05.07.2018 01:30:00

Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Testing Laboratories Market to 2024 - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Testing Laboratories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Testing Laboratories in US$ Million.

The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Bureau Veritas Group (France)
  • Bureau Veritas North America (USA)
  • CSA Group (USA)
  • ELCA Laboratories (India)
  • Eurofins Scientific Group (France)
  • Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)
  • FM Approvals (USA)
  • Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
  • Genetic ID (USA)
  • Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)
  • Intertek Group plc (UK)
  • Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)
  • MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
  • National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • NGC Testing Services (USA)
  • Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)
  • SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
  • SGS North America, Inc. (USA)
  • SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)
  • TÜVRheinland® (Germany)
  • TÜV SÜD America, Inc. (USA)
  • Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

    Key Topics Covered

    1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
    Prelude
    Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
    Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory
    Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services
    Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge
    Internet
    Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services
    PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry
    Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth
    Competitive Scenario
    M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry
    Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market

    2. FOOD TESTING MARKET: A REVIEW
    Food Testing Laboratories
    The Most Prevalent of Them All
    A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market
    Growth Drivers
    Pathogen Testing
    The Largest Testing Type
    Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume
    Food Security
    Test Type
    Regional Differences
    Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
    Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing
    Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing
    A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US, 2016
    List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)
    Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing
    Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures
    Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries
    Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
    Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
    List of Food Testing Laboratory Types
    Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs
    Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
    Nanotechnology in Food Testing
    Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
    Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap
    Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter

    3. AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET
    Market Overview
    Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend
    Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth
    Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing
    Power Generation Sector
    The Traditional Revenue Contributor
    Expansion & Maintenance of Traditional Fossil Fuel Plants to Drive Demand for NDT Equipment
    Continued Investments in Nuclear Power Plants to Boost Market Prospects
    Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories
    Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing
    Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment
    Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment
    Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry
    Automotive Sector
    Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments
    Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions
    Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise
    Technological Advances Prop Up Growth
    Automated NDT Equipment Sustains High Demand
    Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations
    A Challenge

    4. CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET: AN OVERVIEW
    Prelude
    Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services
    Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store
    End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth
    Electronics Manufacturing Industry
    Communications Industry
    Aerospace & Defense Industry
    Industrial Calibration Services
    Automotive Industry
    Market Drivers & Trends
    Onsite Calibration Fuels Adoption of Calibration Services
    Advent of User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a Threat to Outsourcing of Calibration Services
    Expansion of Service Portfolio is Key to Future Growth
    Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance
    Need for Periodic Calibrations under ISO Regulations
    Drive to Maintain Quality Standards
    Accreditation Magnifies Business Case for Calibration Services
    Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration
    Calibration Software: A Key to Success
    Innovations in Service Delivery Mechanisms
    Shift to Paperless Calibration Management System
    Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories
    Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform
    Key Challenges
    Cyclical Nature of Test & Measurement Industry
    Increased Complexity of Standards Bothers Calibration Laboratories
    Lack of Specialized Services Niggles Laboratories
    High Cost of Calibration Piques Manufacturers
    Widespread Awareness: The Need of the Hour
    Price Sensitivity & Competition to Limit Market Potential
    Rise of OEM: The Most Significant Threat to Third Party Vendors
    Self-Calibration Features on Electrical Instruments
    Offshore Manufacturing: A Cause of Concern
    Calibration Services: Provider Landscape

    5. FORENSIC TESTING MARKET: AN OVERVIEW
    A Primer
    Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor
    DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
    DNA Profiling: A Key Forensic Tool
    Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand
    Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis
    Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs
    Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows
    Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
    Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics
    Mobile Forensics Garners Momentum
    Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
    All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
    Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism
    Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

    6. TESTING LABORATORIES: AN OVERVIEW

    7. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
    SGS Establishes Mississauga Agriculture and Food Testing Laboratory in Canada
    UL Establishes Advanced Composite Materials Testing Laboratory in India
    Intertek Unveils AP/APEOs Quick Test Service for Textiles and Leather Goods Companies
    Intertek Rolls Out Microbead Environmental Impact Assessment Service
    Intertek Establishes Furniture Lab in India
    Intertek Introduces Testing Facility Design Services for HVACR Industry
    Bureau Veritas Launches Genomic Test Capability
    UL Consumer Technology Launches Comprehensive Compliance Services

