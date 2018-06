General Shareholders' Meeting of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB

General Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno zvaigzdes AB (registered address Perkunkiemio 3, Vilnius, Lithuania, company code 124665536) is called on 12 July 2018 at 10.00 am by the decision of the company‘s Board. The Meeting will take place at corporate headquarters at Perkunkiemio 3, Vilnius, Lithuania. Registration starts at 9:30 am.

Audrius Statulevicius

CFO

+3702461419

Attachments