Indianapolis, IN

WNBA Free Agent

1999-00

Shereka Wright

Copperas Cove, Copperas Cove, TX

Univ. of Alabama Staff

1998-99

Nicole Kaczmarski

Sachem North, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY

Retired from WNBA

1997-98

Tamika Williams 

Chaminade-Julienne, Dayton, OH

Penn State Univ. Staff

1996-97

Nikki Teasley

St. John's at Prospect Hall, Frederick, MD

Retired from WNBA

1995-96

Jaime Walz

Highlands, Ft. Thomas, KY

Highlands (Ky.) H.S. Coach 

1994-95

Stephanie White

Seeger, West Lebanon, IN

Vanderbilt Univ. Coach

1993-94

Monick Foote

Samford, Wilmington, DE

Retired Pro 

1992-93

La'Keshia Frett

Phoebus, Hampton, VA

Univ. of Virginia Coach Staff

1991-92

Katie Smith

Logan, Logan, OH

Retired from WNBA

1990-91

Michelle Marciniak

Central Catholic, Allentown, PA

Retired from WNBA

1989-90

Lisa Leslie

Morningside, Inglewood, CA

Retired from WNBA

1988-89

Lisa Harrison

Southern, Louisville, KY

Retired from WNBA

1987-88

Vicki Hall

Brebeuf Prep, Indianapolis, IN

Univ. of Toledo Coach Staff

1986-87

Kris Durham

Union Catholic, Scotch Plains, NJ

Seton Hall Univ. Grad

1985-86

Susan Anderson

Mt. Baker, Deming, WA

Univ. of Texas Grad

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatorade-national-girls-basketball-player-of-the-year-christyn-williams-300619055.html

SOURCE The Gatorade Company

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende
Die Angst vor einer Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China zog den heimischen Markt am Freitag erneut nach unten.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH