Global Telecom Network Outsourcing Strategic Business Report 2018 - Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-

Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Network Types:



Mobile Network

Fixed Network

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Network Outsourcing: An Introduction

Changing Dynamics in Global Telecommunication Sector Create Business Case for Outsourcing Model

Outsourcing Takes Center Stage amid Mounting Challenges in Network Operations

Sustained Focus on QoS & QoE Propagates Potential Opportunities

Key Benefits offered Drive Adoption of Network Outsourcing

Cost Reduction

Keep Up with Technological Progression

Improved Network Availability

Relief from Network Related Risks

Focus on Core Business

Outsourcing: A Viable Approach for Resource- Constrained Telecos

Global Market Outlook

Developing Markets to be Growth Drivers

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Network Outsourcing Market

Industry-Leading Expertise Differentiates Market Leaders from Rest

Vendors Prioritize End-to-End Services to Gain Market Traction

Vendors Leverage Low Cost Centers



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Network Sharing: An Established Business Model

Telecos Invest on BOT Services

Strategic Outsourcing Collaboration for Improved Network Operations

Managed Capacity Services Gain Wider Traction

Consultancy & Support Services for Streamlining Network Operations

Network Outsourcing: Strategic Intent in Overseas Expansion

Backhaul: A Primary Area for Outsourcing

Growing Telecom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently Rising Network Efficiency Needs Build Momentum for Outsourcing Model

Key Statistical Data

Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum

Increased Focus on Next Generation Networks Underpin Market Demand

Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well

Key Trends in Fiber Optics Market Favoring Outsourcing Services Market

Ongoing Expansion in Mobile Services Sector Steers Market Momentum

Growing User Base of Smartphones & Tablets Instigates Need for Network Improvements

Transition towards 4G, 5G Underpins Revenue Growth

Latest Technology Trends Influence Demand for Mobile Network Outsourcing Services

Fixed Line Broadband: A Lucrative Market Segment

Enterprise Sector Remains a High-Potential Revenue Source



3. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES

Internal Resistance to Outsourcing

Alignment of Senior Management

Governance and Loss of Control

Network Outsourcing Stifles Differentiation

Vendor Selection

An Eternal Challenge

Quality

A Primary Governing Variable

Security

A Formidable Challenge



4. NETWORK OUTSOURCING: AN OVERVIEW



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ciena Collaborates with Cablevisin Argentina

Fujitsu Takes Over TrueNet Communications

Ciena to Acquire TeraXion

Ericsson Renders Services to 5G Network Trials



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Ciena Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

IBM Corporation (US)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Tellabs, Inc. (US)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



