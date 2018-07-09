|
09.07.2018 21:00:00
Global Strategic Outlook on the Stethoscopes Market 2018-2022 - Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future
DUBLIN, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Stethoscopes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes
- Electronic Stethoscopes
- Esophageal Stethoscopes
- Fetal Stethoscopes
- Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M (USA)
- American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
- Cardionics Inc. (USA)
- GF Health Products Inc. (USA)
- Medline Industries Inc. (USA)
- NISCO (INDIA) (India)
- Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Suzuken Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Welch Allyn Inc. (USA)
- Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular
Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential
Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Sizing the Market
Competitive Scenario
3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena
Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging Alternatives
The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes
Distribution Dynamics of Stethoscopes
Stethoscope Regulations
Rules for Classification and Marketing Approval
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Demographics Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Healthcare Spending Stats
Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes
Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic Stethoscopes
Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes
ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits - An Overview
Taal - An India-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves
Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses
Eko Core, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and Virtual Diagnoses - An Insight
Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use
Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation from 3M
Bluetooth Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing Aids
CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes
Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough
Hand-held Ultrasounds: A Threat to Conventional Stethoscopes?
Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future
Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future
Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges
Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Eko Devices Obtains Health Canada's Nod for Eko Core Stethoscope
FDA Clears Tyto Care' Digital Stethoscope
Tech4life Rolls Out eSteth
ekuore Launches Wireless Smart Stethoscope
Hill-Rom Takes Over Welch Allyn
Eko Secures FDA Approval for Eko Core Stethoscope
3M Unveils Littman Mind-Reading I Stethoscope
CliniCloud Launches Bluetooth-Connected Stethoscopes
HD Medical Introduces ViScope MD Visual Stethoscope
Eko Devices Develops a Tool to Transforms Analog Stethoscope to e-Stethoscope
Riester Introduces the Latest Stethoscope
MT Tool Introduces MT S-Scope Novel Simulation Stethoscope and App
InTouch Health First FDA-Cleared Telemedicine Stethoscope for iPad
HD Medical to Showcase ViScope MD
GlobalMed Unveils ClearSteth Digital Stethoscope
3M Introduces Littmann Cardiology III Stethoscope
Thinklabs Medical Launches Thinklabs One Digital Stethoscope
HD Medical Establishes New Facility in Santa Clara, US
Starboard Medical Submits 510(k) for K1 11050 and K1i11050
MicroBeef Technologies Introduces Whisper, a computerized stethoscope
Rijuven Launches CardioSleeve v1.0 Accessory Device for Stethoscopes
RNK Products Introduces Auscultation Anywhere Cloud Solution
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M (USA)
American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
Cardionics, Inc. (USA)
GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)
Medline Industries Inc. (USA)
NISCO (INDIA) (India)
Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Suzuken Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd. (China)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 65 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 66)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8p5d8b/global_strategic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-strategic-outlook-on-the-stethoscopes-market-2018-2022---stethoscope-apps-on-smartphones-the-way-of-the-future-300677650.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street klar im Plus
Zum Wochenauftakt können die US-Börsen den Schwung vom Wochenschluss mitnehmen.