Global Competitive Local Exchange Carriers (CLECs) Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the US market for Competitive Local Exchange Carriers (CLECs) in Thousands by the following Segments: Service Connections by Type (End-User Switched Access Lines, & VoIP Subscriptions), and Service Connections by Type of Access Technology (Coaxial Cable, & Others).



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for this market. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Broadview Networks, Inc.

- Cogent Communication, Inc.

- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

- Cox Communications, Inc.

- DQE Communications, LLC



COMPETITIVE LOCAL EXCHANGE CARRIERS (CLECs) MCP-6779 A US MARKET REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. A US MARKET REPORT



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Quick Market Primer

Advancements in Telecommunication Space to Spur CLEC Market Growth

Fiber-Based CLECs on a Growth Path

CLECs Embrace Fixed Wireless

CLECs Enjoy Edge over ILECs

Telecom Industry: Focus on High-Speed Fiber Networks

Fiber Optic Networks Register Steady Growth

Unsuccessful LLU in US Benefits Investments in Building €œLocal Loop€ Infrastructure

CLECs Shift Focus from Residential End-Users to SMBs

Consolidation Wave Sweeps €œThru€ the CLEC Market

CLECs Focus on Adding IN Functionality to Network Architectures

Table 1: Top Countries in Internet Usage Worldwide (2016E): Breakdown by Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration Rate (%) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Internet Usage & Bandwidth Landscape

Table 2: Global Demand for Bandwidth (2010, 2015, 2018E, 2020P): Breakdown of Bandwidth Usage in Terabytes per Second (Tbps) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Growth in Demand for Bandwidth: Breakdown of Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Period 2012-2020 by Geographic Region - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Oceania, and North America (US & Canada) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Mobile Internet to Spur Opportunities for CLECs

Table 4: Mobile Penetration - Mobile Connections as a Percentage of Total Population for Select Countries (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in NC Computing Triggers the Evolution of Data-centric CLECs

Impact of Deregulation of the US Local Telephone Sector

Outlook

Key Statistical Findings

Table 5: Retail Voice Telephone Service Connections in the US (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Service Connections by Mobile Voice Subscriptions, Interconnected VoIP Subscriptions, and Retail Switched Access Lines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Switched Access Line Connections in the US (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connections by Residential and Business Customers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Interconnected VoIP Connections in the US (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connections by Residential and Business Customers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Wireline Retail Voice Telephone Service Connections in the US (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Type of Service Provider for ILECs and Non-ILECs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Residential Wireline Retail Voice Telephone Service Connections in the US (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Type of Service Provider for ILECs and Non-ILECs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Business Wireline Retail Voice Telephone Service Connections in the US (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Type of Service Provider for ILECs and Non-ILECs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: CLECs Switched Lines in Oregon by Customer Type (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Business, Residential, and Wholesale (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Switched Service Customers and Lines in Oregon by Service Provider (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown for CLECs and ILECs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Business Switched Lines in Oregon by Service Provider (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown for CLECs and ILECs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Residential Switched Service Customers and Lines in Oregon by Service Provider (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown for CLECs and ILECs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Market Share of CLECs in Switched Access Lines in Oregon: 2010-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: CLECs Wireline Access Lines in Florida (2012-2015): Breakdown by Customer Type for Residential and Business Customers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Residential Interconnected VoIP Subscribers in Florida (2011-2015): Breakdown by Service Provider for CLEC & ILEC, and Cable (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Market Share of CLECs in Traditional Wireline Access Lines in Florida: 2011-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITIVE LOCAL EXCHANGE CARRIERS (CLECS) - AN INTRODUCTION



3. SERVICE LAUNCHES

XO Communications Enhances its Hosted PBX Solution

TelePacific Unveils National SD-WAN Offering

Level 3 Communications Announces Expansion of Voice Complete Enterprise Communications Solution

TelePacific Communications to Introduce New Version of OneAir Fixed Wireless Connectivity Solution in Las Vegas

XO Communications Rolls Out HPBX Concierge

Allworx Launches Allworx Connect„¢ VoIP Communication Systems for SMBs

XO Communications Unveils Comprehensive Suite of UC Features on HPBX Service

TelePacific Communications Introduces Pure Triple Play Fixed Wireless Capabilities



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

TPT Global Tech Takes Over Trucom Networks

TelePacific Communications Snaps Up DSCI

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inks Merger Agreement with FairPoint Communications

Zayo Group Holdings to Acquire Electric Lightwave

Lumos Networks Signs Purchase Agreement with Clarity Communications Group

Windstream Holdings Inks Merger Agreement with EarthLink Holdings

CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications Ink Merger Agreement

Integra Telecom Holdings Splits into Electric Lightwave and Integra

Verizon Communications to Acquire XO Communications€™ Fiber Business

FTE Networks Enters into Services Agreement with Next Generation CLEC

Onvoy to Acquire Broadvox

Cox Business/Hospitality Network Becomes Exclusive Technology Services Provider for New Las Vegas Arena

TelePacific Collaborates with AT&T to Provide New Capabilities to Customers

TelePacific Communications Inks Distribution Agreement with Aligned Communications

TelePacific Bags MEF CE 2.0 Services Certification for VPLS and EPL Services

Level 3 Communications and Telefonica Business Solutions Ink Interconnection Agreement

Level 3 Communications and AT&T Sign Interconnection Agreement

Level 3 Communications Enters into an Interconnection Agreement with Verizon

Level 3 Communications Acquires TW Telecom

Consolidated Communications Holdings Acquires Enventis

Level 3 Communications to Expand Network in Alpharetta, Georgia

TelePacific Communications Inks Multiple Agreements with AT&T



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Broadview Networks, Inc.

Cogent Communication, Inc.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Cox Communications, Inc.

DQE Communications, LLC

Electric Lightwave

FiberLight LLC

Granite Telecommunications, LLC

Level 3 Communications, Inc.

TelePacific Communications

Windstream Holdings, Inc.

XO Communications, LLC

Zayo Group, LLC



6. MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 19: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) Service Connections by Segment - End-User Switched Access Lines and VoIP Subscriptions in Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: US Historic Review for Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) Service Connections by Segment - End-User Switched Access Lines and VoIP Subscriptions in Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: US 14-Year Perspective for Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) Service Connections by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of End-User Switched Access Lines and VoIP Subscriptions for 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) Service Connections by Type of Access Technology - Coaxial Cable and Others in Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Historic Review for Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) Service Connections by Type of Access Technology - Coaxial Cable and Others in Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US 14-Year Perspective for Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) Service Connections by Type of Access Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Service Connections by Coaxial Cable and Others for 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 43 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 47) The United States (43) Canada (1) Europe (1) - Spain (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1) Middle East (1)

