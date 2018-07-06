|
06.07.2018 15:15:00
Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Industry 2015-2018 to 2022
The "Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Gaming
- Music
- Mobile TV
- Others
The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AppLocation Systems, Inc. (Canada)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- CalAmp Corporation (USA)
- Garmin International, Inc. (USA)
- Masternaut (UK)
- PeopleNet Communications Corporation (USA)
- SkyBitz, Inc. (USA)
- Spireon, Inc. (USA)
- Telenav, Inc. (USA)
- Teletrac Navman Group (USA)
- Telogis, Inc. (USA)
- The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada)
- Transics International NV (Belgium)
- Trimble, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mobile Resource Management Solutions: An Overview
MRM Solutions: Market Dynamics
Opportunities Exist for Seasoned Providers of MRM Solutions
Challenges
MRM Solutions Application in Select Services and Industries
Transportation and Distribution
Construction
Police and Fire Service Departments
Public Transportation
Oil and Natural Gas
Utility Companies
Mobile Resource Management: Moving to Real-time World
Selecting Appropriate Mobile Resource Management Solution
Key Pointers
Functions Performed by the Company
Features for Future Growth
Determination of Appropriate Solution
Vehicle Tracking Systems
Key Segment of MRM Solutions
From GPS to On-board Tracking
Proper Identification of Business Benefits
Driver Safety Issues and Business Compliance
Reduced Carbon Footprint
Technological Improvements Leading the Way Forward
Trends in Vehicle Tracking Solutions
Immense Growth Potential in Vehicle-Tracking Solutions
2. VEHICLE TELEMATICS AND FLEET MANAGEMENT - A REVIEW
Commercial Vehicle (CV) Telematics: A Vital Cog in MRM Solutions
Growth of Telematics in the CV Market
Key Trends
Growing ITS Investments
Regulatory Scenario in Commercial Vehicle Telematics
Cost Pressures in Logistics Industry Spurs Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management
Fleet Management Solutions: A Sneak Peek
Fleet Management Software: An Integral Part of Fleet Management Solutions
Applications of Fleet Management Software
Major Trends in Fleet Management Software Solutions
3. MOBILE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS - AN OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Truck-Lite Forays into Telematics Market with Road-Ready Trailer Monitoring System
CalAmp Launches MDT-7P Android-based Tablet for Aftermarket Telematics Devices
MapMyIndia Introduces DriveMate, A Real-time Vehicle Tracking Device
DPL Telematics Unveils Trackall OBDII, An Advanced Vehicle Tracking System
AboutTime Technologies Rolls Out WorkMax, A Cloud-Based Resource Management Solution
BlackBerry Launches Trailer Monitoring System in US Market
I.D. Systems Launches PowerFleet IQ and VeriWise IQ Next Generation Supply Chain Asset Analytics Software
TATA Motors Introduces Telematics Based Tracking Service, TATA SKOOLMAN
CalAmp Rolls Out MobileInstall and MobileView For Streamlining Fleet Operations
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Vehicle Tracking Solutions Inks Deal with Globalstar Inc. for Providing GPS Solutions
Safetrac Partners With Arvento for Offering Enhanced Services to Consumers
Telogis adds Nissan to Partner Rooster for Providing Connected Vehicles Services to Nissan Customers in Europe
Tech Data Inks Deal With Actsoft for Better Management of Employees and Vehicle Fleet
Azuga Expands Its Reach Globally
Teletrac Navman Partners with Garmin to Offer In-cab Tablet Solution
Verizon Acquires Fleetmatics
Sierra Wireless Takes Over GenX Mobile Inc.
Laird Acquires Novero
Novatel Takes Over DigiCore
Telular Acquires GPS North America and Reltima
Orange Business Services Takes Over Ocean
doForms Signs Technology Partnership with InSight Mobile Data
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 78)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (7)
- Europe (10)
- France (1)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
