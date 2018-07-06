Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Industry 2015-2018 to 2022

DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Gaming

Music

Mobile TV

Others

The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AppLocation Systems, Inc. ( Canada )

) AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) CalAmp Corporation ( USA )

) Garmin International, Inc. ( USA )

) Masternaut (UK)

PeopleNet Communications Corporation ( USA )

) SkyBitz, Inc. ( USA )

) Spireon, Inc. ( USA )

) Telenav, Inc. ( USA )

) Teletrac Navman Group ( USA )

) Telogis, Inc. ( USA )

) The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. ( Canada )

) Transics International NV ( Belgium )

) Trimble, Inc. ( USA )

) Verizon Communications, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mobile Resource Management Solutions: An Overview

MRM Solutions: Market Dynamics

Opportunities Exist for Seasoned Providers of MRM Solutions

Challenges

MRM Solutions Application in Select Services and Industries

Transportation and Distribution

Construction

Police and Fire Service Departments

Public Transportation

Oil and Natural Gas

Utility Companies

Mobile Resource Management: Moving to Real-time World

Selecting Appropriate Mobile Resource Management Solution

Key Pointers

Functions Performed by the Company

Features for Future Growth

Determination of Appropriate Solution

Vehicle Tracking Systems

Key Segment of MRM Solutions

From GPS to On-board Tracking

Proper Identification of Business Benefits

Driver Safety Issues and Business Compliance

Reduced Carbon Footprint

Technological Improvements Leading the Way Forward

Trends in Vehicle Tracking Solutions

Immense Growth Potential in Vehicle-Tracking Solutions



2. VEHICLE TELEMATICS AND FLEET MANAGEMENT - A REVIEW

Commercial Vehicle (CV) Telematics: A Vital Cog in MRM Solutions

Growth of Telematics in the CV Market

Key Trends

Growing ITS Investments

Regulatory Scenario in Commercial Vehicle Telematics

Cost Pressures in Logistics Industry Spurs Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management

Fleet Management Solutions: A Sneak Peek

Fleet Management Software: An Integral Part of Fleet Management Solutions

Applications of Fleet Management Software

Major Trends in Fleet Management Software Solutions



3. MOBILE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS - AN OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Truck-Lite Forays into Telematics Market with Road-Ready Trailer Monitoring System

CalAmp Launches MDT-7P Android-based Tablet for Aftermarket Telematics Devices

MapMyIndia Introduces DriveMate, A Real-time Vehicle Tracking Device

DPL Telematics Unveils Trackall OBDII, An Advanced Vehicle Tracking System

AboutTime Technologies Rolls Out WorkMax, A Cloud-Based Resource Management Solution

BlackBerry Launches Trailer Monitoring System in US Market

I.D. Systems Launches PowerFleet IQ and VeriWise IQ Next Generation Supply Chain Asset Analytics Software

TATA Motors Introduces Telematics Based Tracking Service, TATA SKOOLMAN

CalAmp Rolls Out MobileInstall and MobileView For Streamlining Fleet Operations



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Vehicle Tracking Solutions Inks Deal with Globalstar Inc. for Providing GPS Solutions

Safetrac Partners With Arvento for Offering Enhanced Services to Consumers

Telogis adds Nissan to Partner Rooster for Providing Connected Vehicles Services to Nissan Customers in Europe

Tech Data Inks Deal With Actsoft for Better Management of Employees and Vehicle Fleet

Azuga Expands Its Reach Globally

Teletrac Navman Partners with Garmin to Offer In-cab Tablet Solution

Verizon Acquires Fleetmatics

Sierra Wireless Takes Over GenX Mobile Inc.

Laird Acquires Novero

Novatel Takes Over DigiCore

Telular Acquires GPS North America and Reltima

Orange Business Services Takes Over Ocean

doForms Signs Technology Partnership with InSight Mobile Data



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 78)

The United States (46)

(46) Canada (7)

(7) Europe (10)

(10) France (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

(Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (2)

