Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2017-2018 to 2024

DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market - Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automotive human machine interface market is expected to have an impressive CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period 2017-2024.

The key factors driving the market growth are growth in connected cars and rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features. Further, focus on improving the safety standards in automobiles and environmental conditions would lead to the high adoption of telematics services such as e-call and emergency road assistance-global navigation satellite system (ERA-GLONASS). As a result of this, the demand for HMI systems may raise.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global automotive human machine interface market due to increased demand for automobiles coupled with rising disposable income in countries such as India and China. Moreover, emerging economies such as China and India are observing rapid growth and expansion in terms of infrastructure and economy. Many component manufactures and automakers are increasing their R&D spending to improve their product lines and bring in more technological innovations that would control or reduce emission levels. However, North America is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2017-2024.

The report covers segmentation analysis of technology, product, access type and end users.

The report covers segments of technologies used in automotive human machine interface which visual Interface, acoustic Interface and other technologies. Visual Interface is the dominating technology in 2015 owing to factors such as integration of major interfaces in display systems, innovations in consumer electronics systems and consumer preferences thereby fuelling the growth of the visual interface technology.

The report further covers segments of products which include voice control System, central display, steering Mounted control, instrument cluster, head-up Display (HUD), rear seat entertainment (RSE) and multifunctional Switches. Head-up display (HUD) is leading the product segment in 2016 owing to increased emphasis on reducing distraction, a majority of OEMs and HMI manufactures are focusing to provide HUD in mid-priced vehicles.

Also, the report covers segments of access type which include standard HMI and multimodal HMI. Further, the end-users of automotive human machine interface include economic passenger cars, mid-priced passenger cars and luxury passenger cars.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market : Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.7.1. Investment Vs. Adoption Model

2.7.2.360-Degree Industry Analysis

2.7.3. Porters 5 Force Model

2.7.4. See-Saw Analysis

2.7.5. Consumer Analysis And Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.8.1. Key Strategies & Analysis

2.8.2. Market Share Analysis & Top Company Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions

2.9.1. Investment Opportunities By Regions

2.9.2. Opportunities In Emerging Applications

2.9.3. Investment Opportunity In Fastest Growing Segment



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Growth In Connected Vehicles

3.1.2. Low Cost Hmi Enabling Software

3.1.3. Rising Demand For Enhanced User Experience

3.1.4. Increased Adoption Of Oems

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost Of Advance Hmi Systems

3.2.2. Cyber Security Threat

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Increase In Demand For Autonomous Vehicles

3.3.2. Growth In Mobility Services

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Long Production Cycle Of Automotive Vehicle

3.4.2. Luxurious Interior At Lower Price



4. Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market By Technology Type

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Visual Interface Market

4.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

4.5.1.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.1.4. Key Conclusions

4.5.2. Global Acoustic Interface Market

4.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

4.5.2.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.2.4. Key Conclusions

4.5.3. Global Other Interface Technologies Market

4.5.3.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.3.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

4.5.3.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.3.4. Key Conclusions



5. Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market By Product

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Voice Control System Market

5.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

5.5.1.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.1.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.2. Global Central Display Market

5.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

5.5.2.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.2.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.3. Global Steering Mounted Control Market

5.5.3.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.3.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

5.5.3.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.3.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.4. Global Instrument Cluster Market

5.5.4.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.4.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

5.5.4.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.4.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.5. Global Head-Up-Display(Hud) Market

5.5.5.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.5.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

5.5.5.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.5.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.6. Global Rear Seat Entertainment (Rse) Market

5.5.6.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.6.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

5.5.6.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.6.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.7. Global Multifunction Switces Market

5.5.7.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.7.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

5.5.7.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.7.4. Key Conclusions



6. Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market By Access Type

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Standard Hmi Market

6.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

6.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

6.5.1.3. Key Players & Key Products

6.5.1.4. Key Conclusions

6.5.2. Global Multimodal Hmi Market

6.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

6.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

6.5.2.3. Key Players & Key Products

6.5.2.4. Key Conclusions



7. Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market By End-User

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Economic Passenger Cars Market

7.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

7.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

7.5.1.3. Key Players & Key Products

7.5.1.4. Key Conclusions

7.5.2. Global Mid-Priced Passenger Cars Market

7.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

7.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

7.5.2.3. Key Players & Key Products

7.5.2.4. Key Conclusions

7.5.3. Global Luxury Passenger Cars Market

7.5.3.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

7.5.3.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

7.5.3.3. Key Players & Key Products

7.5.3.4. Key Conclusions



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

8.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnerships



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

9.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

9.3. Opportunity Matrix

9.4. Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market By Region 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.1. North America

