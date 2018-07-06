Global Electric Shavers Market Outlook to 2022: Strategic Business Analysis 2015-2018 - Market Fortunes Significantly Influenced by Trends in the Shaving Products Sector

DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electric Shavers in US$.

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Electric Shavers: Providing Faster, Efficient, Convenient, Cost-Effective, and Comfortable Shave

Market Fortunes Significantly Influenced by Trends in the Shaving Products Sector

Major Trends & Drivers for the Shaving Products Market

Key Issues Confronting the Shaving Products Sector

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Electric Shavers Market Worldwide



2. COMPETITION

Electric Shavers: An Oligopolistic Market

Philips Norelco: Sustaining Leadership through Innovations

Philips Shavers: An Innovation Driven Journey Since 1939

Braun Electric Shavers: Transforming Shaving Since 1950

Braun Electric Shavers: Innovation Journey over the Years

Noteworthy Electric Shaver Brands and Models of 2016 & 2017

Electric Shavers: Name of Brand/Model and Key Features

Noteworthy Electrical Trimmer Brands and Models of 2016 & 2017

Electrical Trimmers: Name of Brand/Model, Category, and Key Features

Noteworthy Electric Head Shaver Brands and Models of 2016 & 2017: Name of Brand/Model and Key Features

Electric Head Shavers: Name of Brand/Model, Category, and Key Features

Noteworthy Electric Shaver Brands and Models for Women in 2016 & 2017: Name of Brand/Model and Key Features

Electric Shavers for Women: Name of Brand/Model, and Key Features

Noteworthy Epilator Brands and Models for Women in 2016 & 2017: Name of Brand/Model and Key Features

Epilators: Name of Brand/Model, Category, and Key Features

Noteworthy Electric Personal Grooming Accessories for Men in 2016 & 2017: Name of Brand/Model, Category and Key Features

Personal Grooming Accessories: Name of Brand/Model, Category, and Key Features

Competition: Major Trends

Intense Competition Aids Innovation

Product Aesthetics Weigh over Technology

Lower Price Products Create a New Niche

The Beard Sporting and Moustache Fad Temporarily Impact Market Dynamics

Expanding Global Presence: An Important Strategy for Sustaining Business

New Strategies to Promote Low-Cost Offerings

Cheaper Imports Compel Western Companies to Outsource Manufacturing

Manufacturers Make Efforts to Use Eco-Friendly Materials

Internet Marketing Fuels Market Competition



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

The 15-59 Years Age Group Accounting for the Largest Share of Global Population: The Fundamental Growth Driver

India & China: Two Countries with the Largest Young Population Offer Huge Market Expansion Opportunities

Growing Focus on Personal Grooming among Men Drives Healthy Market Demand

Manscaping Trend Shifts Focus from Male Facial Hair to Body Shaving

Male Hair Removal Gadgets: A Growth Engine for Personal Care Appliances Market

Surging Popularity of Premium High-Priced Electric Shavers Bodes Well for the Market

Ear and Nose Trimmers: An Underdeveloped Market Offering Untapped Growth Potential

Increasing Demand for Female Shaving Products Benefit Market Expansion

Opportune Time for Implementing Women-Focused Retail Strategies

Metrosexual Trends Goes Mainstream, Expanding Beyond Urban Youth

Expanding Urban Population: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Growth

Growing Middle Class Population Worldwide



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Science Enabling Perfect Shave

Noteworthy Innovations in Design and Functionality

Innovative Shavers Head

Wet and Dry Functionalities

Automatic Cleaning-cum-Charging Docks

Personalization

Philips' 9000 Series Offers the Closest Shave Ever

Philips Electric Shaver Featuring Click-on and Click-off Technology

Braun's CoolTec Technology

PhilipsAquaTouch Wet and Dry Electric Shaver

ShaveTech: An Electric Razor with a USB Port for Charging

Sustainable Shaving: Usage of Solar Energy for Charging Shavers



5. ELECTRIC SHAVERS: PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS

Braun Unveils New Range of Multi-Grooming Kits and Beard Trimmers

Philips Launches Shaver Series 9000, Model 9031/26

Panasonic Introduces Arc5 Premium 5-Blade Men's Electric Shavers

Bevel Unveils Bevel Trimmer

Panasonic Introduces New Lv9n Electric Shaver for Men

Philips Unveils Philips AquaTouch S5070

Braun Unveils All New Braun Series 9 Electric Razor

Philips Introduces New Product Category, Philips Bodygroom Series 1000

Remington Launches SmartEdge Foil Shaver

Panasonic Introduces New LT-series Arc3 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shavers



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



