|
25.06.2018 21:39:00
Global Clinical Nutrition Products Industry
LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clinical Nutrition Products in US$ Million.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443608
The Global market is analyzed by the following segments: Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Nutrition
- Baxter International, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Claris Lifesciences Ltd.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443608
CLINICAL NUTRITION PRODUCTS MCP-6353 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Clinical Nutrition Products: Essential for Addressing Disease- Related Malnutrition
Market Outlook
Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
Infant Nutrition Market: The Leading Segment with High Growth Potential
Table 1: Global Infant Nutrition Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment - Dried Food, Follow-On Formula, Prepared Food, Special Formula, Standard Formula and Toddler Formula (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Need for Nutritional Support - Essential for Preterm Infants
Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube Feeding in Infants
Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice
Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through Intravenous Feeding
Table 2: Global Parenteral Nutrition Products Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth in PN Products Market
Enteral Nutrition - Preferred Approach Compared to Parenteral Nutrition Products
Standard Enteral Nutrition Formulations Lead EN Products Market
Table 3: Global Enteral Nutrition Products Market by Product Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Disease-Specific Products and Standard Products (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Oncology Applications Leads EN Market
Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of EN Products
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Highly Competitive Marketplace
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott Nutrition, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Nestle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Leading Manufacturers in the Global Infant Nutrition Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Abbott Nutrition, Danone, Mead Johnson, NestlÃ© and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Enteral Nutrition Market
Table 6: Leading Manufacturers in the Global Enteral Nutrition Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Abbott, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Mead Johnson, NestlÃ© and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Parenteral Nutrition Market
Table 7: Leading Manufacturers in the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for B. Braun, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Clinical Nutrition Market
Table 8: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Top Countries with the Highest Per Capita Healthcare Spending (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Worldwide Population: Rising Need for Added Nutritional Support to Propel Market Growth
Table 10: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Kindle Market Growth
Cancer - The Major Chronic Illness Requiring Clinical Nutrition Support
Table 13: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer: Number of New Cases Diagnosed for the Years 2013, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: New Cancer Cases in the World by Affected Site (2012) (In Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due to Select Types of Cancer for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Critical Nutrition Products Vital for Preventing Malnutrition in Diabetics
Table 16: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region: 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global Prevalence of Diabetes by Gender (2015 & 2040): Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Persistent Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Medical Nutrition Market
Clinical Nutrition in Treatment of Malnutrition: Significant Growth Opportunities
Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization
Shift towards Home Care Boosts Demand for Clinical Nutrition Products
Table 23: Trend towards Home Healthcare to Propel Home Clinical Nutrition Market - Global Home Healthcare Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Changing Health and Social Care Factors Favor Home Enteral Feeding
Rising Number of Premature Births Drives Infant Clinical Nutrition Products Market
Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO
Table 24: Percentage of Preterm Births by Region: 2012 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Top Ten Countries with the Highest Number of Preterm Births (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Top Ten Countries with the Highest Rates of Preterm Births (per 100 Live Births): 2012 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Personalized Medicine to Bode Well for Clinical Nutrition Products Market
Product Innovations Blur the Lines between Medicine and Foods
Surging Demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acids-Fortified Clinical Nutrition Products
Advances in Enteral Feeding Devices: Positive Outlook for Enteral Nutrition Market
Rising Incidence of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Fuels Enteral Nutrition Market
Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Pre-mixed IV Solutions: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices
Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions
Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of Parenteral Nutrition Therapy
Increasing Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment
Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition
Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue
Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthens Prospects for Enteral Nutrition
Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market
Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition
Major Challenges Confronting Medical Nutrition Products€™ Marketers
Barriers to Widespread Adoption of Clinical Nutrition Products
Reasons for Not Prescribing Clinical Nutrition Products
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
NestlÃ© Health Science Introduces Compleat® Range of Tube- Feeding Formulas
Fresenius Kabi Unveils IVFE Smoflipid® for Adults
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Gains Approval for ELNEOPA-NF Injection
B. Braun Medical Unveils Clinical Nutrition 360 TPN Portfolio
B. Braun Medical Introduces Nutrilipid® 20% for Parenteral Nutrition Therapy
Otsuka Introduces HINE E-GEL Concentrated Liquid Nutrition Product
Fresenius Kabi Obtains FDA Approval for Perikabiven® and Kabiven®
B. Braun Obtains FDA Approval for Nutrilipid® 20% for Parenteral Nutrition
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ICU Medical Acquires Pfizer€™s Hospira Infusion Therapy Business
OP2Labs Acquires Provide Nutrition
Abbott and Vietnam€™s Ministry of Health Forge Strategic Partnership
Baxter International Gains Marketing Approval for NUMETA G13E PN Product
NestlÃ© Japan Acquires Ajinomoto€™s Tube Feeding Business
Linde Group Takes Over American HomePatient
Epic Health Services Takes Over Option 1 Healthcare Solutions
Baxter Inks Global Licensing and Distribution Agreement with Laboratoire Aguettant
Pfizer Acquires Hospira
NestlÃ© Sets Up Health Science Manufacturing Plant
Baxter Recalls Select Lots of Parenteral Nutrition Products
ITH Pharma Recalls Lipid Phase Parenteral Nutrition Products
Abbott Receives Approval for ENEVO„¢ Liquid for Enteral Use
NestlÃ© to Construct Infant Formula Plant in Mexico
Abbott Inaugurates Nutrition Production Facility in Haiti
Baxter Recalls Select Lots of Premix Parenteral Nutrition Products
Baxter Collaborates with JW Holdings for Omega 3 Lipids
Mead Johnson Establishes New Manufacturing and Research & Development Complex
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abbott Nutrition (US)
Baxter International, Inc. (US)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Claris Lifesciences Ltd. (India)
Claris Otsuka Private Ltd. (India)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Groupe Danone (France)
Nutricia North America (US)
Huarui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
ICU Medical, Inc. (US)
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US)
Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
NestlÃ© Health Science S.A (Switzerland)
