|
07.07.2018 00:30:00
Global Industrial Rubber Products Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 - Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead Industrial Rubber Products Market
DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Rubber Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Mechanical Rubber Goods
- Rubber Hose and Belting
- Others
The US and Chinese markets are additionally analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:
- Automotive
- Industrial Equipment
- Others
The report profiles 442 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Avon Rubber Plc (UK)
- Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)
- ContiTech AG (Germany)
- Cooper Standard (US)
- Dayco Products (US)
- Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
- Eaton Corporation (US)
- Eaton Hydraulics Group (US)
- EnPro Industries, Inc. (US)
- Federal-Mogul Corporation (US)
- Fenner Plc (UK)
- Gates Corporation (US)
- Habasit AG (Switzerland)
- Henniges Automotive (US)
- Hutchinson S.A. (France)
- JSJ Corporation (US)
- Sparks Belting Company (US)
- Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)
- Myers Industries, Inc. (US)
- Patch Rubber Company (US)
- Nichirin Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- NOK Corporation (Japan)
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)
- Semperit AG Holding (Austria)
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- The Freudenberg Group (Germany)
- The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd. (Japan)
- Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan)
- Toyo Tire and Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Toyoda Gosei Company Limited (Japan)
- Trelleborg AB (Sweden)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market Growth
Developing Markets Continue to Lead Growth, Developed Markets on the Rebound
Stable Economic Outlook Augurs Well for Industrial Rubber Products Market
Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead Industrial Rubber Products Market
A Review of Major End-Use Markets
Stable Outlook for Automotive Industry to Support Demand for Industrial Rubber Products
Construction Industry: Resurgence to Positively Impact Demand for Industrial Rubber Products
Industrial Machinery
Trends in Industrial Production to Influence Industrial Rubber Products Market
Aerospace & Transportation Equipment: A Promising Market for Rubber Products
Other End-Use Markets
Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand
Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market On a Scale of 1-5 Market Drivers
Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market
Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight
New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market
Rising Threat from Substitute Products
Rubber Faces Stiff Challenge from Thermoplastic Elastomers
Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts
Chloroprene Rubber in Automobile & Construction Products: Favorable Prospects
Adhesives Market: The Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber
Soy Oil-Based Rubber: Way to Go
Innovative Solutions to Transform Rubber Industry
Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products
Competitive Landscape
M&A Activity in Industrial Rubber Goods Market (2007-2016)
2. RUBBER INDUSTRY
AN INSIGHT
World Rubber Production and Consumption Scenario
Rubber Manufacturing Processes Undergo Drastic Changes
Stages of Rubber Manufacturing
Compounding
Mixing
Milling
Extruding
Calendering
Building
Vulcanization
Finishing
Types of Rubber
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Material and Technology Analysis
3. ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES
Environmental Issues Concerning Rubber Products Manufacturing Industry
Emission of Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Particulate Matter
Solid Waste
Wastewater
Measures to Prevent Environmental Pollution
Judicious Treatment of Chemicals
Proper Wastewater Management
Effective Handling of Spent Solvents
Suitable Disposal of Waste Rubber
4. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Environmental Protection Agency
Occupational Safety and Health Administration
ISO Technical Committees (ISO/TCs)
Objectives of ISO/TC
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Eaton Launches New Range of Spiral Hose Fittings for High Pressure Hydraulic Systems
Eaton Unveils GH100 and GH101 Biodiesel Hose Products
Eaton Introduces EC600 X-FLEX High Pressure Spiral Hose
Yokohama Introduces Tuftex a Conveyor Belt Cover Compound
Eaton Launches CNG Hose Products
Yokohama Introduces ibar HG82 High-Pressure Hydrogen Gas Hose
Yokohama Introduces High-Heat Resistant MJ Fabric Belt for Conveyor Belts with Mechanical Joints
Yokohama Launches New Exceed 42MPa High-Pressure Hose
Gates Launches New Century Series Micro-V Belt Range
Eaton Unveils Synflex 33CH-08 High Collapse Resistant Thermoplastic Hose
Yokohama Introduces Cold and Impact-Resistant Conveyor Belts
