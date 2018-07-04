Global Breakfast Cereals Markets to 2024: Strategic Business Report 2018 - Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Breakfast Cereals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Hot Cereals

Cold Cereals

Also, the report provides Volume Sales (Thousand Tons) for the Global and Regional markets for the overall Breakfast Cereals market.



The report profiles 78 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (UK)

Attune Foods ( USA )

) AVEES Products India ( India )

) B&G Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC ( USA )

) Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods ( USA )

) Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. ( USA )

) General Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Kellogg Company ( USA )

) mymuesli GmbH ( Germany )

) Mornflake Oats Limited (UK)

McKee Foods Corporation ( USA )

) Nestl S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Post Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Post Consumer Brands, LLC ( USA )

) The Weetabix Food Company (UK)

Pristine ( Malaysia )

) Quaker Oats Company ( USA )

) The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( USA )

) The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Breakfast Cereals: Catering to Varied Needs of Diverse Cultures and Demographics

Market Snapshots

Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand

Saturated North America Slowing Down Global Growth Rate

Market Sees Parallel Increase in Volume Consumption

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Important Factors Sustaining Global Growth

Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers

Convenience

Increasing Impulse Purchases

Greater Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Hot Cereals Set to Revive Market

Competitive Landscape: A Look at Market Majors

Vendors Adopt Various Different Strategies

Companies Move towards Digital Targeting

Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals Drives Steady Market Demand

Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market Penetration

Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains

Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand

Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption

Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?

Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion

Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword

Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy Millennials

RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups

Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals Market

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)

Cereals Assume Critical Importance in Busy Urban Lifestyles

Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals

Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

General Mills to Release Line-Up of New Products

Kellogg To Launch Special K Nourish Cereal with Probiotics

B&G's Ortega Unveils New Ortega Taco Variants

Kellogg's Launches Crunchy Nut Peanut Butter Clusters

Kellogg to Launch New Cereal Products

Mornflake Introduces New No-Added Sugar Granola

Weetabix Launches Weetabix Cereals with Weetabix Additions

Good Grain Launches New Good Grain Multi-Grain Cereals

Nestl Releases Clusters Brand Flakes in Bar Format

Kellogg India Unveils Special K Protein and Fiber

General Mills Launches Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch

Kellogg Unveils Cinnamon Frosted Flakes

Jordans Rolls Out Jordans Frusli Breakfast Cereal Bars in France

Nestl Launches Ceregrow

Castlemil Launches Breakfast Cereal for Infants

Manjilas Group Launches Multi-grain Flakes Cereal

Nutribrix Launches Breakfast Biscuit and Rebrands to Nutri-Brex

General Mills Launches Tiny Toast in Blueberry and Strawberry Flavors

Lotus Fine Foods Launches Quinoa Cereal

Peace Cereal Launches Seven New Cereal and Granola Flavors

Nestl Adds Gluten Free Rice Pops and Coco Rice cereals to GoFree Range

Kellogg's Launches Innovative Breakfast Choices

PepsiCo Expands Quaker Range with SuperGrains Products

Great Little Grains Launches New Cereal Packed in Board Tube

Kashi Launches GOLEAN Clusters Cereal and Bars

Kellogg Launches gluten-free Corn Flakes and Special K in Australian Market

General Mills Launches Annie's Branded Cereals

Weetabix Launches New Weetabix Protein

Kellogg's to Launch Ancient Legends Range of Breakfast Cereals in the UK

Mondelez International Launches belVita Breakfast Biscuits in China

Kellogg Australia Launches Improved Nutri- Grain Recipe

Kashi Brand Launches Overnight Muesli and Sweet Potato Cereal

Nestl Launches FITNESS Cereal with Enhanced Recipe in ME

Kellogg's Launches New Summer Cereals

Post Foods Launches Sherbet-Flavored Breakfast Cereal Ice Cream Pebbles

Gaia Launches Cereal Oats with Vegetables

Nestle Ghana Launches Milo Nutrifill RTEC

Mornflake Launches Choco-orange Cereal Squares

Peace Cereal Launches Supergrains Line in New Flavors

Kellogg's Teams up with Disney to Launch Frozen Cereal

Back to the Roots Launches Organic Stoneground Flakes

Kellogg's Introduces Single Price Point on its Price-Marked Cereal Range

Malt-O-Meal Launches 2 New Cereals and Integrated Marketing Campaign

ThinkThin Expands Product Line to Include Protein & Fiber Hot Oatmeal

Pacific Foods Launches Organic Ready-To-Eat Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Post Foods Reintroduces Its Strawberry Honeycomb Cereal

Post Foods Introduces 2 New Varieties to the Honey Bunches of Oats Range



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Post Holdings Acquires Weetabix

Cereal Partners Worldwide to Further Reduce Sugar Content in Nestl Breakfast Cereals

Hain Celestial Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Future Consumer

Nestle to Relocate its Headquarters in Uruguay

General Mills to Restructure Australian Operations

General Mills to Divest Certain Operations in Argentina to Grupo Bimbo

Lengfeld Acquires General Mills' Venezuela Business

Fazer Group Acquires Swedish Oats Company Frebaco

3TL Technologies Signs Agreement to provide Platform3 for Leading Cereal Brand

E. Flahavan & Sons Enters into Distribution Partnership with Source Atlantique

Kellogg Acquires Egypt's Mass Food Group

Heinz Merges with Kraft Foods to Form the Kraft Heinz Company

Post Holdings Completes Acquisition of MOM Brands



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (UK)

Attune Foods (USA)

AVEES Products India (India)

B&G Foods, Inc. (USA)

Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC (USA)

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)

Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. (USA)

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Kellogg Company (USA)

mymuesli GmbH (Germany)

Mornflake Oats Limited (UK)

McKee Foods Corporation (USA)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Post Consumer Brands, LLC (USA)

The Weetabix Food Company (UK)

Pristine (Malaysia)

Quaker Oats Company (USA)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)

The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 78 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)

The United States (28)

(28) Canada (2)

(2) Europe (42)

(42) France (1)

(1)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (16)

(16)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (17)

(17) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

(Excluding Japan) (16) Africa (1)

