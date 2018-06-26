MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable August 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2018. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 119 years.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-mills-quarterly-dividend-declared-300672783.html

SOURCE General Mills, Inc.