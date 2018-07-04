Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Strategic Business Report 2018: Effective Transmission Standards Drive DTT Growth

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) in Number of Households in Thousands.

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Digital Terrestrial TV: An Introductory Prelude

Governmental Thrust towards Analog Switch Off Drives DTT Deployment

Analog Switch-Off in Select Countries

TV Digitization Endeavors Trigger Parallel Expansion in DTT Domain

Evolution of DTT into a Core Transmission Platform Strengthens Market Prospects

Participants in the DTT Ecosystem: An Overview

Uptrend in DTT Domain Enhances Market Demand for DTT Receivers



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Unmatched Superiority Over Analog TV Generates Substantial Opportunities

Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Image Among Consumers

Broadcasters Bet on DTT for Transmission Efficiency

DTT Evolves into a Strategic Component for Broadcasters

DTT Enhances Flexibility & Efficiency of Broadcast Infrastructure

DTT: A Handy Tool for Implementation of Governmental Programs

Effective Transmission Standards Drive DTT Growth

Comparison of DVB-T, ISDB-T, ATSC and DTMB Standards

Worldwide Coverage of Various DTT Standards: A Snapshot

DVB-T: The Most Established DTT Standard

Best-in-Class Modulation Made Possible by DTT

Support for Advanced Compression Technologies Augurs Well

Growing Penetration of Connected TV Drives Demand for Pay-DTT Services

Soaring Demand for HD and UHD Content Underpins Volume Growth

Integrated Tuners Give Stiff Competition to Standalone DTT Receivers

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Teracom Introduces New DTT Enhancer Digital Head-End

GMA Network to Launch DTT Products



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ARRIS International Acquires Pace

Thomson Broadcast to Supply Thomson Transmitters

Thomson Broadcast Bags Major DTT Contract in Uganda

Eurofins Scientific Acquires Digital TV Labs and Testronics Labs

Digital TV Labs Receives SIRIM's Accreditation

HTTV, Thomson Broadcast and Sagemcom Power Digital Switch-Over in Ivory Coast



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Arelis Group (France)

ARRIS International plc (USA)

GS Group (Russia)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Sagemcom (France)

Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

STRONG Ges.m.b.H. (Switzerland)

Technicolor SA (France)

TechniSat Digital GmbH (Germany)

TELE System Digital Srl (Italy)

Televes (Spain)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 26 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 28)

The United States (2)

(2) Europe (15)

(15) France (5)

(5)

Germany (3)

(3)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

