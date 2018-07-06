Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market 2015-2022: Strategic Business Report 2018

DUBLIN, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$.



The Global market is analyzed by the following types:

Mobile LMR

Portable LMR

The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Airbus DS Communications ( USA )

) Cobham AvComm (UK)

DAMM Cellular Systems A/S ( Denmark )

Cellular Systems A/S ( ) EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) ETELM ( France )

) Harris Corporation ( USA )

) Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. ( China )

) ICOM America Inc. ( USA )

) JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation ( USA )

Corporation ( ) Midland Radio Corporation ( USA )

) Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Nokia Networks ( Finland )

) Raytheon Company ( USA )

) RELM Wireless Corporation ( USA )

) Sepura Plc (UK)

PowerTrunk Inc. ( USA )

) Simoco (UK)

Tait Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) Thales Defense & Security, Inc. ( USA )

) Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications Preserves the Importance of LMR Systems

Key Market Trends, Drivers & Issues

Technological Adaptation to Changing Times & End-User Requirements Drive Integration of LMR with LTE

Growing Focus on Workplace Safety Spurs Investments in Commercial LMR Radios

Need for Infrastructure Development & the Ensuing Rise in Spending to Benefit Demand for Commercial/Industrial LMR Systems

Focus on Disaster and Emergency Preparedness & Establishment of Emergency Response Teams to Drive Market Gains

Growing Defense Budgets in Developing Countries Spur Demand for Military LMR

TETRA: The Established De Facto LMR Technology Standard

Broadband PTT and LMR Interoperability Grow in Popularity

Software Defined Radios: A Huge Step Forward in Enabling Interoperability

Transition from Analog to Digital Radio Reaches Maturity & Near Completion in Most Geographic Markets

Rapid Analog-to-Digital Migration & Rising Co-Existence Between LMR & LTE Highlight Critical interference Issues

The Growing Trend of Leveraging Digital LMR for M2M Communication to Boost Medium- to-Long Term Revenue Potential

Growing Preference for Push-To-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Threaten Investments in Traditional LMR

Increasing Awareness Encourages Adoption Among Commercial Businesses

Importance of Mission Critical Oilfield Communications Drives Adoption in the Oil & Gas Sector

Technological Advancements Push the Boundaries of LMR Services



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Motorola Solutions Launches TETRA Digital Radio System

Vertex Standard LMR Unveils Digital Portable Radios in Europe

Motorola Solutions Launches Talkabout Radios

Harris CapRock Communications Unveils Long Range Wireless Radio

EF Johnson Launches Viking Radio

Cobham and TRX Systems Introduce LMR Testing Solution

Harris Corporation Launches Advanced Wideband Secure Personal Radio

Vertex Standard LMR Introduces Digital Portable Radios

Hytera America Introduces Analog OBR Product Line

EF Johnson Launches Multi-Band Mobile Radio



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hytera Plans to Acquire Sepura

Hytera Receives Two TETRA Contracts

RELM Wireless Inks MSO with E-Comm Emergency Communications for British Columbia

Harris Corp. Receives Tactical Radio Supply Order from Middle East

RELM Wireless Receives Order to Supply Remote-Mount Mobile Radios

Harris Corp. Receives Contract from the US Army

Harris Corporation Receives Contract from the US Air Force

Harris Corporation Receives Order to Supply Tactical Vehicular Radios to AFP

Harris Corporation Wins Tactical Radio Supply Orders

Harris Corp. Receives Supply Order from Eastern Europe

Harris Corporation Receives Supply Order for Wideband Tactical Radios

Harris Corporation Receives Order to Supply Tactical Radio Support Services

Airbus DS Communications Collaborates with Kodiak to Link LMRs and Push-to-Talk Phones

Airbus DS Communications Supplies VESTA Radio to Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Sepura Acquires Teltronic S.A.U.

Harris Corporation Receives Rifleman Radio Supply Contract from the US Army

Axell Wireless and Aeroflex Join to Form Cobham Wireless



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Airbus DS Communications (USA)

Cobham AvComm (UK)

DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark)

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA)

ETELM (France)

Harris Corporation (USA)

Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China)

ICOM America Inc. (USA)

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA)

Midland Radio Corporation (USA)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Raytheon Company (USA)

RELM Wireless Corporation (USA)

Sepura Plc (UK)

PowerTrunk Inc. (USA)

Simoco (UK)

Tait Ltd. (New Zealand)

Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA)

Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 33)

The United States (15)

(15) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (12)

(12) France (2)

(2)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

