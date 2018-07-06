Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Forecasts to 2022: Strategic Business Report 2018 - Microfluidic Chip-based Technologies: A Promising Avenue for Cancer Diagnosis

DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics in US$.

The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ApoCell, Inc. (US)

Biocep Ltd. ( Israel )

) Biocept, Inc. (US)

Biofluidica Microtechnologies LLC (US)

Celltraffix Inc. (US)

Clearbridge Biomedics ( Singapore )

) Creatv Microtech, Inc. (US)

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. (US)

Epic Biosciences Inc. (US)

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Ikonisys, Inc. (US)

IVDiagnostics, Inc. (US)

Janssen Diagnostics LLC (US)

QIAGEN Hannover GmbH ( Germany )

) RARECELLS SAS ( Italy )

) ScreenCell ( France )

) STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Outlook

Clinical Relevance of CTCs

CTC Detection

Real-Time Liquid Biopsy' Scores Over Surgical Biopsy

Major Challenges in CTC Diagnostics

Need for CTC Enrichment and Popular Methods

CTC Enrichment Techniques

Select Available CTC Detection Technologies

Select CTC Isolation Systems

A Brief Comparison

CTC Identification

Various Approaches

CTC Identification Approaches

List of mRNA Markers for RT-PCR-based Detection of CTCs by Tumor Type

CellSearch System

The First FDA Approved Automated Enrichment/Isolation Technique

Rising Incidence of Cancer

An Opportunity Indicator

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age



2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Liquid Biopsy

the New Buzzword in Healthcare

Select Companies Active in Cancer Liquid Biopsy

CTCs for Personalized Cancer Treatment

Microfluidic Chip-based Technologies

A Promising Avenue for Cancer Diagnosis

CTC Microdevices Hog the Limelight

Increasing Research Reveal Further Complexities to CTC Composition and Behavior

EpCAM Glycoprotein

Insufficient for CTC Detection

New Isolation Techniques Show Promise in Detecting EpCAM- Negative CTCs

Physical Property-based Enrichment Technologies Lose Fizz

Evidence in Favor CTC Heterogeneity Gains Strength

CTC Clusters Raise Research Interest

Detection of EMTs Gains Precedence in the Backdrop of Recent Research Findings

Limitations of CTC Technology for Point-of- Care Testing

CTC Technologies Offer an Edge over Imaging Tests for Breast Cancer Prognosis

Limited Biomarkers Utilized In CTC Diagnostics

A Threat to Market Growth?

Select Research Findings in Recent Years

Microfluidic Device with Micro-Hall Sensors Detect CTCs with Higher Sensitivity and Specificity

NBiomics Makes its Contribution to CTC Diagnosis

Researchers at University of Michigan Develop Revolutionary Capture CTCs Method

Dean Flow Fractionation to Overcome Limitations Associated with Conventional Biomarker Analysis

Gold Nanoparticles Help in the Detection of CTCs



3. MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Clinical Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Growth Drivers

Molecular Diagnostics for Lymphoid Malignancies

Market Trends & Issues

Global Molecular Diagnostics on a High Growth Curve

Automation Driving Global Market

Molecular Diagnostics: Marking Convergence of Numerous Technologies

Aging Population, Disease Incidence

Fundamental Drivers of Growth

Pharmaceutical Firms Carving their Niche in the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers

A Stumbling Block

Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property

Business Opportunities in the Offing

Medical Training and Practice Challenges

Hurdles All the Way for Companies Eyeing Molecular Diagnostics

Integration of Molecular Diagnostics into Therapeutics

Molecular Diagnostics

Moving from Centralization to Decentralization



4. CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL (CTC) DIAGNOSTICS

Enrichment, Identification and Characterization Methods



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS

Vortex Biosciences Launches VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System

Vortex Biosciences Secures CE Mark and FDA Class I Registration for VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System

Fluxion Biosciences Roll Out New CTC Recovery Kits

Biocept Launches c-MET Amplification Detection Test

Biocept Launches ROS1 Test for Identifying Suitable Therapeutic Targets for NSCLC



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Menarini-Silicon Inks Agreement to Take Over CELLSEARCH CTC Assets

Cancer Genetics and ApoCell Team Up for Cancer Profiling and Therapy Selection

Genomic Health Signs Commercial Agreement with Epic Sciences for AR-V7 Liquid Biopsy Test

BGI Joins Hands with Clearbridge BioMedics to Market CTC Products in China

Abnova Secures License to CSV Monoclonal Antibody for CTC Detection

Sorrento Secures License to CytoLumina's NanoVelcro CTC Profiling Assay

Janssen Announces Utility of CELLSEARCH System in PD-L1 Expression Detection on CTCs

Qiagen Acquires AdnaGen's CTC Enrichment Technology

Tokai Inks Deal with Qiagen for Licensing CTC Enrichment Technology

ScreenCell Enters Collaborative Study for Evaluating CTC Enrichment Capability of ScreenCell Products



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 48

The United States (31)

(31) Canada (3)

(3) Europe (10)

(10) France (1)

(1)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

