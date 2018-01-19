ATX 3 643 0,4%  Dow 26 072 0,2%  Nasdaq 6 834 0,3%  Euro 1,2224 -0,2% 
Getty Images and YouTube partner to deliver creative portrait studio at 2018 Sundance Film Festival

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communication, and YouTube, have today announced a partnership to deliver an innovative portrait studio at this year's Sundance Film Festival, in collaboration with Getty Images' official media partners, People.com and Entertainment Weekly.

Getty Images. (PRNewsFoto/Getty Images)

Renowned celebrity photographer Robby Klein will produce a series of creative shoots featuring the festival's talent, with over 150 portraits expected to be taken over three days and delivered in real time.

The partnership will see the traditional festival studio transformed into an innovative site that will include smart home integration, and the latest in photographic technology, redefining the portrait experience.

Getty Images' team of digital content creators will deliver high-end portraits of talent at the event, as well as multi-media assets including gifs and video, from three different spots at YouTube's venue in downtown Park City, Utah.

"In today's digital age, the power of producing visual content that cuts through is paramount," said Kirstin Benson, Senior Director and Executive Producer of Entertainment Strategy and Services, Getty Images. "We're proud to partner with YouTube to produce beautiful, compelling content at Sundance Film Festival."

"Visual storytelling is at the heart of what we do, which is why it makes perfect sense for us to partner with an icon like Getty Images to create something truly unique," said Zach Papale, Global Head of Brand Experience and Event Partnerships, YouTube.  "We're excited to partner to produce this new portrait experience."

2018 marks the 7th year YouTube has been the official sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival Shorts program. This year, YouTube and Google will transform the YouTube House into a fully curated content showcase with dedicated private and public programming Thursday, January 18 to Sunday, January 21.

Getty Images content creators, are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

The Getty Images X YouTube portrait studio will shoot from YouTube House, Friday January 19th until Monday, January 22nd.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getty-images-and-youtube-partner-to-deliver-creative-portrait-studio-at-2018-sundance-film-festival-300585502.html

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com

