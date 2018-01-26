Global Power Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. (OTC: GLPW) ("Global Power” or the "Company”) will host a conference call to review financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017, on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern). Financial results with be released after the market close on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

A webcast of the call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.globalpower.com. To access the conference call by telephone, listeners should dial 201-493-6780.

An audio replay of the call will be available from 12:00 pm CT (1:00 pm ET) on the day of the conference call until the end of day on February 15, 2018. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13675703. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at http://ir.globalpower.com/, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Global Power

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. is a design, engineering and manufacturing firm providing a broad array of equipment and services to the global power infrastructure, energy and process industries.