Gates Rolls Out Carbon Drive Red Range of Red Belts
Habasit Introduces S-200HRN Polyamide Power Transmission Belt
Eaton Unveils MARAUDER Concrete Pumping Hose and MARAUDER Plaster and Grout Hose
Eaton Launches GH001, SAE J2064 Type E Hose
Eaton's LifeSense Wireless Hydraulic Hose Monitoring System
Eaton Rolls Out New EC525 AQP PLUS Hose
Eaton Unveils New SAFESHIELD EC910 High Pressure Waterblast Hose
Eaton Rolls Out DYNAMAX EC850 Ultra-High Pressure Hose
Sempermed Launches Semperguard Style, Semperguard Nitril Comfort Lite and Semperguard Latex Comfort
Habasit Releases TCF-50HT, a New TC Power Transmission Belt
Habasit Introduces ENB-9EE, a New Crosslapper Belt
Habasit Launches Eff-Line Belts
Semperit Rolls Out Energy-Saving Conveyor Belts
Dynamic Conveyor Introduces the New DynaClean Line of Belt Food Conveyers
Shanghai Kopai to Introduce Modular Conveyor Belts
ContiTech to Introduce Conveyor Belts
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Midwest Rubber to Acquire Xccent Medical and Industrial Division
BSAI Commences Operations of New Manufacturing Plant in Indonesia
Federal-Mogul and Icahn Enter into Merger Agreement
Parker Hannifin Takes Over Jger Automobil-Technik and Jger Automotive Polska
Yokohama Industrial Products to Begin Production of Seaflex Marine Hoses
Sumitomo Riko to Form New Company, SumiRiko Automotive Hose Poland
Sumitomo Riko Inks Distributor Agreement with Hydroscand Aktiebolag
Habasit Acquires Schermer Transportbanden
Motion Industries to Take Over Moss Rubber and Equipment
Semperit Commissions New Production Capacity in Poland
Sumitomo Riko to Build New Plant at Automotive Anti-Vibration Rubber Production Facility in Mexico
Sumitomo Riko to Form a New Company, SumiRiko Yamagata
Bridgestone to Establish JV for Manufacture of Anti-Vibration Automotive Rubber Products
Yokohama Inaugurates Automotive Hose Assembly Plant in Mexico
Semperit to Expand Capacity of Hose Production Facility in Czech Republic
DTR and Magneti Marelli to Form JV to Acquire CF Gomma
Trelleborg Inks Agreement to Acquire Controlling Stake of Max Seal
Toyo Tire & Rubber Establishes New Sales Subsidiary in Mexico
Continental Acquires Veyance Technologies
American Industrial Partners Takes Over Carlisle Companies Inc.'s Transportation Products Division
Trelleborg Industrial Solutions to Acquire Superlas Group
ContiTech Acquires Taizhou Fuju Rubber Belt Manufacture Company
Tokai Rubber Industries Completes Construction of New Automotive Anti-Vibration Rubber Factory
TRI Establishes Industrial Hose Manufacturing Company
Reliance Sibur Elastomers to Commence Construction of a New Butyl Rubber Plant
Dayco Products Acquires Precision Parts
ContiTech Inaugurates New Production Plant in Serbia
Henniges Automotive Enters into Strategic Alliance with Amee Rubber Industries
Henniges Automotive Enters into Strategic Alliance with Burkool
Bridgestone to Commence Conveyor Belts Production in Thailand
Arsenal Capital Partners Acquires IFC
The Interroll Group Acquires Portec Group International
Marubeni Acquires Controlling Stake in All-State Belting
Apache Acquires Trico Belting & Supply Company
ContiTech Acquires Legg Company
ContiTech Acquires Metso's Industrial Conveyor Belt Operations
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Avon Rubber Plc (UK)
Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)
ContiTech AG (Germany)
Cooper Standard (US)
Dayco Products (US)
Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
Eaton Corporation (US)
Eaton Hydraulics Group (US)
EnPro Industries, Inc. (US)
Federal-Mogul Corporation (US)
Fenner Plc (UK)
Gates Corporation (US)
Habasit AG (Switzerland)
Henniges Automotive (US)
Hutchinson S.A. (France)
JSJ Corporation (US)
Sparks Belting Company (US)
Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)
Myers Industries, Inc. (US)
Patch Rubber Company (US)
Nichirin Co., Ltd. (Japan)
NOK Corporation (Japan)
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)
Semperit AG Holding (Austria)
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan)
The Freudenberg Group (Germany)
The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd. (Japan)
Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan)
Toyo Tire and Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toyoda Gosei Company Limited (Japan)
Trelleborg AB (Sweden)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 442 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 459)
- The United States (133)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (14)
- Europe (212)
- France (18)
- Germany (22)
- The United Kingdom (66)
- Italy (21)
- Spain (16)
- Rest of Europe (69)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (83)
- Middle East (9)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfbmjl/global_industrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-rubber-products-strategic-business-report-2018-2022---mechanical-rubber-goods-category-continues-to-lead-industrial-rubber-products-market-300676935.html
SOURCE Research and Markets