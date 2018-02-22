Global Innovation Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

CALGARY, March 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Middlefield Group, on behalf of Global Innovation Dividend Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 22, 2018.

The Fund's investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund ("Units") with:

(i) stable monthly cash distributions, and

(ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund's investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend-paying securities of global issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from, the development or commercialization of products or services related to major technological innovations including the use of blockchain technology, genomics, artificial intelligence, big data, e-commerce, cybersecurity, the internet of things and autonomous vehicles (collectively, "Global Innovators").

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.033 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the "Exchange Ratio") has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on March 14, 2018 (the "Pricing Period"), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today's Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Name Ticker CUSIP ISIN VWAP Exchange Ratio 3D Systems Corp DDD 88554D205 US88554D2053 15.7288 1.57287 3M Co MMM 88579Y101 US88579Y1010 308.3973 30.83972 AbbVie Inc ABBV 00287Y109 US00287Y1091 153.5002 15.35001 Adobe Systems Inc ADBE 00724F101 US00724F1012 284.5248 28.45247 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD 007903107 US0079031078 15.0976 1.50976 Agilent Technologies Inc A 00846U101 US00846U1016 91.2289 9.12289 Alphabet Inc GOOGL 02079K305 US02079K3059 1490.1784 149.01783 AltaGas Ltd ALA 021361100 CA0213611001 23.7341 2.37341 Amazon.com Inc AMZN 023135106 US0231351067 2051.4731 205.14730 Apple Inc AAPL 037833100 US0378331005 232.5960 23.25960 ARC Resources Ltd ARX 00208D408 CA00208D4084 12.7416 1.27416 AT&T Inc T (NYSE) 00206R102 US00206R1023 48.1420 4.81419 Bank of Montreal BMO 063671101 CA0636711016 97.9866 9.79866 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS 064149107 CA0641491075 80.8492 8.08492 BCE Inc BCE 05534B760 CA05534B7604 56.9287 5.61737 Becton Dickinson and Co BDX 075887109 US0758871091 290.4597 29.04597 Biogen Inc BIIB 09062X103 US09062X1037 367.5274 36.75274 BlackBerry Ltd BB 09228F103 CA09228F1036 16.5574 1.65574 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY 110122108 US1101221083 86.8561 8.68560 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 136069101 CA1360691010 117.9464 11.79464 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ 136385101 CA1363851017 38.8716 3.85366 Celgene Corp CELG 151020104 US1510201049 118.9873 11.89873 CGI Group Inc GIB.A 39945C109 CA39945C1095 76.1945 7.61945 Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH.UN 16141A103 CA16141A1030 15.4961 1.54961 CI Financial Corp CIX 125491100 CA1254911003 28.5485 2.85485 Cisco Systems Inc CSCO 17275R102 US17275R1023 58.4792 5.84791 Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG 22576C101 CA22576C1014 8.6752 0.86752 Crown Castle International Corp CCI 22822V101 US22822V1017 143.5534 14.21942 Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY 232806109 US2328061096 23.8390 2.38389 eBay Inc EBAY 278642103 US2786421030 56.1345 5.61345 Emera Inc EMA 290876101 CA2908761018 40.7977 4.07977 Enbridge Inc ENB 29250N105 CA29250N1050 41.9521 4.19521 Encana Corp ECA 292505104 CA2925051047 14.1418 1.41268 Extendicare Inc EXE 30224T863 CA30224T8639 8.8152 0.88152 Facebook Inc FB 30303M102 US30303M1027 237.7349 23.77349 General Electric Co GE 369604103 US3696041033 18.9736 1.89735 Gilead Sciences Inc GILD 375558103 US3755581036 104.9568 10.42190 Great-West Lifeco Inc GWO 39138C106 CA39138C1068 33.9774 3.39774 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust HR.UN 404428203 CA4044282032 20.2686 2.01536 Honeywell International Inc HON 438516106 US4385161066 196.9902 19.69902 Hydro One Ltd H 448811208 CA4488112083 20.7049 2.07049 Illumina Inc ILMN 452327109 US4523271090 323.3689 32.33689 Intel Corp INTC 458140100 US4581401001 67.0159 6.70158 Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL 45833V109 CA45833V1094 22.6332 2.24932 International Business Machines Corp IBM 459200101 US4592001014 205.4898 20.54897 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF CAD- Hedged XSP 46428J105 CA46428J1057 31.4382 3.14382 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 46430J101 CA46430J1012 24.8740 2.48740 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 46428D108 CA46428D1087 23.1547 2.31547 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 46428N106 CA46428N1069 18.5186 1.85186 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 46431D103 CA46431D1033 16.5541 1.65541 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 478160104 US4781601046 172.4605 17.24605 Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS 49338L103 US49338L1035 69.4952 6.94951 Manulife Financial Corp MFC 56501R106 CA56501R1064 24.1292 2.41292 Mastercard Inc MA 57636Q104 US57636Q1040 234.7910 23.47909 Merck & Co Inc MRK 58933Y105 US58933Y1055 71.3076 7.06862 Microsoft Corp MSFT 594918104 US5949181045 123.3836 12.33836 National Bank of Canada NA 633067103 CA6330671034 63.2503 6.32503 Netflix Inc NFLX 64110L106 US64110L1061 416.8550 41.68550 NVIDIA Corp NVDA 67066G104 US67066G1040 320.3131 32.03131 Oracle Corp ORCL 68389X105 US68389X1054 68.1183 6.81183 PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL 70450Y103 US70450Y1038 105.1334 10.51333 Pfizer Inc PFE 717081103 US7170811035 47.3559 4.73558 Playtech Plc PTEC n/a IM00B7S9G985 13.9484 1.39484 Prologis Inc PLD 74340W103 US74340W1036 81.7968 8.11754 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust AAR.UN 74623T108 CA74623T1084 8.0609 0.80609 QUALCOMM Inc QCOM 747525103 US7475251036 78.3882 7.83882 Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX 74834L100 US74834L1008 136.6442 13.66442 Red Hat Inc RHT 756577102 US7565771026 199.9051 19.99050 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN 75886F107 US75886F1075 441.7893 44.17893 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI.UN 766910103 CA7669101031 23.9392 2.39392 Royal Bank of Canada RY 780087102 CA7800871021 101.7643 10.17643 salesforce.com Inc CRM 79466L302 US79466L3024 164.4843 16.44843 SAP SE SAP 803054204 US8030542042 140.5146 14.05146 Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN 812578102 US8125781026 75.1714 7.51713 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC 78460T105 CA78460T1057 56.6067 5.66067 Splunk Inc SPLK 848637104 US8486371045 138.8263 13.88263 Sprint Corp S 85207U105 US85207U1051 6.8356 0.68355 STAG Industrial Inc STAG 85254J102 US85254J1025 31.0277 3.10276 Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU.U 866120116 CA8661201167 8.0726 0.80726 Sun Life Financial Inc SLF 866796105 CA8667961053 54.5683 5.45683 Suncor Energy Inc SU 867224107 CA8672241079 41.8937 4.18937 Symantec Corp SYMC 871503108 US8715031089 35.6939 3.56938 Tableau Software Inc DATA 87336U105 US87336U1051 111.2181 11.12180 TELUS Corp T (TSX) 87971M103 CA87971M1032 46.6411 4.66411 TESARO Inc TSRO 881569107 US8815691071 86.4733 8.64732 Tesla Inc TSLA 88160R101 US88160R1014 433.0063 43.30063 Texas Instruments Inc TXN 882508104 US8825081040 143.5024 14.35023 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO 883556102 US8835561023 279.6467 27.94266 T-Mobile US Inc TMUS 872590104 US8725901040 84.1785 8.41784 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD 891160509 CA8911605092 75.7722 7.57722 TransAlta Corp TA 89346D107 CA89346D1078 7.3453 0.73453 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc VRX 91911K102 CA91911K1021 20.6321 2.06321 Verizon Communications Inc VZ 92343V104 US92343V1044 63.1310 6.31309 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX 92532F100 US92532F1003 226.7571 22.67571 Visa Inc V 92826C839 US92826C8394 159.6421 15.96421 Western Digital Corp WDC 958102105 US9581021055 131.4255 13.14254 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust WIR/U 92937G109 CA92937G1090 12.9340 1.29340 Xilinx Inc XLNX 983919101 US9839191015 98.5827 9.85826 Zendesk Inc ZEN 98936J101 US98936J1016 60.9638 6.09637 Zoetis Inc ZTS 98978V103 US98978V1035 108.7420 10.87420

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Industrial Alliance Securities, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

