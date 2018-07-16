Global Surgical Robotics Market 2018-2024: Market is Expected to Reach $98 Billion

DUBLIN, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Surgical Robotics Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Robotics Market size is expected to reach $98 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The robotic surgery is considered as an advanced surgical procedure that helps surgeons in performing complex surgeries with higher accuracy and precision. Robotics surgery offers superior levels of accuracy, wider range motion and also provides better dexterity to the surgeons.



The key factors driving the growth of surgical robotics market are growing need for automation within the healthcare sector and rapid adoption of robots in conducting advanced robotic surgeries. The cost associated with surgical robotic surgeries & robotic systems and lack of skilled professionals is expected to however be factors that is expected to limit the market growth.



Based on the component, the Surgical Robotics market is segmented into accessories, systems, and services. The surgery type covered under the report includes Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, and Other Surgeries. Based on Regions, the Surgical Robotics market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Global Surgical Robotics Market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Surgical Robotics Market



Chapter 4. Global Surgical Robotics Market by Surgery Type



Chapter 5. Global Surgical Robotics Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical Inc.

MedRobotics

TransEnterix Inc.

Accuray Inc.

Renishaw plc

Think Surgical

Synaptive Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ztv5s3/global_surgical?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-surgical-robotics-market-2018-2024-market-is-expected-to-reach-98-billion-300681510.html

SOURCE Research and Markets