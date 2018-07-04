|
04.07.2018 23:45:00
Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Strategic Business Report 2018: Effective Transmission Standards Drive DTT Growth
The "Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) in Number of Households in Thousands.
The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arelis Group (France)
- ARRIS International plc (USA)
- GS Group (Russia)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Sagemcom (France)
- Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- STRONG Ges.m.b.H. (Switzerland)
- Technicolor SA (France)
- TechniSat Digital GmbH (Germany)
- TELE System Digital Srl (Italy)
- Televes (Spain)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Digital Terrestrial TV: An Introductory Prelude
Governmental Thrust towards Analog Switch Off Drives DTT Deployment
Analog Switch-Off in Select Countries
TV Digitization Endeavors Trigger Parallel Expansion in DTT Domain
Evolution of DTT into a Core Transmission Platform Strengthens Market Prospects
Participants in the DTT Ecosystem: An Overview
Uptrend in DTT Domain Enhances Market Demand for DTT Receivers
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Unmatched Superiority Over Analog TV Generates Substantial Opportunities
Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Image Among Consumers
Broadcasters Bet on DTT for Transmission Efficiency
DTT Evolves into a Strategic Component for Broadcasters
DTT Enhances Flexibility & Efficiency of Broadcast Infrastructure
DTT: A Handy Tool for Implementation of Governmental Programs
Effective Transmission Standards Drive DTT Growth
Comparison of DVB-T, ISDB-T, ATSC and DTMB Standards
Worldwide Coverage of Various DTT Standards: A Snapshot
DVB-T: The Most Established DTT Standard
Best-in-Class Modulation Made Possible by DTT
Support for Advanced Compression Technologies Augurs Well
Growing Penetration of Connected TV Drives Demand for Pay-DTT Services
Soaring Demand for HD and UHD Content Underpins Volume Growth
Integrated Tuners Give Stiff Competition to Standalone DTT Receivers
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Living Standards
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Teracom Introduces New DTT Enhancer Digital Head-End
GMA Network to Launch DTT Products
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ARRIS International Acquires Pace
Thomson Broadcast to Supply Thomson Transmitters
Thomson Broadcast Bags Major DTT Contract in Uganda
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Digital TV Labs and Testronics Labs
Digital TV Labs Receives SIRIM's Accreditation
HTTV, Thomson Broadcast and Sagemcom Power Digital Switch-Over in Ivory Coast
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Arelis Group (France)
ARRIS International plc (USA)
GS Group (Russia)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Sagemcom (France)
Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
STRONG Ges.m.b.H. (Switzerland)
Technicolor SA (France)
TechniSat Digital GmbH (Germany)
TELE System Digital Srl (Italy)
Televes (Spain)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 26 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 28)
- The United States (2)
- Europe (15)
- France (5)
- Germany (3)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
