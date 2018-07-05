|
Global Strategic Business Outlook on the Testing Laboratories Market to 2024 - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments
The "Testing Laboratories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Testing Laboratories in US$ Million.
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bureau Veritas Group (France)
- Bureau Veritas North America (USA)
- CSA Group (USA)
- ELCA Laboratories (India)
- Eurofins Scientific Group (France)
- Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)
- FM Approvals (USA)
- Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
- Genetic ID (USA)
- Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)
- Intertek Group plc (UK)
- Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)
- MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)
- NGC Testing Services (USA)
- Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)
- SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
- SGS North America, Inc. (USA)
- SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)
- TÜVRheinland® (Germany)
- TÜV SÜD America, Inc. (USA)
- Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory
Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services
Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge
Internet
Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services
PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry
Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry
Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market
2. FOOD TESTING MARKET: A REVIEW
Food Testing Laboratories
The Most Prevalent of Them All
A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market
Growth Drivers
Pathogen Testing
The Largest Testing Type
Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume
Food Security
Test Type
Regional Differences
Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing
Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing
A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US, 2016
List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)
Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing
Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures
Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries
Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
List of Food Testing Laboratory Types
Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs
Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
Nanotechnology in Food Testing
Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap
Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter
3. AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET
Market Overview
Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend
Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth
Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing
Power Generation Sector
The Traditional Revenue Contributor
Expansion & Maintenance of Traditional Fossil Fuel Plants to Drive Demand for NDT Equipment
Continued Investments in Nuclear Power Plants to Boost Market Prospects
Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories
Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing
Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment
Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment
Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry
Automotive Sector
Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments
Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions
Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise
Technological Advances Prop Up Growth
Automated NDT Equipment Sustains High Demand
Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations
A Challenge
4. CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET: AN OVERVIEW
Prelude
Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services
Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store
End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth
Electronics Manufacturing Industry
Communications Industry
Aerospace & Defense Industry
Industrial Calibration Services
Automotive Industry
Market Drivers & Trends
Onsite Calibration Fuels Adoption of Calibration Services
Advent of User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a Threat to Outsourcing of Calibration Services
Expansion of Service Portfolio is Key to Future Growth
Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance
Need for Periodic Calibrations under ISO Regulations
Drive to Maintain Quality Standards
Accreditation Magnifies Business Case for Calibration Services
Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration
Calibration Software: A Key to Success
Innovations in Service Delivery Mechanisms
Shift to Paperless Calibration Management System
Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories
Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform
Key Challenges
Cyclical Nature of Test & Measurement Industry
Increased Complexity of Standards Bothers Calibration Laboratories
Lack of Specialized Services Niggles Laboratories
High Cost of Calibration Piques Manufacturers
Widespread Awareness: The Need of the Hour
Price Sensitivity & Competition to Limit Market Potential
Rise of OEM: The Most Significant Threat to Third Party Vendors
Self-Calibration Features on Electrical Instruments
Offshore Manufacturing: A Cause of Concern
Calibration Services: Provider Landscape
5. FORENSIC TESTING MARKET: AN OVERVIEW
A Primer
Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor
DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
DNA Profiling: A Key Forensic Tool
Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand
Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis
Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs
Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows
Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics
Mobile Forensics Garners Momentum
Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism
Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs
6. TESTING LABORATORIES: AN OVERVIEW
7. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
SGS Establishes Mississauga Agriculture and Food Testing Laboratory in Canada
