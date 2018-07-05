|
05.07.2018 00:30:00
Global Mammography Equipment Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2024: Strategic Business Report - Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
DUBLIN, July 4, 2018
The "Mammography Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Analog Mammography Equipment
- Digital Mammography Equipment
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Hologic, Inc. (USA)
- I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) srl (Italy)
- Metaltronica SpA (Italy)
- Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
- Planmed Oy (Finland)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mammography
An Introduction
Mammography
The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening
Global Market Analysis
Regional Analysis
Segmental Analysis
Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales
Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge
Breast Tomosynthesis
The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography
Diagnosis or Screening
Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?
Studies Support 3D Mammography
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players
Hologic Faces Competition in 3D Space
Product Differentiation
A Widely Adopted Strategy
A Comparison of Major Tomosynthesis Systems
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES
Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space
Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography
Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up
Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer
An Insight
Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
Breast MRI
Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection
Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments
4. MAMMOGRAPHY
AN OVERVIEW
5. BREAST CANCER
A BACKDROP
Stages in Breast Cancer
Classification of Various Cancer Stages
Factors Affecting Breast Cancer
Key Statistics
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Hologic Introduces SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System
GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta Mammography System
Fujifilm Medical Wins Contract for Installation of Three Healthcare Systems
Hologic Introduces 3Dimensions Mammography System in Europe
Hologic Receives Expanded FDA Labeling for Genius 3D Mammography System
Barco Introduces New Color Display for General Radiology and Mammography
Philips Unveils MicroDose 3D S90 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System
Cura Healthcare Launches MammoScan
vRad and Cisco Team up to Develop First Live Video Diagnostics Solution for Mammography
Hologic Bags FDA Clearance for Affirm Prone Biopsy System
Planmed Introduces 3D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System (Finland)
iCAD Introduces Mammography Computer Aided Detection (CAD) solution on Fujifilm's Aspire Cristalle FFDM system
Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Approval for Stand-Alone 3D Screening Mammography
Hologic Launches CE-marked Affirm Prone Biopsy System
koning Launches First Non-Compression 3-D Breast CT Scanner, Koning Breast Computed Tomography (KBCT) system
Internazional Medica Scientifica Introduces Giotto Class Mammography System (Italy)
Planmed Introduces Planmed Clarity 3D Mammography Unit, (Finland)
iCAD Introduces iReveal Breast Density Analysis Solution
Planmed Introduces New Planmed Clarity 3D System (Finland)
Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services Announces New Mobile Mammography Unit
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Toshiba to Rename as Canon Medical System Corporation
Fujifilm Bags FDA Approval for ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System
Canaon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Siemens Renames as Siemens Healthineers
Cassling Offers 3D Mammography in Partnership with Siemens Healthcare
Volpara Signs Agreement with GE Healthcare to Distribute Solutions to for Improved Dense Breast Cancer Screening
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) srl (Italy)
Metaltronica SpA (Italy)
Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
Planmed Oy (Finland)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)
- The United States (14)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (5)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h24sx9/mammography?w=5
