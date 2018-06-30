LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Lowcostcarsinsurance.com has released a new blog post that explains their customers how to get safe car insurance discounts.

Safety is extremely important for both the driver and the insurance company. Driving a safe car reduces the risk of being involved in an accident and the overall insurance costs. Find out how to get safe car discounts and use car insurance quotes to see how much money it can save you. Visit http://www.lowcostcarsinsurance.com for free quotes.

First of all, the policyholder should talk with an insurance agent . He will inform about which gears are required for this discount. Furthermore, the client should ask about the value of the discount.

If the client has installed safety features, he should inform the insurer . The company will check the new safety features. If they meet the requirements, the client will be rewarded with a discount.

Many new cars come equipped with safety features, including state of the art proximity sensors, lane departure sensors and tracking devices . Make a list with all devices and systems that may improve safety and present it to the agent during negotiations.

Insurance companies like safe cars . They save them a lot of money by reducing the chances of collisions and making claims.

"If you drive a safe car, you should be rewarded with cheaper insurance. Talk with agents and show them your car's safety features." said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