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (Japan)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Enteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Historic Review for Enteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Infant Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World Historic Review for Infant Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Infant Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Aging Population Fuels Need for Clinical Nutrition
Table 55: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Heightens Need for Clinical Nutrition Products
Cancer Statistics in the US
Table 56: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by State for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender and Affected Site for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by Gender and Body Site for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in North America
Table 59: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
An Insight into Infant Nutrition Market
Table 61: Infant & Toddler Nutrition Market in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Clinical Nutrition - Vital for Preterm Infants
Table 62: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by State for 2015
Table 63: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by Race/Ethnicity for 2014 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by Gestational Age for 2014 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Innovations to Buoy Consumer Demand
Human Breast Milk-Like Infant Formulas to Gain Popularity
Competition
Table 65: Leading Players in the US Infant Formula Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Mead Johnson, Nestle, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Enteral Nutrition Market: Aging Population to Stimulate Growth
Home Healthcare Fuels Demand for Home Enteral Nutrition Products
Enteral Nutrition Therapy to Treat Adult Malnutrition: Opportunities for Growth
Reimbursement Scenario for Enteral Nutrition Therapy
Parenteral Nutrition Market: An Overview
Medicare Coverage for Parenteral Nutrition Therapy
Shift towards Enteral Nutrition Therapies - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market
A.S.P.E.N. Practice Guidelines for Parenteral Nutrition
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 66: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: US Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: US 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: A Major Growth Driver
Table 69: New Cancer Cases (in Thousands) in Canada by Gender for 2015 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Age-Standardized Incidence Rate (Per €˜000 People) in Canada by Gender and Type of Cancer - 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Gender and Affected Site for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Province for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada by Gender and Affected Site for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Aging Population in Canada (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Canadian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases - A Prime Growth Driver
Table 81: Cancer Incidence and Number of Cancer-Related Deaths among Japanese Men and Women for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in €˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s), and Number of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in €˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Japanese Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
An Overview of Enteral Feeding Market in Europe
Prospering Enteral Nutrition Market: New Avenues for Ingredient Suppliers
Surging Interest in Home Healthcare: Gains for Enteral Nutrition Market
Aging Population & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Growth
Aging Statistics
Table 86: Aging Population in Europe by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Aging Population in Europe by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cancer Trends
Table 88: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe (2012-2030) (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Cancer Incidence in Europe by Site: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Europe
Table 90: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: European Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: European 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: European Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: European 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Insight into Enteral Nutrition Market
Strategic Corporate Development
Groupe Danone - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: French Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: French 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 101: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: German Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: German 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 104: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Italian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: UK 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 110: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Spanish Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 113: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Russian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
NestlÃ© Health Science S.A (Switzerland) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Rising Cases of Diabetes Mellitus: Opportunity for Clinical Nutrition Market in Asia-Pacific
Table 119: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Home Enteral Nutrition in New South Wales
B.Market Analytics
Table 129: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Australian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Parenteral Nutrition Market: An Insight
Competitive Scenario
Table 132: Leading Suppliers of Enteral Nutrition Preparations in China (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Huarui Pharmaceutical, Nutricia and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Huarui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 133: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Chinese Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food to Treat Severe Acute Malnutrition in India
Table 136: Percentage Share Breakdown of Cost Composition of Ingredients Required for the Production of RUTF (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 137: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Indian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Conditions: Positive Growth Prospects
Table 143: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes- Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 145: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 147: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 148: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Incidence of Diabetes in Latin America - Opportunity Indicator
Table 150: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 151: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 152: Latin American Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 153: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 154: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: Latin American Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 156: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 157: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 158: Brazilian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 159: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. MEXICO
Market Analysis
Table 160: Mexican Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 161: Mexican Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 162: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 164: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 165: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 65 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 84) The United States (27) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (29) - France (5) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20) Latin America (2)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443608
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-nutrition-products-industry-300671824.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schwächer
Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche verbuchen die US-Aktienmärkte erneute Abschläge.