    8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
    SGS Establishes New Food Testing Facility in Moscow
    Intertek Launches New Testing Service for Active Wear
    SGS Takes Over SGS Leicester
    Eurofins Scientific Acquires Ana Laboratories
    Laboratory Testing Takes Over Fracture Technology Associates
    Pace Analytical Purchases ESC Lab Sciences
    Inspectorate's HTC Lab Achieves ISO 17025 Standards
    SGS Gains Part 145 Approval for NDT
    SGS Announces Expansion of E&L Testing at Shanghai Lab
    Mérieux Takes Over Bangalore Testing Laboratories
    Eurofins Scientific Receives AOAC and AFNOR Certification for Listeria Testing Kits
    Eurofins Scientific Acquires Nab Labs Group
    Intertek Adds Surveying Services in NDT Service Offerings
    Intertek's Cortland Facility Bags IEC Approval for Testing of Non-Electrical Equipment
    Intertek Takes Over KJ Tech Services
    Eurofins Scientific Acquires Ahma Ymparisto
    Element Materials Technology Takes Over Durkee Testing Laboratory
    AMETEK Announces Plans to Take Over MOCON
    Eurofins Scientific Takes Over VBM Laboratoriet
    Eurofins Scientific Acquires Gözlem
    Eurofins Scientific Purchases Mechem Laboratories
    Eurofins Scientific Acquires Ramboll's Analytical Lab Business
    Mérieux Takes Over ACM Agro
    Intertek Expands IT and Audiovisual Performance and Safety Testing at Milton Keynes
    Intertek Commissions Transformer Oil Testing in India
    Intertek Begins Offering Grease Testing Capability in UK
    Element Materials Technology to Acquire TEAMS
    National Technical Systems Takes Over Fiarex
    Eurofins Scientific Takes over ASL Análises Ambientais
    Dailmer Approves Intertek as a Class A Lab for Supplier Materials Testing
    Intertek's São Paulo Facility Gets Accreditation for Electrical Equipment
    Eurofins Scientific Takes Over Environmental Testing Business of Exova
    Intertek Bags Supply Chain Inspection Contract from PDO
    Intertek Expands Services Offerings at Softlines Testing Laboratory
    Element Materials Technology Buys German Materials Testing Labs of DNV
    NTS Expands Chicago Facility with Addition of Electromagnetic Interference Testing
    UL Inks Alliance Agreement with QUATEST3
    UL Takes Over Consumer Testing Laboratories
    Mérieux Takes Over Theolab
    Eurofins Scientific Establishes Food Testing Lab in Singapore
    NTS Takes Over Test Equipment Assets for Colorado Facility
    Pace Analytical Acquires TriMatrix Laboratories
    Inspectorate Commences Operations of Oil & Gas Testing Lab in Indonesia
    Mérieux Acquires 100% Stake in Lactolab
    Foss and Mérieux in Strategic Partnership for Analytical Solutions in Food Industry
    Element Materials Technology Takes Over Northwest EMC
    Eurofins Scientific Takes Over Bureau de Wit
    Eurofins Scientific Takes Over Agro-Analyses
    Intertek and KGS in Partnership for Testing of Hazardous Location Equipment
    ALS Buys Maverick Testing Laboratories
    Eurofins Scientific to Acquire Exova's Food, Water & Pharmaceutical Testing Business in UK
    NTS Acquires Chesapeake Testing Services
    Pace Analytical Takes Over BioChem Laboratories
    Intertek Expands Footwear Testing Services at Shanghai
    Mérieux Acquires Allabor Laboratorios and Labser Laboratorio in Latin America
    Eurofins Scientific Acquires NUA-Umweltanalytik and Water & Waste
    Pace Analytical Takes Over ECCS
    Pace Analytical Takes over Continental Analytical Services
    Eurofins Scientific Takes Over NM Group of Laboratories
    NTS Takes Over Microtek Laboratories
    Mérieux Takes Over Majority Stake in EnviroMap® Software Solution
    Element Materials Technology to Acquire Cascade TEK
    Mérieux Takes Over Milouda & Migal Laboratories
    CSA Group to Merge SIRA and mi Technology to Form CSA Group Testing UK
    Eurofins Scientific Takes Over QC Laboratories
    Mérieux Takes Over ABC Research Holding
    Mérieux NutriSciences Opens New Laboratory in Beijing
    NTS Acquires National Quality Assurance
    NTS Acquires Trace Laboratories
    CSA Group Merges SIRA Test & Certification and mi Technology Group
    Eurofins Acquires BioDiagnostics
    Exova Takes Over Environmental Evaluation
    Exova Metech Announces Outsourcing Deal with Sartorius-Werkzeuge
    Intertek Expands Corrosion Testing Facilities
    Intertek Group Acquires Adelaide Inspection Services
    Eurofins Acquires Boston Heart Diagnostics
    Bureau Veritas Expands Product Testing Laboratory
    Bureau Veritas Takes Over CTS
    SGS Acquires AirServices and Cronolab
    CSA Group Takes Over CTS Taiwan
    Bureau Veritas Acquires Controlling Stake Ningbo Hengxin
    Bureau Veritas Acquires Majority Stake in Shandong Chengxin
    Mérieux NutriSciences Acquires Randolph Associates and H. Randolph
    SGS Inaugurates New Laboratory for Footwear Testing
    Intertek Hong Kong Obtains Accreditation for Toys Testing in Gulf Market

    9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    Bureau Veritas Group (France)
    Bureau Veritas North America (USA)
    CSA Group (USA)
    ELCA Laboratories (India)
    Eurofins Scientific Group (France)
    Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)
    FM Approvals (USA)
    Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
    Genetic ID (USA)
    Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)
    Intertek Group plc (UK)
    Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)
    MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
    National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)
    NGC Testing Services (USA)
    Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)
    SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
    SGS North America, Inc. (USA)
    SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)
    TÜVRheinland® (Germany)
    TÜV SÜD America, Inc. (USA)
    Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

    10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

    Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 48)

    The United States (26)
    Canada (2)
    Europe (16)
    - France (3)
    - Germany (4)
    - The United Kingdom (6)
    - Rest of Europe (3)
    Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n4d9cg/global_strategic?w=5

    Media Contact:


    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com  

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-strategic-business-outlook-on-the-testing-laboratories-market-to-2024---opportunities-rife-in-oem-and-aftermarket-segments-300676354.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

