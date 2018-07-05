Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Testing Laboratories Market to 2024 - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Testing Laboratories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Testing Laboratories in US$ Million.

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory

Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services

Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge

Internet

Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services

PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry

Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry

Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market



2. FOOD TESTING MARKET: A REVIEW

Food Testing Laboratories

The Most Prevalent of Them All

A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market

Growth Drivers

Pathogen Testing

The Largest Testing Type

Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume

Food Security

Test Type

Regional Differences

Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing

Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing

A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US, 2016

List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)

Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing

Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures

Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

List of Food Testing Laboratory Types

Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap

Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter



3. AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET

Market Overview

Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend

Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing

Power Generation Sector

The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Expansion & Maintenance of Traditional Fossil Fuel Plants to Drive Demand for NDT Equipment

Continued Investments in Nuclear Power Plants to Boost Market Prospects

Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories

Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing

Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment

Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment

Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry

Automotive Sector

Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments

Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions

Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise

Technological Advances Prop Up Growth

Automated NDT Equipment Sustains High Demand

Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations

A Challenge



4. CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET: AN OVERVIEW

Prelude

Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services

Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store

End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth

Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Communications Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Industrial Calibration Services

Automotive Industry

Market Drivers & Trends

Onsite Calibration Fuels Adoption of Calibration Services

Advent of User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a Threat to Outsourcing of Calibration Services

Expansion of Service Portfolio is Key to Future Growth

Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance

Need for Periodic Calibrations under ISO Regulations

Drive to Maintain Quality Standards

Accreditation Magnifies Business Case for Calibration Services

Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration

Calibration Software: A Key to Success

Innovations in Service Delivery Mechanisms

Shift to Paperless Calibration Management System

Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories

Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform

Key Challenges

Cyclical Nature of Test & Measurement Industry

Increased Complexity of Standards Bothers Calibration Laboratories

Lack of Specialized Services Niggles Laboratories

High Cost of Calibration Piques Manufacturers

Widespread Awareness: The Need of the Hour

Price Sensitivity & Competition to Limit Market Potential

Rise of OEM: The Most Significant Threat to Third Party Vendors

Self-Calibration Features on Electrical Instruments

Offshore Manufacturing: A Cause of Concern

Calibration Services: Provider Landscape



5. FORENSIC TESTING MARKET: AN OVERVIEW

A Primer

Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

DNA Profiling: A Key Forensic Tool

Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand

Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis

Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs

Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics

Mobile Forensics Garners Momentum

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs



6. TESTING LABORATORIES: AN OVERVIEW



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-strategic-business-outlook-on-the-testing-laboratories-market-to-2024---opportunities-rife-in-oem-and-aftermarket-segments-300676354.html

