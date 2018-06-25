Global Hand Tools and Accessories Markets, 2022 - Manipulating New-Gen Materials to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hand Tools and Accessories in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Mechanics' Service Tools

Edge Tools

Other Hand Tools & Accessories

The report profiles 192 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Akar Tools Ltd. ( India )

) Apex Tool Group (US)

Channellock Inc. (US)

Facom SAS ( France )

) Gray Tools Canada Inc. ( Canada )

) Irwin Tools (US)

(US) J.K. Files ( India ) Limited ( India )

) Limited ( ) Jore Corporation (US)

Kennametal Inc. (US)

Klein Tools Inc. (US)

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (US)

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (US)

Pilana Tools Group ( Czech Republic )

) Sears Holdings Corp. (US)

Snap-On Incorporated (US)

Stanley Black & Decker (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hand Tools Remain Vital in the Modern Mechanical Era

Stable Outlook Governs Future Prospects in the Hand Tools Market

Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Competition



2. MAJOR MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Occupational Ergonomics: The Only Factor Driving Innovation in the Hand Tools Market

Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence

Focus on Productivity in Light Manufacturing that Require Manual Assembly & Growing Indispensability of Manual Torque Tools in Manipulating New-Gen Materials to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools

Mechanics' Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness Strong Growth

Strong Demand for Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Drives Growth of Vehicle Mechanics Tools

Growth in Aircraft MRO Expands the Addressable Market for Aviation General Mechanic's Tools

Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Drives Demand for Mechanic's Service Tools in the Industrial Sector

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers

Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping Projects to Spur Growth in the Hand Tools Market

Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

IRWIN Launches New Range of Bar Clamps & Clamping Accessories

Motion Pro Introduces Three New Hand Tools

IRWIN Unveils New Screwdrivers

Milwaukee Launches First of its Kind Adaptable Pipe Wrench

Milwaukee Launches a Line of Copper Tubing Cutters

Milwaukee Launches New Line of Adjustable Wrenches

Milwaukee Launches a New Line of Adjustable Basin Wrenches

Milwaukee Adds a 12 High-Tension Hacksaw to its Hand Tools Line

Klein Tools Launches the Conduit Locknut Wrench

Taparia Introduces New Hand Tools

Klein Tools Launches New Utility & Pocket Knives

Klein Tools Adds Three New Driver Products to Expand its High -Visibility Tool Line

OMS Introduces Highly Advanced Line of Compact Digital Hand Tools

Klein Tools Adds New Products to its Holemaking Product Line

Klein Tools Launches a Length Adjustable Screwdriver

Crescent Launches New Flip and Grip Wrench Multi-Tool

Black Rhino Launches Mossy Oak Camo Hand Tool Line

Channellock Launches a New 9" 86 Rescue Tool

Channellock Launches New Xtra Slim Jaw Adjustable Wrenches

Hilmor Introduces New Innovative Hand Tools

Klein Tools Launches the Drill Tap Tool Kit

Milwaukee Tool Launches Milwaukee Hole Dozer

the Highly Durable Bi-Metal Hole Saw

Great Valley Tools Pty Ltd Launches Metal Pecker Hand Tool

Lincoln Electric Launches Three New Welding Hand Tools

DeWalt Introduces First Range of Professional Hand Tools in UK through Multi-Channel Trade Retailer

Screwfix

Beta Tools Unveils New Hand Tools Collection

Milwaukee Introduces Jobsite Scissors

M.K. Morse Launches New Saw Blade Series

OX Group Introduces Novel Range

KNIPEX Unveils X-Cut Pliers



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Stanley Black & Decker to Acquire Tools Unit of Newell Brands

Teng Tools to Acquire IQ Supplies

Apex Tool Group Completes Acquisition of Yecen

Oetiker Group Acquires Rostra Tool Company in the US

High Road Capital Partners Take Over General Tools & Instruments



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 192 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 203)

The United States (68)

(68) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (93)

(93) France (7)

(7)

Germany (34)

(34)

The United Kingdom (26)

(26)

Italy (4)

(4)

Spain (8)

(8)

Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)

(Excluding Japan) (33) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f5mtjq/global_hand_tools?w=5



