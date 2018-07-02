|
Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2018-2022: Key Players Covered are Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles, Mondi and Sealed Air
The "Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing popularity of small serving sizes. The focus on health, convenience, and environmental sustainability among consumers is growing worldwide. For example, concern among consumers about the effect of portion sizes on the overall intake of calories and its impact on their weight is increasing, which is, in turn, leading customers to reconsider the portion size of their meals.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand for MAP in flexible packaging. Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is also known as atmospheric protective packaging and reduced oxygen packaging. It helps to maintain the nutritional and visual appeal of the less processed and fresh food to extend their shelf life, without using chemical preservatives.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the stringent government regulations on the reduction of packaging waste. The flexible food packaging market is growing rapidly because of the growing demand for convenient packaging from customers. However, the growth of the flexible packaging market is accompanied by a similar increase in global concerns regarding waste disposal and plastic recycling, which are also rising rapidly.
Key Vendors
- Amcor
- Bemis
- Berry Global
- Constantia Flexibles
- Mondi
- Sealed Air
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ncb2qj/global_flexible?w=5
