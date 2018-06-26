Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
26.06.2018 23:07:00

General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable August 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2018. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 119 years.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Haagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2016 consolidated net sales of US $16.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales. (PRNewsfoto/General Mills)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-mills-quarterly-dividend-declared-300672783.html

SOURCE General Mills, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Erholungsversuch mit leichtem Plus
Nach einem wackeligen Start in die neue Handelswoche zeigte sich an den US-Aktienmärkten die erste Erholungstendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB