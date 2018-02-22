Global Innovation Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios
CALGARY, March 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Middlefield Group, on behalf of Global Innovation Dividend Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 22, 2018.
The Fund's investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund ("Units") with:
(i) stable monthly cash distributions, and
(ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund's investment portfolio;
through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend-paying securities of global issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from, the development or commercialization of products or services related to major technological innovations including the use of blockchain technology, genomics, artificial intelligence, big data, e-commerce, cybersecurity, the internet of things and autonomous vehicles (collectively, "Global Innovators").
The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.033 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).
The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the "Exchange Ratio") has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on March 14, 2018 (the "Pricing Period"), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today's Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places.
The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.
Name
Ticker
CUSIP
ISIN
VWAP
Exchange Ratio
3D Systems Corp
DDD
88554D205
US88554D2053
15.7288
1.57287
3M Co
MMM
88579Y101
US88579Y1010
308.3973
30.83972
AbbVie Inc
ABBV
00287Y109
US00287Y1091
153.5002
15.35001
Adobe Systems Inc
ADBE
00724F101
US00724F1012
284.5248
28.45247
Advanced Micro Devices Inc
AMD
007903107
US0079031078
15.0976
1.50976
Agilent Technologies Inc
A
00846U101
US00846U1016
91.2289
9.12289
Alphabet Inc
GOOGL
02079K305
US02079K3059
1490.1784
149.01783
AltaGas Ltd
ALA
021361100
CA0213611001
23.7341
2.37341
Amazon.com Inc
AMZN
023135106
US0231351067
2051.4731
205.14730
Apple Inc
AAPL
037833100
US0378331005
232.5960
23.25960
ARC Resources Ltd
ARX
00208D408
CA00208D4084
12.7416
1.27416
AT&T Inc
T (NYSE)
00206R102
US00206R1023
48.1420
4.81419
Bank of Montreal
BMO
063671101
CA0636711016
97.9866
9.79866
Bank of Nova Scotia/The
BNS
064149107
CA0641491075
80.8492
8.08492
BCE Inc
BCE
05534B760
CA05534B7604
56.9287
5.61737
Becton Dickinson and Co
BDX
075887109
US0758871091
290.4597
29.04597
Biogen Inc
BIIB
09062X103
US09062X1037
367.5274
36.75274
BlackBerry Ltd
BB
09228F103
CA09228F1036
16.5574
1.65574
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
BMY
110122108
US1101221083
86.8561
8.68560
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
CM
136069101
CA1360691010
117.9464
11.79464
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
CNQ
136385101
CA1363851017
38.8716
3.85366
Celgene Corp
CELG
151020104
US1510201049
118.9873
11.89873
CGI Group Inc
GIB.A
39945C109
CA39945C1095
76.1945
7.61945
Chartwell Retirement Residences
CSH.UN
16141A103
CA16141A1030
15.4961
1.54961
CI Financial Corp
CIX
125491100
CA1254911003
28.5485
2.85485
Cisco Systems Inc
CSCO
17275R102
US17275R1023
58.4792
5.84791
Crescent Point Energy Corp
CPG
22576C101
CA22576C1014
8.6752
0.86752
Crown Castle International Corp
CCI
22822V101
US22822V1017
143.5534
14.21942
Cypress Semiconductor Corp
CY
232806109
US2328061096
23.8390
2.38389
eBay Inc
EBAY
278642103
US2786421030
56.1345
5.61345
Emera Inc
EMA
290876101
CA2908761018
40.7977
4.07977
Enbridge Inc
ENB
29250N105
CA29250N1050
41.9521
4.19521
Encana Corp
ECA
292505104
CA2925051047
14.1418
1.41268
Extendicare Inc
EXE
30224T863
CA30224T8639
8.8152
0.88152
Facebook Inc
FB
30303M102
US30303M1027
237.7349
23.77349
General Electric Co
GE
369604103
US3696041033
18.9736
1.89735
Gilead Sciences Inc
GILD
375558103
US3755581036
104.9568
10.42190
Great-West Lifeco Inc
GWO
39138C106
CA39138C1068
33.9774
3.39774
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
HR.UN
404428203
CA4044282032
20.2686
2.01536
Honeywell International Inc
HON
438516106
US4385161066
196.9902
19.69902
Hydro One Ltd
H
448811208
CA4488112083
20.7049
2.07049
Illumina Inc
ILMN
452327109
US4523271090
323.3689
32.33689
