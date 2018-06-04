Global Power Announces Progress on Restructuring Efforts and Changes in Accounting and Finance Leadership

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. (OTC: GLPW) ("Global Power” or the "Company”) today announced that Timothy M. Howsman has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Erin Gonzalez, the former Chief Financial Officer, voluntarily resigned her position as part of previously announced plans to aggressively reduce general and administrative costs as the Company eliminates its holding company structure and consolidates corporate functions into its Williams Industrial Services Group subsidiary based in Tucker, Georgia.

Mr. Howsman was the Chief Accounting Officer previous to this appointment, and in the past served as Principal Financial Officer for the Company. Mr. Howsman will act as interim CFO until a permanent CFO is identified.

William G. Evans has also been appointed Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer of the Company. Mr. Evans most recently held the position of Vice President, Finance for the Company’s Mechanical Solutions business and also previously served as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Evans succeeds Mr. Howsman as Chief Accounting Officer and Larry LeBlanc as Treasurer. Mr. LeBlanc also voluntarily resigned to further the Company’s cost reduction efforts and will remain with the Company through June 30, 2018 to assist in transitional matters.

Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Global Power, noted, "We are grateful to Erin and Larry for their past service and many contributions. We are also fortunate that Tim and William both have deep familiarity with the Company and the necessary skills and experience to immediately step into their new roles as we transfer corporate functions to Tucker, Georgia. We remain focused and steadfast regarding our commitment to execute on this key initiative, as well as the completion of the Koontz-Wagner divestiture and the recapitalization of our balance sheet. Taking these steps will position us to fulfill our significant potential for exciting future growth and profitability.”

About Global Power

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries offer a broad range of general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services for the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation industries as well as pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, government, manufacturing and other industries.

