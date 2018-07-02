Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2018-2022: Key Players Covered are Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles, Mondi and Sealed Air

DUBLIN, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing popularity of small serving sizes. The focus on health, convenience, and environmental sustainability among consumers is growing worldwide. For example, concern among consumers about the effect of portion sizes on the overall intake of calories and its impact on their weight is increasing, which is, in turn, leading customers to reconsider the portion size of their meals.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand for MAP in flexible packaging. Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is also known as atmospheric protective packaging and reduced oxygen packaging. It helps to maintain the nutritional and visual appeal of the less processed and fresh food to extend their shelf life, without using chemical preservatives.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the stringent government regulations on the reduction of packaging waste. The flexible food packaging market is growing rapidly because of the growing demand for convenient packaging from customers. However, the growth of the flexible packaging market is accompanied by a similar increase in global concerns regarding waste disposal and plastic recycling, which are also rising rapidly.



Key Vendors

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Global

Constantia Flexibles

Mondi

Sealed Air

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Food industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for thermoformed packaging

Increasing popularity of small serving sizes

Demand for biopolymers

Augmented demand for digital printing in flexible packaging

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Global

Constantia Flexibles

Mondi

Sealed Air

PART 15: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ncb2qj/global_flexible?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flexible-lid-stock-packaging-market-2018-2022-key-players-covered-are-amcor-bemis-berry-global-constantia-flexibles-mondi-and-sealed-air-300675443.html

SOURCE Research and Markets