Global Table-top Spirometer Markets to 2022 with Analysis on End-Users

The global table-top spirometer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2018-2022.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rising awareness of respiratory devices. Chronic respiratory diseases are associated with high rates of mortality and morbidity. Globally, more than 200 million people suffer from asthma.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of respiratory disorders. Lungs are susceptible to injury and infection from the external environment because of the constant exposure to chemicals, particles, and infectious organisms in the atmospheric air.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising availability of alternative devices. The rising availability of alternative devices is affecting the growth rate of the market. Several devices incorporate the functions of spirometers in their systems.



Key Vendors

COSMED

Hill-Rom

Neurosoft

Schiller

Vitalograph

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Healthcare facilities - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Academic institutes and clinical trials - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising awareness for respiratory diseases

Rise in healthcare industry and subsequent healthcare expenditure

Increasing importance of promotional activities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

COSMED

Hill-Rom

Neurosoft

Schiller

Vitalograph

PART 15: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

