|
19.06.2018 13:44:19
Glatfelter to Acquire Georgia-Pacific's European Nonwovens Business for $185 Million
YORK, Pa., June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 19, 2018 - Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT), a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Georgia-Pacific's European nonwovens business (the "Business") for $185 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.
The proposed transaction includes Georgia-Pacific's operations located in Steinfurt, Germany, along with sales offices located in France and Italy. The Steinfurt facility produces high-quality airlaid products for the table-top, wipes, hygiene, food pad, and other nonwoven materials markets, competing in the marketplace with nonwoven technologies and substrates, as well as other materials focused primarily on consumer based end-use applications. The Steinfurt facility is a state-of-the-art, 32,000-metric-ton-capacity manufacturing facility that employs approximately 220 people.
"Glatfelter's agreement to acquire the European nonwovens business demonstrates our commitment to building leading positions in global growth markets for engineered materials," said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter. "Steinfurt's products and technologies complement our current airlaid business very well and the acquisition provides synergistic capacity increase opportunities and an improved cost structure to support our ability to serve customers in growing consumer and industrial markets. From a financial perspective, the investment provides an attractive return on capital, is immediately accretive and will deliver attractive EBITDA margins in a growing market."
In 2017, the Business generated net sales of $99 million and EBITDA of $18 million. The Company expects to realize synergies in excess of approximately $6 million per year within three years, and expects to incur one-time costs of approximately $7 million for transaction fees and integration.
Glatfelter plans to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowing under its existing revolving credit facility.
The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Credit Suisse acted as the financial advisor in connection with the transaction, and Shearman & Sterling LLP as legal advisor. The closing is expected to occur during the fourth quarter.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements included in this press release which pertain to future financial and business matters are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company uses words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "future", "intends", "plans", "targets", and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable or uncontrollable factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: changes in industry, business, market, and economic conditions, demand for or pricing of its products, market growth rates and currency exchange rates. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, the forward-looking matters discussed in this press release may not occur and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Glatfelter undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. More information about these factors is contained in Glatfelter's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.glatfelter.com.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company employs approximately 4,200 people and serves customers in over 100 countries. U.S. operations include facilities in Arkansas, Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in the U.S., China and Russia. Glatfelter's sales approximate $1.6 billion annually and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GLT. Additional information may be found at www.glatfelter.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
John P. Jacunski
(717) 225-2794
Media:
Eileen Beck
(717) 225-2793
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Glatfelter via Globenewswire
Nachrichten zu P. H. Glatfelter Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu P. H. Glatfelter Co.mehr Analysen
|05.05.17
|P H Glatfelter Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|04.11.16
|P H Glatfelter Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|05.05.17
|P H Glatfelter Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|04.11.16
|P H Glatfelter Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|05.05.17
|P H Glatfelter Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|04.11.16
|P H Glatfelter Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|P. H. Glatfelter Co.
|18,93
|0,37%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwächer -- DAX mit kräftigen Abschlägen
Am Dienstag geht es am heimischen Aktienmarkt weiter abwärts.