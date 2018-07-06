|
06.07.2018 18:45:00
Global Telecom Network Outsourcing Strategic Business Report 2018 - Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum
DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Telecom Network Outsourcing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-
Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Network Types:
- Mobile Network
- Fixed Network
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ciena Corporation (US)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- IBM Corporation (US)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- Nokia Networks (Finland)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
- Tellabs, Inc. (US)
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (China)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Network Outsourcing: An Introduction
Changing Dynamics in Global Telecommunication Sector Create Business Case for Outsourcing Model
Outsourcing Takes Center Stage amid Mounting Challenges in Network Operations
Sustained Focus on QoS & QoE Propagates Potential Opportunities
Key Benefits offered Drive Adoption of Network Outsourcing
Cost Reduction
Keep Up with Technological Progression
Improved Network Availability
Relief from Network Related Risks
Focus on Core Business
Outsourcing: A Viable Approach for Resource- Constrained Telecos
Global Market Outlook
Developing Markets to be Growth Drivers
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Network Outsourcing Market
Industry-Leading Expertise Differentiates Market Leaders from Rest
Vendors Prioritize End-to-End Services to Gain Market Traction
Vendors Leverage Low Cost Centers
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Network Sharing: An Established Business Model
Telecos Invest on BOT Services
Strategic Outsourcing Collaboration for Improved Network Operations
Managed Capacity Services Gain Wider Traction
Consultancy & Support Services for Streamlining Network Operations
Network Outsourcing: Strategic Intent in Overseas Expansion
Backhaul: A Primary Area for Outsourcing
Growing Telecom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently Rising Network Efficiency Needs Build Momentum for Outsourcing Model
Key Statistical Data
Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum
Increased Focus on Next Generation Networks Underpin Market Demand
Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well
Key Trends in Fiber Optics Market Favoring Outsourcing Services Market
Ongoing Expansion in Mobile Services Sector Steers Market Momentum
Growing User Base of Smartphones & Tablets Instigates Need for Network Improvements
Transition towards 4G, 5G Underpins Revenue Growth
Latest Technology Trends Influence Demand for Mobile Network Outsourcing Services
Fixed Line Broadband: A Lucrative Market Segment
Enterprise Sector Remains a High-Potential Revenue Source
3. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
Internal Resistance to Outsourcing
Alignment of Senior Management
Governance and Loss of Control
Network Outsourcing Stifles Differentiation
Vendor Selection
An Eternal Challenge
Quality
A Primary Governing Variable
Security
A Formidable Challenge
4. NETWORK OUTSOURCING: AN OVERVIEW
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ciena Collaborates with Cablevisin Argentina
Fujitsu Takes Over TrueNet Communications
Ciena to Acquire TeraXion
Ericsson Renders Services to 5G Network Trials
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Ciena Corporation (US)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
IBM Corporation (US)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
Tellabs, Inc. (US)
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (China)
ZTE Corporation (China)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 34)
- The United States (13)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9d8hkj/global_telecom?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-telecom-network-outsourcing-strategic-business-report-2018---surging-investments-on-advanced-network-infrastructure-drive-momentum-300676919.html
SOURCE Research and Markets