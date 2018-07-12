|
12.07.2018 20:45:00
Global Outlook on the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market 2016-2024: Strategic Business Report - LEDs to Cannibalize HID Lighting Technology in Various Applications in the Long Run
The "High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for HID Bulbs for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting in US$.
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs: High Intensity Light Source
Advantages and Disadvantages of HID Bulbs
Myriad Applications of HID Lamps that Led to Widespread Adoption in the Last Few Decades
List of Application Areas for HID Lamps by HID Category
Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Lamps as Headlights
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps as Flood Lights
Commercial and Industrial Applications
Global Market Outlook
Economic Growth and Mega Urbanization Projects Drive Asia- Pacific Dominance in a Declining Market
2. COMPETITION
Competitive Landscape: Philips, GE and OSRAM Dominate the Global HID Lighting Marketplace
Philips: The World's Largest Lighting Company
Select Leading Automotive HID Headlight Brands
Manufacturers Continue to Innovate Despite Decline in Market Fortunes
The gHID Ballast of Genesys Global
Xenon HID and Xenon Gas Filled Light Bulbs
Digital Signal Processors to Improve eHID Ballasts Functions
Product Advancements in Metal Halide Lamps
3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
LEDs to Cannibalize HID Lighting Technology in Various Applications in the Long Run
HID Bulbs Versus LED Bulbs
High-Intensity LED Bulbs to Replace HID Bulbs in Industrial Applications
LED Lighting to Take Over HID Bulbs in Horticulture
Drawbacks of HID Bulbs
HIDs Lose the Battle to LEDs in Commercial Highbay Lighting Too
Advanced Plasma Lighting: Another Threat to HID Lighting in Industrial and Outdoor Applications
Advantages of High Efficiency Plasma (HEP) Lights Over HID
Smart HID Street and Industrial Lighting Lead to Slower Pace of Decline than Halogens and Incandescent
Manufacturers Bank on Streetlight Applications
HID Continues to be the Preferred Headlight Technology Despite Slow and Steady Penetration of LEDs in the Automotive Industry
Advantages of Xenon Headlights
Disadvantages of Xenon Head Lamps
LED Headlamps: The New Big Thing in Headlight Technology
Laser Headlamps: The Other Automotive Headlight Technology Hampering Prospects for HID Headlamps
Aftermarket Conversion Kits: The Apt Solution for Adopting Nex-Gen Headlamps
Ceramic Metal Halides Superior to HPS Lamps in Street Lighting
Low-Power Metal Halides Currently Immune to LED Pressure in Niche Housing Applications
High-Pressure Sodium Technology Dominates Outdoor Applications, For the Present
Despite its Current Dominance, HID Lamps Steadily Lose to LEDs in Outdoor Lighting
Low-to-Mid Power HID Bulbs Replace PAR Halogens in Commercial Applications
Retail Applications Spark Interest Amid Uncertain Market Environment
HID Lamps: Plagued by Technology and Product Failures
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall General Lighting Market
Global Lighting Technologies Comparison: Lifetime (hours), Energy Efficiency (Lm/W), Advantages and Disadvantages for Incandescent Bulbs, Halogen Bulbs, CFLs, Induction Lighting, HID, and LED Retrofit
General Lighting Market: Noteworthy Trends, Drivers and Issues
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Lumileds Introduces Philips Xenon CrystalVision Ultra HID Bulbs
Larson Electronics Launches GL-3085H Camouflage HID Spotlight
Larson Electronics Releases HL-85-HID-80W-CPR Spotlight
Ushio America Launches Ceramic Metal Halide Lamp
Larson Electronics Launches HL-85-HID-CPR Spotlight
Larson Electronics Launches GL-3085H Camouflage HID Spotlight
Larson Electronics Launches RL-85-HID-GREEN Spotlight
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Barron Lighting Acquires Growlite
Bajaj Electricals Mergers with Hind Lamps
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)
Lithonia Lighting (USA)
Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (USA)
CNLIGHT Company Ltd. (China)
Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
EYE Lighting International of North America, Inc. (USA)
Feit Electric Company (USA)
FSL Autotech Co., Ltd. (China)
General Electric Company (USA)
Halonix Limited (India)
Havells India Limited (India)
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)
Hubbell Lighting Incorporated (USA)
Kensun, Inc. (USA)
Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Japan)
Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
Larson Electronics LLC (USA)
Litetronics International, Inc. (USA)
Novabrite Lighting Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
NVC Lighting Technology Corporation (China)
PIAA Corporation (USA)
OSRAM GmbH (Germany)
Surya Roshni Ltd. (India)
Tridonic GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. (USA)
USHIO America, Inc. (USA)
Valeo SA (France)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 63)
- The United States (35)
- Europe (14)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
