Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market Technologies, Market Share and Industry Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, July 6, 2018

The "Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market - Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global laboratory equipment services market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2017-2024.



Global laboratory equipment services market is mainly driven owing to escalating research & development activities by both the public and private sector organization operating in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Rising case of chronic diseases which includes the Cancer, Diabetes and Heart attacks is also fuelling the utility of laboratory equipment services market on the global scenario.

The high cost of service contracts along with lowering the cost of treatments mainly in the medical tourism hub countries such as United States, Germany, United Kingdom & Singapore is acting as a restraining factor in the growth & development of laboratory equipment services market on the global scenario.



In the year 2017, North America is anticipated to dominate the Laboratory equipment service market which is followed by Asia-Pacific. The North America Laboratory equipment service market is anticipated to dominate owing to the enhancement in the number of clinical trials would benefit the growth of North America by increasing the purchase & utility of advanced equipment. Moreover, the rising spending by the laboratories on equipment purchasing will also impact the market growth by enhancing the end user base taking into consideration associated services.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to rising focus for the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries on developing Asia-Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea and China for conducting clinical trials. This is due to the ability of Asia-Pacific market provides the significant cost advantage & is equipped with skilled workforce.



