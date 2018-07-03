|
Global Table-top Spirometer Markets to 2022 with Analysis on End-Users
The global table-top spirometer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising awareness of respiratory devices. Chronic respiratory diseases are associated with high rates of mortality and morbidity. Globally, more than 200 million people suffer from asthma.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of respiratory disorders. Lungs are susceptible to injury and infection from the external environment because of the constant exposure to chemicals, particles, and infectious organisms in the atmospheric air.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising availability of alternative devices. The rising availability of alternative devices is affecting the growth rate of the market. Several devices incorporate the functions of spirometers in their systems.
Key Vendors
- COSMED
- Hill-Rom
- Neurosoft
- Schiller
- Vitalograph
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Healthcare facilities - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Academic institutes and clinical trials - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising awareness for respiratory diseases
- Rise in healthcare industry and subsequent healthcare expenditure
- Increasing importance of promotional activities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- COSMED
- Hill-Rom
- Neurosoft
- Schiller
- Vitalograph
PART 15: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
