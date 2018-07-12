Global Outlook on the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market 2016-2024: Strategic Business Report - LEDs to Cannibalize HID Lighting Technology in Various Applications in the Long Run

DUBLIN, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for HID Bulbs for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting in US$.



The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. ( USA )

) Lithonia Lighting ( USA )

) Bulbrite Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) CNLIGHT Company Ltd. ( China )

) Crompton Greaves Ltd. ( India )

) Eaton Corporation plc ( Ireland )

) EYE Lighting International of North America , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Feit Electric Company ( USA )

) FSL Autotech Co., Ltd. ( China )

) General Electric Company ( USA )

) Halonix Limited ( India )

) Havells India Limited ( India )

) Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. ( Germany )

) Hubbell Lighting Incorporated ( USA )

) Kensun, Inc. ( USA )

) Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( Japan )

) Philips Lighting Holding B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Larson Electronics LLC ( USA )

) Litetronics International, Inc. ( USA )

) Novabrite Lighting Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) NVC Lighting Technology Corporation ( China )

) PIAA Corporation ( USA )

) OSRAM GmbH ( Germany )

) Surya Roshni Ltd. ( India )

) Tridonic GmbH & Co KG ( Austria )

) Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) USHIO America, Inc. ( USA )

) Valeo SA ( France )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs: High Intensity Light Source

Advantages and Disadvantages of HID Bulbs

Myriad Applications of HID Lamps that Led to Widespread Adoption in the Last Few Decades

List of Application Areas for HID Lamps by HID Category

Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Lamps as Headlights

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps as Flood Lights

Commercial and Industrial Applications

Global Market Outlook

Economic Growth and Mega Urbanization Projects Drive Asia- Pacific Dominance in a Declining Market



2. COMPETITION

Competitive Landscape: Philips, GE and OSRAM Dominate the Global HID Lighting Marketplace

Philips: The World's Largest Lighting Company

Select Leading Automotive HID Headlight Brands

Manufacturers Continue to Innovate Despite Decline in Market Fortunes

The gHID Ballast of Genesys Global

Xenon HID and Xenon Gas Filled Light Bulbs

Digital Signal Processors to Improve eHID Ballasts Functions

Product Advancements in Metal Halide Lamps



3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

LEDs to Cannibalize HID Lighting Technology in Various Applications in the Long Run

HID Bulbs Versus LED Bulbs

High-Intensity LED Bulbs to Replace HID Bulbs in Industrial Applications

LED Lighting to Take Over HID Bulbs in Horticulture

Drawbacks of HID Bulbs

HIDs Lose the Battle to LEDs in Commercial Highbay Lighting Too

Advanced Plasma Lighting: Another Threat to HID Lighting in Industrial and Outdoor Applications

Advantages of High Efficiency Plasma (HEP) Lights Over HID

Smart HID Street and Industrial Lighting Lead to Slower Pace of Decline than Halogens and Incandescent

Manufacturers Bank on Streetlight Applications

HID Continues to be the Preferred Headlight Technology Despite Slow and Steady Penetration of LEDs in the Automotive Industry

Advantages of Xenon Headlights

Disadvantages of Xenon Head Lamps

LED Headlamps: The New Big Thing in Headlight Technology

Laser Headlamps: The Other Automotive Headlight Technology Hampering Prospects for HID Headlamps

Aftermarket Conversion Kits: The Apt Solution for Adopting Nex-Gen Headlamps

Ceramic Metal Halides Superior to HPS Lamps in Street Lighting

Low-Power Metal Halides Currently Immune to LED Pressure in Niche Housing Applications

High-Pressure Sodium Technology Dominates Outdoor Applications, For the Present

Despite its Current Dominance, HID Lamps Steadily Lose to LEDs in Outdoor Lighting

Low-to-Mid Power HID Bulbs Replace PAR Halogens in Commercial Applications

Retail Applications Spark Interest Amid Uncertain Market Environment

HID Lamps: Plagued by Technology and Product Failures

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall General Lighting Market

Global Lighting Technologies Comparison: Lifetime (hours), Energy Efficiency (Lm/W), Advantages and Disadvantages for Incandescent Bulbs, Halogen Bulbs, CFLs, Induction Lighting, HID, and LED Retrofit

General Lighting Market: Noteworthy Trends, Drivers and Issues



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Lumileds Introduces Philips Xenon CrystalVision Ultra HID Bulbs

Larson Electronics Launches GL-3085H Camouflage HID Spotlight

Larson Electronics Releases HL-85-HID-80W-CPR Spotlight

Ushio America Launches Ceramic Metal Halide Lamp

Larson Electronics Launches HL-85-HID-CPR Spotlight

Larson Electronics Launches GL-3085H Camouflage HID Spotlight

Larson Electronics Launches RL-85-HID-GREEN Spotlight



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Barron Lighting Acquires Growlite

Bajaj Electricals Mergers with Hind Lamps



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 63)

The United States (35)

(35) Europe (14)

(14) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

