Global Fintech Software Market (2018-2022): CAGR to Grow at 7.39%, Aided by the Global Need to Improve Business Efficiency

DUBLIN, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fintech Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fintech software market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% during the period 2018-2022.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rising demand for data integration and visual analytics. Increasing data proliferation and complexity have made the process of deploying and maintaining reliable data interfaces more difficult. Enterprises are adopting data integration solutions to overcome such instances.



According to the report, one driver in the market is need to improve business efficiency. Increase in the number of connected devices in industries has led to massive amounts of data generation. Businesses have realized that they can use this data to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenues.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data privacy and security concerns. Data privacy and security risks are major barriers in the adoption of FinTech software in organizations. Big data and artificial intelligence have the capability to track, retrieve, and analyze data from connected servers.



Key Vendors

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Red Hat

SAP

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Banking - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Insurance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Securities - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for data integration and visual analytics

Growing interest among organizations in supply chain visibility

Adoption of cloud-based services

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Red Hat

SAP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chwrhb/global_fintech?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fintech-software-market-2018-2022-cagr-to-grow-at-7-39-aided-by-the-global-need-to-improve-business-efficiency-300676507.html

SOURCE Research and Markets