9.4.1.1. Industry Analysis 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.1.2. Top Country Analysis

9.4.1.2.1. U.S.

9.4.1.2.1.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.1.2.1.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.1.2.1.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.1.2.2. Canada

9.4.1.2.2.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.1.2.2.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.1.2.2.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.2. Europe

9.4.2.1. Industry Analysis 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.2.2. Top Country Analysis

9.4.2.2.1. UK

9.4.2.2.1.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.2.2.1.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.2.2.1.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.2.2.2. France

9.4.2.2.2.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.2.2.2.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.2.2.2.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.2.2.3. Germany

9.4.2.2.3.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.2.2.3.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.2.2.3.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.2.2.4. Spain

9.4.2.2.4.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.2.2.4.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.2.2.4.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.2.2.5. Rest Of Europe

9.4.2.2.5.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.2.2.5.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.2.2.5.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.3. Asia Pacific

9.4.3.1. Industry Analysis 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.3.2. Top Country Analysis

9.4.3.2.1. China

9.4.3.2.1.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.3.2.1.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.3.2.1.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.3.2.2. India

9.4.3.2.2.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.3.2.2.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.3.2.2.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.3.2.3. Japan

9.4.3.2.3.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.3.2.3.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.3.2.3.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.3.2.4. Australia

9.4.3.2.4.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.3.2.4.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.3.2.4.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.3.2.5. Rest Of Asia Pacific

9.4.3.2.5.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.3.2.5.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.3.2.5.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.4. Row

9.4.4.1. Industry Analysis 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.4.2. Top Country Analysis

9.4.4.2.1. Latin America

9.4.4.2.1.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.4.2.1.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.4.2.1.3. Key Conclusions

9.4.4.2.2. Middle East & Africa

9.4.4.2.2.1. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

9.4.4.2.2.2. Key Players & Key Products

9.4.4.2.2.3. Key Conclusions



10. Company Profile

10.1. Alpine Electronics Inc (United States)

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Product Portfolio

10.1.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.1.4. Scot Analysis

10.1.5. Strategic Analysis

10.2. Altran Technologies SA (France)

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Product Portfolio

10.2.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.2.4. Scot Analysis

10.2.5. Strategic Analysis

10.3. Clarion Co, Ltd (Japan)

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Product Portfolio

10.3.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.3.4. Scot Analysis

10.3.5. Strategic Analysis

10.4. Continental AG (Germany)

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Product Portfolio

10.4.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.4.4. Scot Analysis

10.4.5. Strategic Analysis

10.5. Cypress Semiconductor (United States)

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Product Portfolio

10.5.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.5.4. Scot Analysis

10.5.5. Strategic Analysis

10.6. Delphi Automotive Plc (United Kindgom)

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Product Portfolio

10.6.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.6.4. Scot Analysis

10.6.5. Strategic Analysis

10.7. Denso (Japan)

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Product Portfolio

10.7.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.7.4. Scot Analysis

10.7.5. Strategic Analysis

10.8. Harman International Industries , Inc (United States)

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Product Portfolio

10.8.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.8.4. Scot Analysis

10.8.5. Strategic Analysis

10.9. Johnson Controls Inc (United States)

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Product Portfolio

10.9.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.9.4. Scot Analysis

10.9.5. Strategic Analysis

10.10. Luxoft Holding, Inc (Switzerland)

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Product Portfolio

10.10.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.10.4. Scot Analysis

10.10.5. Strategic Analysis

10.11. Magneti Marelli S.P.A (Italy)

10.11.1. Overview

10.11.2. Product Portfolio

10.11.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.11.4. Scot Analysis

10.11.5. Strategic Analysis

10.12. Synaptics Incorporated (United States)

10.12.1. Overview

10.12.2. Product Portfolio

10.12.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.12.4. Scot Analysis

10.12.5. Strategic Analysis

10.13. Valeo S.A. (France)

10.13.1. Overview

10.13.2. Product Portfolio

10.13.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.13.4. Scot Analysis

10.13.5. Strategic Analysis

10.14. Visteon Corporation(United States)

10.14.1. Overview

10.14.2. Product Portfolio

10.14.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.14.4. Scot Analysis

10.14.5. Strategic Analysis

10.15. Voicebox Technologies (United States)

10.15.1. Overview

10.15.2. Product Portfolio

10.15.3. Strategic Initiatives

10.15.4. Scot Analysis

10.15.5. Strategic Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mwrv29/global_automotive?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-human-machine-interface-market-2017-2018-to-2024-300676938.html

SOURCE Research and Markets