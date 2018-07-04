Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market Analysis 2013-2018 - Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Product, by Procedure Type, by Imaging Modality, by End-User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth is mainly led by product and technological innovations, increasing incidence of breast cancer cases, rising propensity for minimally invasive surgeries, and mounting number of breast cancer screening programs.



On the basis of the procedure conducted for breast biopsy, the market is categorized into vacuum-assisted, core needle, fine needle aspiration, and surgical biopsy. Vacuum-assisted biopsies have been accounting for the largest share in the breast biopsy devices market till now. It is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to its various advantages, such as its ability to precisely locate the area of abnormality using imaging guidance, so that samples are removed only from the region of interest.



On the basis of product, the breast biopsy devices market has been segmented into guidance systems, biopsy needles/guns, biopsy tables, biopsy wires, and other products. Guidance systems are estimated to hold the largest share of 40.1%, in the market in 2017, with its demand majorly driven by the availability of stereotactic breast biopsy and tomosynthesis options in a single system, and the requirement of these systems in all types of surgeries.



Different types of imaging modalities are used while performing breast biopsy procedure, such as mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and several others. Among these, Mammography guided stereotactic biopsy has been holding the largest share in the breast biopsy devices market till now, as it is a minimally invasive procedure and the needle used does not distort the breast tissue. However, ultrasound guided biopsy is expected to be the fastest growing imaging modality during the forecast period.



Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other healthcare providers constitute the end-user base in the breast biopsy devices market. Diagnostic centers have been the largest end user in the breast biopsy devices market till now. However, as hospitals are witnessing increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities and growing healthcare infrastructure, the category is expected to be the fastest growing end-user during the forecast period.



Other Highlights



APAC to Be the Fastest Growing Market for Breast Biopsy Devices

Key Players Launching New Products for Market Expansion

