Global Industrial Rubber Products Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 - Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead Industrial Rubber Products Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Rubber Hose and Belting

Others

The US and Chinese markets are additionally analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:



Automotive

Industrial Equipment

Others

The report profiles 442 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Avon Rubber Plc (UK)

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Bridgestone Corporation ( Japan )

) ContiTech AG ( Germany )

) Cooper Standard (US)

(US) Dayco Products (US)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Eaton Corporation (US)

Eaton Hydraulics Group (US)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (US)

Federal-Mogul Corporation (US)

Fenner Plc (UK)

Gates Corporation (US)

Habasit AG ( Switzerland )

) Henniges Automotive (US)

Hutchinson S.A. ( France )

) JSJ Corporation (US)

Sparks Belting Company (US)

Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. ( Japan )

) Myers Industries, Inc. (US)

Patch Rubber Company (US)

Nichirin Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) NOK Corporation ( Japan )

) Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

Semperit AG Holding ( Austria )

) Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) The Freudenberg Group ( Germany )

) The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sumitomo Riko Company Limited ( Japan )

) Toyo Tire and Rubber Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toyoda Gosei Company Limited ( Japan )

) Trelleborg AB ( Sweden )

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market Growth

Developing Markets Continue to Lead Growth, Developed Markets on the Rebound

Stable Economic Outlook Augurs Well for Industrial Rubber Products Market

Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead Industrial Rubber Products Market

A Review of Major End-Use Markets

Stable Outlook for Automotive Industry to Support Demand for Industrial Rubber Products

Construction Industry: Resurgence to Positively Impact Demand for Industrial Rubber Products

Industrial Machinery

Trends in Industrial Production to Influence Industrial Rubber Products Market

Aerospace & Transportation Equipment: A Promising Market for Rubber Products

Other End-Use Markets

Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand

Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market On a Scale of 1-5 Market Drivers

Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market

Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight

New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market

Rising Threat from Substitute Products

Rubber Faces Stiff Challenge from Thermoplastic Elastomers

Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts

Chloroprene Rubber in Automobile & Construction Products: Favorable Prospects

Adhesives Market: The Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber

Soy Oil-Based Rubber: Way to Go

Innovative Solutions to Transform Rubber Industry

Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products

Competitive Landscape

M&A Activity in Industrial Rubber Goods Market (2007-2016)



2. RUBBER INDUSTRY

AN INSIGHT

World Rubber Production and Consumption Scenario

Rubber Manufacturing Processes Undergo Drastic Changes

Stages of Rubber Manufacturing

Compounding

Mixing

Milling

Extruding

Calendering

Building

Vulcanization

Finishing

Types of Rubber

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Material and Technology Analysis



3. ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

Environmental Issues Concerning Rubber Products Manufacturing Industry

Emission of Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Particulate Matter

Solid Waste

Wastewater

Measures to Prevent Environmental Pollution

Judicious Treatment of Chemicals

Proper Wastewater Management

Effective Handling of Spent Solvents

Suitable Disposal of Waste Rubber



4. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Environmental Protection Agency

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

ISO Technical Committees (ISO/TCs)

Objectives of ISO/TC



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Eaton Launches New Range of Spiral Hose Fittings for High Pressure Hydraulic Systems

Eaton Unveils GH100 and GH101 Biodiesel Hose Products

Eaton Introduces EC600 X-FLEX High Pressure Spiral Hose

Yokohama Introduces Tuftex a Conveyor Belt Cover Compound

Eaton Launches CNG Hose Products

Yokohama Introduces ibar HG82 High-Pressure Hydrogen Gas Hose

Yokohama Introduces High-Heat Resistant MJ Fabric Belt for Conveyor Belts with Mechanical Joints