UL Establishes Advanced Composite Materials Testing Laboratory in India
Intertek Unveils AP/APEOs Quick Test Service for Textiles and Leather Goods Companies
Intertek Rolls Out Microbead Environmental Impact Assessment Service
Intertek Establishes Furniture Lab in India
Intertek Introduces Testing Facility Design Services for HVACR Industry
Bureau Veritas Launches Genomic Test Capability
UL Consumer Technology Launches Comprehensive Compliance Services
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
SGS Establishes New Food Testing Facility in Moscow
Intertek Launches New Testing Service for Active Wear
SGS Takes Over SGS Leicester
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Ana Laboratories
Laboratory Testing Takes Over Fracture Technology Associates
Pace Analytical Purchases ESC Lab Sciences
Inspectorate's HTC Lab Achieves ISO 17025 Standards
SGS Gains Part 145 Approval for NDT
SGS Announces Expansion of E&L Testing at Shanghai Lab
Mérieux Takes Over Bangalore Testing Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific Receives AOAC and AFNOR Certification for Listeria Testing Kits
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Nab Labs Group
Intertek Adds Surveying Services in NDT Service Offerings
Intertek's Cortland Facility Bags IEC Approval for Testing of Non-Electrical Equipment
Intertek Takes Over KJ Tech Services
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Ahma Ymparisto
Element Materials Technology Takes Over Durkee Testing Laboratory
AMETEK Announces Plans to Take Over MOCON
Eurofins Scientific Takes Over VBM Laboratoriet
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Gözlem
Eurofins Scientific Purchases Mechem Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Ramboll's Analytical Lab Business
Mérieux Takes Over ACM Agro
Intertek Expands IT and Audiovisual Performance and Safety Testing at Milton Keynes
Intertek Commissions Transformer Oil Testing in India
Intertek Begins Offering Grease Testing Capability in UK
Element Materials Technology to Acquire TEAMS
National Technical Systems Takes Over Fiarex
Eurofins Scientific Takes over ASL Análises Ambientais
Dailmer Approves Intertek as a Class A Lab for Supplier Materials Testing
Intertek's São Paulo Facility Gets Accreditation for Electrical Equipment
Eurofins Scientific Takes Over Environmental Testing Business of Exova
Intertek Bags Supply Chain Inspection Contract from PDO
Intertek Expands Services Offerings at Softlines Testing Laboratory
Element Materials Technology Buys German Materials Testing Labs of DNV
NTS Expands Chicago Facility with Addition of Electromagnetic Interference Testing
UL Inks Alliance Agreement with QUATEST3
UL Takes Over Consumer Testing Laboratories
Mérieux Takes Over Theolab
Eurofins Scientific Establishes Food Testing Lab in Singapore
NTS Takes Over Test Equipment Assets for Colorado Facility
Pace Analytical Acquires TriMatrix Laboratories
Inspectorate Commences Operations of Oil & Gas Testing Lab in Indonesia
Mérieux Acquires 100% Stake in Lactolab
Foss and Mérieux in Strategic Partnership for Analytical Solutions in Food Industry
Element Materials Technology Takes Over Northwest EMC
Eurofins Scientific Takes Over Bureau de Wit
Eurofins Scientific Takes Over Agro-Analyses
Intertek and KGS in Partnership for Testing of Hazardous Location Equipment
ALS Buys Maverick Testing Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific to Acquire Exova's Food, Water & Pharmaceutical Testing Business in UK
NTS Acquires Chesapeake Testing Services
Pace Analytical Takes Over BioChem Laboratories
Intertek Expands Footwear Testing Services at Shanghai
Mérieux Acquires Allabor Laboratorios and Labser Laboratorio in Latin America
Eurofins Scientific Acquires NUA-Umweltanalytik and Water & Waste
Pace Analytical Takes Over ECCS
Pace Analytical Takes over Continental Analytical Services
Eurofins Scientific Takes Over NM Group of Laboratories
NTS Takes Over Microtek Laboratories
Mérieux Takes Over Majority Stake in EnviroMap® Software Solution
Element Materials Technology to Acquire Cascade TEK
Mérieux Takes Over Milouda & Migal Laboratories
CSA Group to Merge SIRA and mi Technology to Form CSA Group Testing UK
Eurofins Scientific Takes Over QC Laboratories
Mérieux Takes Over ABC Research Holding
Mérieux NutriSciences Opens New Laboratory in Beijing
NTS Acquires National Quality Assurance
NTS Acquires Trace Laboratories
CSA Group Merges SIRA Test & Certification and mi Technology Group
Eurofins Acquires BioDiagnostics
Exova Takes Over Environmental Evaluation
Exova Metech Announces Outsourcing Deal with Sartorius-Werkzeuge
Intertek Expands Corrosion Testing Facilities
Intertek Group Acquires Adelaide Inspection Services
Eurofins Acquires Boston Heart Diagnostics
Bureau Veritas Expands Product Testing Laboratory
Bureau Veritas Takes Over CTS
SGS Acquires AirServices and Cronolab
CSA Group Takes Over CTS Taiwan
Bureau Veritas Acquires Controlling Stake Ningbo Hengxin
Bureau Veritas Acquires Majority Stake in Shandong Chengxin
Mérieux NutriSciences Acquires Randolph Associates and H. Randolph
SGS Inaugurates New Laboratory for Footwear Testing
Intertek Hong Kong Obtains Accreditation for Toys Testing in Gulf Market
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bureau Veritas Group (France)
Bureau Veritas North America (USA)
CSA Group (USA)
ELCA Laboratories (India)
Eurofins Scientific Group (France)
Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)
FM Approvals (USA)
Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
Genetic ID (USA)
Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)
Intertek Group plc (UK)
Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)
MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)
NGC Testing Services (USA)
Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)
SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
SGS North America, Inc. (USA)
SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)
TÜVRheinland® (Germany)
TÜV SÜD America, Inc. (USA)
Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 48)
The United States (26)
Canada (2)
Europe (16)
- France (3)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (3)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n4d9cg/global_strategic?w=5
