Global Healthcare Simulation Market Report 2018 - Expected to Rise with a CAGR of 15% During 2017-2024

DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Healthcare Simulation Market - Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global healthcare simulation market is expected to rise with the CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2017-2024.

Benefits of simulation technology over traditional learning is one of the major factor which contributes to the growth of global healthcare simulation market during the forecast period. Also, increasing demand for patient safety promotes the market growth.

However, limited allocation of fund resources and high cost of healthcare simulators are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global healthcare simulation market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global healthcare simulation market report has been segmented in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.

North America held the largest market revenue share for the healthcare simulation market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to large scale adoption of simulation by training centers and medical universities, accessibility to healthcare technologies, etc.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in healthcare simulation market during the forecast period owing to rise in the number of hospitals and academic institution, commercialization and innovation in simulators, etc.

In order to gain competitive advantage, the major players of global healthcare simulation market are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, strategic partnership, collaboration, joint ventures, investment, strategic expansion, funding etc. during the forecast period.

The report on the global healthcare simulation market is segmented on the basis of product & service and end users.

Product & services is sub segmented as anatomical models, healthcare simulation software, simulation training services and web-based simulation. Anatomical model is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to high adoption as well as demand for high fidelity products, etc.

End users segment is divided as academic institutes, hospitals, military organizations and other end users. Academic institute is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding patient safety.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Healthcare Simulation Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Market Challenges



4. Global Healthcare Simulation Market By Product & Service

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation



5. Global Healthcare Simulation Market By End User

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Strategies



7. Geographic Analysis

7.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.3. Opportunity Matrix

7.4. Global Healthcare Simulation Market By Region 2015-2024



8. Company Profiles

8.2. Altay Scientific S.P.A. (Italy)

8.3. CAE, Inc. (Canada)

8.4. Cardionics, Inc. (U.S.)

8.5. Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. (U.S.)

8.6. Ingmar Medical (U.S.)

8.7. Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

8.8. Laerdal Medical AS (Norway)

8.9. Limbs & Things, Ltd (U.K.)

8.10. Medaphor Group Plc (U.K.)

8.11. Medical Simulation Corporation (U.S.)

8.12. Mentice AB (Sweden)

8.13. Simulab Corporation (U.S.)

8.14. Simulaids, Inc. (U.S.)

8.15. Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tpv4g6/global_healthcare?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-simulation-market-report-2018---expected-to-rise-with-a-cagr-of-15-during-2017-2024-300676897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets