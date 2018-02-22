ATX 3 426 -0,6%  Dow 24 758 -1,0%  Nasdaq 7 041 -0,1%  Euro 1,2372 0,0% 
ATX P 1 727 -0,6%  EStoxx50 3 391 -0,2%  Nikkei 21 777 -0,9%  CHF 1,1688 0,0% 
DAX 12 238 0,1%  FTSE100 7 133 -0,1%  Öl 64,9 0,3%  Gold 1 324 0,0% 

14.03.2018 23:49:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Global Innovation Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

CALGARY, March 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Middlefield Group, on behalf of Global Innovation Dividend Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated February 22, 2018.

The Fund's investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund ("Units") with:

(i)  stable monthly cash distributions, and

(ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund's investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend-paying securities of global issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from, the development or commercialization of products or services related to major technological innovations including the use of blockchain technology, genomics, artificial intelligence, big data, e-commerce, cybersecurity, the internet of things and autonomous vehicles (collectively, "Global Innovators").

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.033 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the "Exchange Ratio") has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of five consecutive trading days ending on March 14, 2018 (the "Pricing Period"), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today's Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Name

Ticker

CUSIP

ISIN

VWAP

Exchange Ratio

3D Systems Corp

DDD

88554D205

US88554D2053

15.7288

1.57287

3M Co

MMM

88579Y101

US88579Y1010

308.3973

30.83972

AbbVie Inc

ABBV

00287Y109

US00287Y1091

153.5002

15.35001

Adobe Systems Inc

ADBE

00724F101

US00724F1012

284.5248

28.45247

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

AMD

007903107

US0079031078

15.0976

1.50976

Agilent Technologies Inc

A

00846U101

US00846U1016

91.2289

9.12289

Alphabet Inc

GOOGL

02079K305

US02079K3059

1490.1784

149.01783

AltaGas Ltd

ALA

021361100

CA0213611001

23.7341

2.37341

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN

023135106

US0231351067

2051.4731

205.14730

Apple Inc

AAPL

037833100

US0378331005

232.5960

23.25960

ARC Resources Ltd

ARX

00208D408

CA00208D4084

12.7416

1.27416

AT&T Inc

T (NYSE)

00206R102

US00206R1023

48.1420

4.81419

Bank of Montreal

BMO

063671101

CA0636711016

97.9866

9.79866

Bank of Nova Scotia/The

BNS

064149107

CA0641491075

80.8492

8.08492

BCE Inc

BCE

05534B760

CA05534B7604

56.9287

5.61737

Becton Dickinson and Co

BDX

075887109

US0758871091

290.4597

29.04597

Biogen Inc

BIIB

09062X103

US09062X1037

367.5274

36.75274

BlackBerry Ltd

BB

09228F103

CA09228F1036

16.5574

1.65574

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

BMY

110122108

US1101221083

86.8561

8.68560

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CM

136069101

CA1360691010

117.9464

11.79464

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

CNQ

136385101

CA1363851017

38.8716

3.85366

Celgene Corp

CELG

151020104

US1510201049

118.9873

11.89873

CGI Group Inc

GIB.A

39945C109

CA39945C1095

76.1945

7.61945

Chartwell Retirement Residences

CSH.UN

16141A103

CA16141A1030

15.4961

1.54961

CI Financial Corp

CIX

125491100

CA1254911003

28.5485

2.85485

Cisco Systems Inc

CSCO

17275R102

US17275R1023

58.4792

5.84791

Crescent Point Energy Corp

CPG

22576C101

CA22576C1014

8.6752

0.86752

Crown Castle International Corp

CCI

22822V101

US22822V1017

143.5534

14.21942

Cypress Semiconductor Corp

CY

232806109

US2328061096

23.8390

2.38389

eBay Inc

EBAY

278642103

US2786421030

56.1345

5.61345

Emera Inc

EMA

290876101

CA2908761018

40.7977

4.07977

Enbridge Inc

ENB

29250N105

CA29250N1050

41.9521

4.19521

Encana Corp

ECA

292505104

CA2925051047

14.1418

1.41268

Extendicare Inc

EXE

30224T863

CA30224T8639

8.8152

0.88152

Facebook Inc

FB

30303M102

US30303M1027

237.7349

23.77349

General Electric Co

GE

369604103

US3696041033

18.9736

1.89735

Gilead Sciences Inc

GILD

375558103

US3755581036

104.9568

10.42190

Great-West Lifeco Inc

GWO

39138C106

CA39138C1068

33.9774

3.39774

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

HR.UN

404428203

CA4044282032

20.2686

2.01536

Honeywell International Inc

HON

438516106

US4385161066

196.9902

19.69902

Hydro One Ltd

H

448811208

CA4488112083

20.7049

2.07049

Illumina Inc

ILMN

452327109

US4523271090

323.3689

32.33689

Intel Corp

INTC

458140100

US4581401001

67.0159

6.70158

Inter Pipeline Ltd

IPL

45833V109

CA45833V1094

22.6332

2.24932

International Business Machines Corp

IBM

459200101

US4592001014

205.4898

20.54897

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF CAD- Hedged

XSP

46428J105

CA46428J1057

31.4382

3.14382

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC

46430J101

CA46430J1012

24.8740

2.48740

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

XIU

46428D108

CA46428D1087

23.1547

2.31547

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF

XIT

46428N106

CA46428N1069

18.5186

1.85186

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

46431D103

CA46431D1033

16.5541

1.65541

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ

478160104

US4781601046

172.4605

17.24605

Keysight Technologies Inc

KEYS

49338L103

US49338L1035

69.4952

6.94951

Manulife Financial Corp

MFC

56501R106

CA56501R1064

24.1292

2.41292

Mastercard Inc

MA

57636Q104

US57636Q1040

234.7910

23.47909

Merck & Co Inc

MRK

58933Y105

US58933Y1055

71.3076

7.06862

Microsoft Corp

MSFT

594918104

US5949181045

123.3836

12.33836

National Bank of Canada

NA

633067103

CA6330671034

63.2503

6.32503

Netflix Inc

NFLX

64110L106

US64110L1061

416.8550

41.68550

NVIDIA Corp

NVDA

67066G104

US67066G1040

320.3131

32.03131

Oracle Corp

ORCL

68389X105

US68389X1054

68.1183

6.81183

PayPal Holdings Inc

PYPL

70450Y103

US70450Y1038

105.1334

10.51333

Pfizer Inc

PFE

717081103

US7170811035

47.3559

4.73558

Playtech Plc

PTEC

n/a

IM00B7S9G985

13.9484

1.39484

Prologis Inc

PLD

74340W103

US74340W1036

81.7968

8.11754

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

AAR.UN

74623T108

CA74623T1084

8.0609

0.80609

QUALCOMM Inc

QCOM

747525103

US7475251036

78.3882

7.83882

Quest Diagnostics Inc

DGX

74834L100

US74834L1008

136.6442

13.66442

Red Hat Inc

RHT

756577102

US7565771026

199.9051

19.99050

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

REGN

75886F107

US75886F1075

441.7893

44.17893

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

REI.UN

766910103

CA7669101031

23.9392

2.39392

Royal Bank of Canada

RY

780087102

CA7800871021

101.7643

10.17643

salesforce.com Inc

CRM

79466L302

US79466L3024

164.4843

16.44843

SAP SE

SAP

803054204

US8030542042

140.5146

14.05146

Seattle Genetics Inc

SGEN

812578102

US8125781026

75.1714

7.51713

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

SNC

78460T105

CA78460T1057

56.6067

5.66067

Splunk Inc

SPLK

848637104

US8486371045

138.8263

13.88263

Sprint Corp

S

85207U105

US85207U1051

6.8356

0.68355

STAG Industrial Inc

STAG

85254J102

US85254J1025

31.0277

3.10276

Summit Industrial Income REIT

SMU.U

866120116

CA8661201167

8.0726

0.80726

Sun Life Financial Inc

SLF

866796105

CA8667961053

54.5683

5.45683

Suncor Energy Inc

SU

867224107

CA8672241079

41.8937

4.18937

Symantec Corp

SYMC

871503108

US8715031089

35.6939

3.56938

Tableau Software Inc

DATA

87336U105

US87336U1051

111.2181

11.12180

TELUS Corp

T (TSX)

87971M103

CA87971M1032

46.6411

4.66411

TESARO Inc

TSRO

881569107

US8815691071

86.4733

8.64732

Tesla Inc

TSLA

88160R101

US88160R1014

433.0063

43.30063

Texas Instruments Inc

TXN

882508104

US8825081040

143.5024

14.35023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

TMO

883556102

US8835561023

279.6467

27.94266

T-Mobile US Inc

TMUS

872590104

US8725901040

84.1785

8.41784

Toronto-Dominion Bank/The

TD

891160509

CA8911605092

75.7722

7.57722

TransAlta Corp

TA

89346D107

CA89346D1078

7.3453

0.73453

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

VRX

91911K102

CA91911K1021

20.6321

2.06321

Verizon Communications Inc

VZ

92343V104

US92343V1044

63.1310

6.31309

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

VRTX

92532F100

US92532F1003

226.7571

22.67571

Visa Inc

V

92826C839

US92826C8394

159.6421

15.96421

Western Digital Corp

WDC

958102105

US9581021055

131.4255

13.14254

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WIR/U

92937G109

CA92937G1090

12.9340

1.29340

Xilinx Inc

XLNX

983919101

US9839191015

98.5827

9.85826

Zendesk Inc

ZEN

98936J101

US98936J1016

60.9638

6.09637

Zoetis Inc

ZTS

98978V103

US98978V1035

108.7420

10.87420

 

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Industrial Alliance Securities, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered.  Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor.  Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

SOURCE Global Innovation Dividend Fund

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Wall Street beendet Handelstag im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte schwächer aus dem Handel gegangen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH