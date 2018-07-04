Geospatial Imagery Analytics Markets to 2027: Increasing Application in Life Sciences and Healthcare

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for national security & safety and increasing application in life sciences and healthcare.

Based on Technology, the market is categorized into Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Geographical Information Systems (GIS), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS), Remote Sensing and Other Technologies.

Depending on Analytics Type the market is segregated into Video-based and Image-based. On the basis of Deployment the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise.

Based on Analysis, the market is categorized into Geovisualization, Network Analysis and Surface Analysis.

Depending on Application the market is segregated into Surveillance & Monitoring, Construction & Development, Energy & Resource Management, Geospatial, Conservation & Research, Disaster Management and Disaster Management.

On the basis of End-User the market is segregated into Government, Energy & Mining, Defense, Agriculture & Forestry, Media & Entertainment, Civil Engineering & Archaeology and Other End Users. Further, Other End User segment is segmented into Tourism, Healthcare & Lifesciences and Insurance.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising demand for national security and safety

3.1.2 Increasing Application in Life Sciences and Healthcare

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Geospatial Imagery Analytics

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Technology

4.1 Global Positioning Systems (GPS)

4.1.1 Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 Geographical Information Systems (GIS)

4.2.1 Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

4.3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.4 Remote Sensing

4.4.1 Remote Sensing Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.5 Other Technologies

4.5.1 Other Technologies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Analytics Type

5.1 Video-based

5.1.1 Video-based Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 Image-based

5.2.1 Image-based Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Deployment

6.1 Cloud

6.1.1 Cloud Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2 On-premise

6.2.1 On-premise Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Analysis

7.1 Geovisualization

7.1.1 Geovisualization Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2 Network Analysis

7.2.1 Network Analysis Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3 Surface Analysis

7.3.1 Surface Analysis Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Application

8.1 Surveillance & Monitoring

8.1.1 Surveillance & Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.2 Construction & Development

8.2.1 Construction & Development Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.3 Energy & Resource Management

8.3.1 Energy & Resource Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.4 Geospatial

8.4.1 Geospatial Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.5 Conservation & Research

8.5.1 Conservation & Research Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.6 Disaster Management

8.6.1 Disaster Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.7 Exhibition & Live Entertainment

8.7.1 Exhibition & Live Entertainment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By End User

9.1 Government

9.1.1 Government Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.2 Energy & Mining

9.2.1 Energy & Mining Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.3 Defense

9.3.1 Defense Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.4 Agriculture & Forestry

9.4.1 Agriculture & Forestry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.5 Media & Entertainment

9.5.1 Media & Entertainment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.6 Civil Engineering & Archaeology

9.6.1 Civil Engineering & Archaeology Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.7 Other End Users

9.7.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.7.1.1 Tourism

9.7.1.1.1 Tourism Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.7.1.2 Healthcare & Lifesciences

9.7.1.2.1 Healthcare & Lifesciences Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.7.1.3 Insurance

9.7.1.3.1 Insurance Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



10 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.1.1.1 US

10.1.1.2 Canada

10.1.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.2.1.1 Germany

10.2.1.2 UK

10.2.1.3 Italy

10.2.1.4 France

10.2.1.5 Spain

10.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.3.1.1 China

10.3.1.2 Japan

10.3.1.3 India

10.3.1.4 Australia

10.3.1.5 New Zealand

10.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.1.2 UAE

10.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.5.1.1 Argentina

10.5.1.2 Brazil

10.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.6.1.1 South Africa

10.6.1.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Hexagon AB

12.2 Harris Corporation

12.3 DigitalGlobe

12.4 Trimble

12.5 Google

12.6 UrtheCast Corporation

12.7 Fugro N.V.

12.8 RMSI

12.9 Environmental Systems Research Institute

12.10 KeyW Corporation

12.11 Satellite Imaging Corporation

12.12 Planet Labs



