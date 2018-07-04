|
Geospatial Imagery Analytics Markets to 2027: Increasing Application in Life Sciences and Healthcare
The "Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for national security & safety and increasing application in life sciences and healthcare.
Based on Technology, the market is categorized into Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Geographical Information Systems (GIS), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS), Remote Sensing and Other Technologies.
Depending on Analytics Type the market is segregated into Video-based and Image-based. On the basis of Deployment the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise.
Based on Analysis, the market is categorized into Geovisualization, Network Analysis and Surface Analysis.
Depending on Application the market is segregated into Surveillance & Monitoring, Construction & Development, Energy & Resource Management, Geospatial, Conservation & Research, Disaster Management and Disaster Management.
On the basis of End-User the market is segregated into Government, Energy & Mining, Defense, Agriculture & Forestry, Media & Entertainment, Civil Engineering & Archaeology and Other End Users. Further, Other End User segment is segmented into Tourism, Healthcare & Lifesciences and Insurance.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising demand for national security and safety
3.1.2 Increasing Application in Life Sciences and Healthcare
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Geospatial Imagery Analytics
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Technology
4.1 Global Positioning Systems (GPS)
4.1.1 Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.2 Geographical Information Systems (GIS)
4.2.1 Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)
4.3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.4 Remote Sensing
4.4.1 Remote Sensing Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.5 Other Technologies
4.5.1 Other Technologies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Analytics Type
5.1 Video-based
5.1.1 Video-based Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5.2 Image-based
5.2.1 Image-based Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
6 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Deployment
6.1 Cloud
6.1.1 Cloud Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
6.2 On-premise
6.2.1 On-premise Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
7 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Analysis
7.1 Geovisualization
7.1.1 Geovisualization Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
7.2 Network Analysis
7.2.1 Network Analysis Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
7.3 Surface Analysis
7.3.1 Surface Analysis Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Application
8.1 Surveillance & Monitoring
8.1.1 Surveillance & Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.2 Construction & Development
8.2.1 Construction & Development Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.3 Energy & Resource Management
8.3.1 Energy & Resource Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.4 Geospatial
8.4.1 Geospatial Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.5 Conservation & Research
8.5.1 Conservation & Research Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.6 Disaster Management
8.6.1 Disaster Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.7 Exhibition & Live Entertainment
8.7.1 Exhibition & Live Entertainment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By End User
9.1 Government
9.1.1 Government Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.2 Energy & Mining
9.2.1 Energy & Mining Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.3 Defense
9.3.1 Defense Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.4 Agriculture & Forestry
9.4.1 Agriculture & Forestry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.5 Media & Entertainment
9.5.1 Media & Entertainment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.6 Civil Engineering & Archaeology
9.6.1 Civil Engineering & Archaeology Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.7 Other End Users
9.7.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.7.1.1 Tourism
9.7.1.1.1 Tourism Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.7.1.2 Healthcare & Lifesciences
9.7.1.2.1 Healthcare & Lifesciences Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9.7.1.3 Insurance
9.7.1.3.1 Insurance Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
10 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)
10.1.1.1 US
10.1.1.2 Canada
10.1.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)
10.2.1.1 Germany
10.2.1.2 UK
10.2.1.3 Italy
10.2.1.4 France
10.2.1.5 Spain
10.2.1.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)
10.3.1.1 China
10.3.1.2 Japan
10.3.1.3 India
10.3.1.4 Australia
10.3.1.5 New Zealand
10.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)
10.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.1.2 UAE
10.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)
10.5.1.1 Argentina
10.5.1.2 Brazil
10.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)
10.6.1.1 South Africa
10.6.1.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Hexagon AB
12.2 Harris Corporation
12.3 DigitalGlobe
12.4 Trimble
12.5 Google
12.6 UrtheCast Corporation
12.7 Fugro N.V.
12.8 RMSI
12.9 Environmental Systems Research Institute
12.10 KeyW Corporation
12.11 Satellite Imaging Corporation
12.12 Planet Labs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wtsklb/geospatial?w=5