Intel Corp
INTC
458140100
US4581401001
67.0159
6.70158
Inter Pipeline Ltd
IPL
45833V109
CA45833V1094
22.6332
2.24932
International Business Machines Corp
IBM
459200101
US4592001014
205.4898
20.54897
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF CAD- Hedged
XSP
46428J105
CA46428J1057
31.4382
3.14382
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
46430J101
CA46430J1012
24.8740
2.48740
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
46428D108
CA46428D1087
23.1547
2.31547
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
XIT
46428N106
CA46428N1069
18.5186
1.85186
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
46431D103
CA46431D1033
16.5541
1.65541
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ
478160104
US4781601046
172.4605
17.24605
Keysight Technologies Inc
KEYS
49338L103
US49338L1035
69.4952
6.94951
Manulife Financial Corp
MFC
56501R106
CA56501R1064
24.1292
2.41292
Mastercard Inc
MA
57636Q104
US57636Q1040
234.7910
23.47909
Merck & Co Inc
MRK
58933Y105
US58933Y1055
71.3076
7.06862
Microsoft Corp
MSFT
594918104
US5949181045
123.3836
12.33836
National Bank of Canada
NA
633067103
CA6330671034
63.2503
6.32503
Netflix Inc
NFLX
64110L106
US64110L1061
416.8550
41.68550
NVIDIA Corp
NVDA
67066G104
US67066G1040
320.3131
32.03131
Oracle Corp
ORCL
68389X105
US68389X1054
68.1183
6.81183
PayPal Holdings Inc
PYPL
70450Y103
US70450Y1038
105.1334
10.51333
Pfizer Inc
PFE
717081103
US7170811035
47.3559
4.73558
Playtech Plc
PTEC
n/a
IM00B7S9G985
13.9484
1.39484
Prologis Inc
PLD
74340W103
US74340W1036
81.7968
8.11754
Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust
AAR.UN
74623T108
CA74623T1084
8.0609
0.80609
QUALCOMM Inc
QCOM
747525103
US7475251036
78.3882
7.83882
Quest Diagnostics Inc
DGX
74834L100
US74834L1008
136.6442
13.66442
Red Hat Inc
RHT
756577102
US7565771026
199.9051
19.99050
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
REGN
75886F107
US75886F1075
441.7893
44.17893
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
REI.UN
766910103
CA7669101031
23.9392
2.39392
Royal Bank of Canada
RY
780087102
CA7800871021
101.7643
10.17643
salesforce.com Inc
CRM
79466L302
US79466L3024
164.4843
16.44843
SAP SE
SAP
803054204
US8030542042
140.5146
14.05146
Seattle Genetics Inc
SGEN
812578102
US8125781026
75.1714
7.51713
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
SNC
78460T105
CA78460T1057
56.6067
5.66067
Splunk Inc
SPLK
848637104
US8486371045
138.8263
13.88263
Sprint Corp
S
85207U105
US85207U1051
6.8356
0.68355
STAG Industrial Inc
STAG
85254J102
US85254J1025
31.0277
3.10276
Summit Industrial Income REIT
SMU.U
866120116
CA8661201167
8.0726
0.80726
Sun Life Financial Inc
SLF
866796105
CA8667961053
54.5683
5.45683
Suncor Energy Inc
SU
867224107
CA8672241079
41.8937
4.18937
Symantec Corp
SYMC
871503108
US8715031089
35.6939
3.56938
Tableau Software Inc
DATA
87336U105
US87336U1051
111.2181
11.12180
TELUS Corp
T (TSX)
87971M103
CA87971M1032
46.6411
4.66411
TESARO Inc
TSRO
881569107
US8815691071
86.4733
8.64732
Tesla Inc
TSLA
88160R101
US88160R1014
433.0063
43.30063
Texas Instruments Inc
TXN
882508104
US8825081040
143.5024
14.35023
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
TMO
883556102
US8835561023
279.6467
27.94266
T-Mobile US Inc
TMUS
872590104
US8725901040
84.1785
8.41784
Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
TD
891160509
CA8911605092
75.7722
7.57722
TransAlta Corp
TA
89346D107
CA89346D1078
7.3453
0.73453
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
VRX
91911K102
CA91911K1021
20.6321
2.06321
Verizon Communications Inc
VZ
92343V104
US92343V1044
63.1310
6.31309
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
VRTX
92532F100
US92532F1003
226.7571
22.67571
Visa Inc
V
92826C839
US92826C8394
159.6421
15.96421
Western Digital Corp
WDC
958102105
US9581021055
131.4255
13.14254
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
WIR/U
92937G109
CA92937G1090
12.9340
1.29340
Xilinx Inc
XLNX
983919101
US9839191015
98.5827
9.85826
Zendesk Inc
ZEN
98936J101
US98936J1016
60.9638
6.09637
Zoetis Inc
ZTS
98978V103
US98978V1035
108.7420
10.87420
The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Industrial Alliance Securities, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.
This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.