Yokohama Launches New Exceed 42MPa High-Pressure Hose

Gates Launches New Century Series Micro-V Belt Range

Eaton Unveils Synflex 33CH-08 High Collapse Resistant Thermoplastic Hose

Yokohama Introduces Cold and Impact-Resistant Conveyor Belts

Gates Rolls Out Carbon Drive Red Range of Red Belts

Habasit Introduces S-200HRN Polyamide Power Transmission Belt

Eaton Unveils MARAUDER Concrete Pumping Hose and MARAUDER Plaster and Grout Hose

Eaton Launches GH001, SAE J2064 Type E Hose

Eaton's LifeSense Wireless Hydraulic Hose Monitoring System

Eaton Rolls Out New EC525 AQP PLUS Hose

Eaton Unveils New SAFESHIELD EC910 High Pressure Waterblast Hose

Eaton Rolls Out DYNAMAX EC850 Ultra-High Pressure Hose

Sempermed Launches Semperguard Style, Semperguard Nitril Comfort Lite and Semperguard Latex Comfort

Habasit Releases TCF-50HT, a New TC Power Transmission Belt

Habasit Introduces ENB-9EE, a New Crosslapper Belt

Habasit Launches Eff-Line Belts

Semperit Rolls Out Energy-Saving Conveyor Belts

Dynamic Conveyor Introduces the New DynaClean Line of Belt Food Conveyers

Shanghai Kopai to Introduce Modular Conveyor Belts

ContiTech to Introduce Conveyor Belts



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Midwest Rubber to Acquire Xccent Medical and Industrial Division

BSAI Commences Operations of New Manufacturing Plant in Indonesia

Federal-Mogul and Icahn Enter into Merger Agreement

Parker Hannifin Takes Over Jger Automobil-Technik and Jger Automotive Polska

Yokohama Industrial Products to Begin Production of Seaflex Marine Hoses

Sumitomo Riko to Form New Company, SumiRiko Automotive Hose Poland

Sumitomo Riko Inks Distributor Agreement with Hydroscand Aktiebolag

Habasit Acquires Schermer Transportbanden

Motion Industries to Take Over Moss Rubber and Equipment

Semperit Commissions New Production Capacity in Poland

Sumitomo Riko to Build New Plant at Automotive Anti-Vibration Rubber Production Facility in Mexico

Sumitomo Riko to Form a New Company, SumiRiko Yamagata

Bridgestone to Establish JV for Manufacture of Anti-Vibration Automotive Rubber Products

Yokohama Inaugurates Automotive Hose Assembly Plant in Mexico

Semperit to Expand Capacity of Hose Production Facility in Czech Republic

DTR and Magneti Marelli to Form JV to Acquire CF Gomma

Trelleborg Inks Agreement to Acquire Controlling Stake of Max Seal

Toyo Tire & Rubber Establishes New Sales Subsidiary in Mexico

Continental Acquires Veyance Technologies

American Industrial Partners Takes Over Carlisle Companies Inc.'s Transportation Products Division

Trelleborg Industrial Solutions to Acquire Superlas Group

ContiTech Acquires Taizhou Fuju Rubber Belt Manufacture Company

Tokai Rubber Industries Completes Construction of New Automotive Anti-Vibration Rubber Factory

TRI Establishes Industrial Hose Manufacturing Company

Reliance Sibur Elastomers to Commence Construction of a New Butyl Rubber Plant

Dayco Products Acquires Precision Parts

ContiTech Inaugurates New Production Plant in Serbia

Henniges Automotive Enters into Strategic Alliance with Amee Rubber Industries

Henniges Automotive Enters into Strategic Alliance with Burkool

Bridgestone to Commence Conveyor Belts Production in Thailand

Arsenal Capital Partners Acquires IFC

The Interroll Group Acquires Portec Group International

Marubeni Acquires Controlling Stake in All-State Belting

Apache Acquires Trico Belting & Supply Company

ContiTech Acquires Legg Company

ContiTech Acquires Metso's Industrial Conveyor Belt Operations



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



