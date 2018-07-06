|
Global Electric Shavers Market Outlook to 2022: Strategic Business Analysis 2015-2018 - Market Fortunes Significantly Influenced by Trends in the Shaving Products Sector
The "Electric Shavers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electric Shavers in US$.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Conair Corporation (USA)
- BaByliss (UK)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
- The Gillette Company (USA)
- Braun GmbH (Germany)
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Remington Products Company L.L.C (USA)
- Wahl Clipper Corporation (US)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Electric Shavers: Providing Faster, Efficient, Convenient, Cost-Effective, and Comfortable Shave
Market Fortunes Significantly Influenced by Trends in the Shaving Products Sector
Major Trends & Drivers for the Shaving Products Market
Key Issues Confronting the Shaving Products Sector
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Electric Shavers Market Worldwide
2. COMPETITION
Electric Shavers: An Oligopolistic Market
Philips Norelco: Sustaining Leadership through Innovations
Philips Shavers: An Innovation Driven Journey Since 1939
Braun Electric Shavers: Transforming Shaving Since 1950
Braun Electric Shavers: Innovation Journey over the Years
Noteworthy Electric Shaver Brands and Models of 2016 & 2017
Electric Shavers: Name of Brand/Model and Key Features
Noteworthy Electrical Trimmer Brands and Models of 2016 & 2017
Electrical Trimmers: Name of Brand/Model, Category, and Key Features
Noteworthy Electric Head Shaver Brands and Models of 2016 & 2017: Name of Brand/Model and Key Features
Electric Head Shavers: Name of Brand/Model, Category, and Key Features
Noteworthy Electric Shaver Brands and Models for Women in 2016 & 2017: Name of Brand/Model and Key Features
Electric Shavers for Women: Name of Brand/Model, and Key Features
Noteworthy Epilator Brands and Models for Women in 2016 & 2017: Name of Brand/Model and Key Features
Epilators: Name of Brand/Model, Category, and Key Features
Noteworthy Electric Personal Grooming Accessories for Men in 2016 & 2017: Name of Brand/Model, Category and Key Features
Personal Grooming Accessories: Name of Brand/Model, Category, and Key Features
Competition: Major Trends
Intense Competition Aids Innovation
Product Aesthetics Weigh over Technology
Lower Price Products Create a New Niche
The Beard Sporting and Moustache Fad Temporarily Impact Market Dynamics
Expanding Global Presence: An Important Strategy for Sustaining Business
New Strategies to Promote Low-Cost Offerings
Cheaper Imports Compel Western Companies to Outsource Manufacturing
Manufacturers Make Efforts to Use Eco-Friendly Materials
Internet Marketing Fuels Market Competition
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
The 15-59 Years Age Group Accounting for the Largest Share of Global Population: The Fundamental Growth Driver
India & China: Two Countries with the Largest Young Population Offer Huge Market Expansion Opportunities
Growing Focus on Personal Grooming among Men Drives Healthy Market Demand
Manscaping Trend Shifts Focus from Male Facial Hair to Body Shaving
Male Hair Removal Gadgets: A Growth Engine for Personal Care Appliances Market
Surging Popularity of Premium High-Priced Electric Shavers Bodes Well for the Market
Ear and Nose Trimmers: An Underdeveloped Market Offering Untapped Growth Potential
Increasing Demand for Female Shaving Products Benefit Market Expansion
Opportune Time for Implementing Women-Focused Retail Strategies
Metrosexual Trends Goes Mainstream, Expanding Beyond Urban Youth
Expanding Urban Population: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Growth
Growing Middle Class Population Worldwide
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Science Enabling Perfect Shave
Noteworthy Innovations in Design and Functionality
Innovative Shavers Head
Wet and Dry Functionalities
Automatic Cleaning-cum-Charging Docks
Personalization
Philips' 9000 Series Offers the Closest Shave Ever
Philips Electric Shaver Featuring Click-on and Click-off Technology
Braun's CoolTec Technology
PhilipsAquaTouch Wet and Dry Electric Shaver
ShaveTech: An Electric Razor with a USB Port for Charging
Sustainable Shaving: Usage of Solar Energy for Charging Shavers
5. ELECTRIC SHAVERS: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS
Braun Unveils New Range of Multi-Grooming Kits and Beard Trimmers
Philips Launches Shaver Series 9000, Model 9031/26
Panasonic Introduces Arc5 Premium 5-Blade Men's Electric Shavers
Bevel Unveils Bevel Trimmer
Panasonic Introduces New Lv9n Electric Shaver for Men
Philips Unveils Philips AquaTouch S5070
Braun Unveils All New Braun Series 9 Electric Razor
Philips Introduces New Product Category, Philips Bodygroom Series 1000
Remington Launches SmartEdge Foil Shaver
Panasonic Introduces New LT-series Arc3 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shavers
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Conair Corporation (USA)
BaByliss (UK)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
The Gillette Company (USA)
Braun GmbH (Germany)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Remington Products Company L.L.C (USA)
Wahl Clipper Corporation (US)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 47)
- The United States (16)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (15)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln6z6c/global_electric?w=5
