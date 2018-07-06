Global Terminal Blocks Strategic Business Market Analysis 2015-2018 Forecast to 2022: Increasing Use of Rising Cage Clamp Contacts Boosts Demand

DUBLIN, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Industry Outlook

Terminal Blocks: Preferred Choice Among Interconnect Solutions

Sectional Terminal Blocks

The Largest Terminal Block Type

PCB-Mounted Terminal Blocks: Promising Growth Opportunities

Smartphones: Communicating the Smart Way'

Popularity of Tablets and Phablets

Opportunity for Terminal Blocks Market

Industrial Automation Drives Terminal Blocks Market

Innovative and Greener Products: The Need of the Hour

Micro Terminal Blocks

Face of the Future

Push-In & Tension Clamp Technologies Find Favor

Spring Contact Version: Finding Favor over Screw Type Terminal Blocks

Through-hole Reflow Technology

Gaining Foot Hold in Terminal Blocks Market

Growing Popularity of IDC Technology

Single-Sided Terminal Blocks: Saving Valuable Space

Increasing Use of Rising Cage Clamp Contacts Boosts Demand for Terminal Blocks

Increasing Use of Terminal Blocks for Slip Rings

Terminal Blocks for Solar Photovoltaic Applications

A Developing Market

Terminal Blocks

Addressing Challenges in HVAC/R Installation

Growing Use of Terminal Blocks in Building Installations

Automotive Industry

Positive Prospects for Terminal Blocks

Terminal Blocks

Gaining from the Medical Industry

Price and Performance

Two Important Attributes for Selecting a Terminal Block

Ranking of Key Parameters for Selection of a Terminal Block

Electric Terminal Block and Power Distribution Block: A Comparison

Terminal Blocks to Benefit from Halogen-free Polyamide Solution

Local Production: A Strategy for Price-Sensitive Markets

2. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS

Innovations in Terminal Blocks

OEM Automatic's CONTA-CLIP SRK Range

Innovative T-LOX Connection Technology from Phoenix Contact

Ensuring Safe, Flexible and Convenient Connection

Use of T-LOX Technology in Current feed-through Terminal Blocks

Advanced Connection Technology

SUNCLIX Connection System for Photovoltaics

Hybrid Plug-in Connector

Connection Technology Meant for Power Electronics

Connection Technology for LED Lighting and Building Automation

Connection Technology for Small Device Fronts

Integration of THR Components with SMT Processes

Connection Technology for Process Industry



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

BJB Launches MINI-Flex SMD Terminal Block

CamdenBoss Launches DIN Rail Mounted Terminal Blocks at Electronica

WAGO Unveils 297 Series Through-Board SMD PCB Terminal Block

Phoenix Contact Launches PT 2,5/S-QUATTRO Terminal Blocks

Phoenix Contact Unveils PCB Terminal Blocks for DIN-Rail- Mountable Devices

Meusburger Unveils E 6570 Terminal Block for Easy Process Monitoring

Wieland Electric Expands High-Current Ring-Lug Terminals with New Sizes

Omron Launches XW4 2.54mm Pitch Terminal Block Connectors

Heilind Electronics Adds Series SM99 and SR99 Single Pole Spring Type Terminal Blocks from Metz Connect

FactoryMation Introduces FMX Terminal Blocks for Industrial Applications

FCI Expands Terminal Blocks Product Portfolio for Industrial and Instrumentation Applications

Wago Introduces Pivot Style Fuse Terminal Blocks in a 3- Conductor Variant

METZ CONNECT Launches Series SC305/SL305 Terminal Blocks

WAGO Expands Line of 2061 Series SMD Terminal Blocks with Through-Hole Mount Variant

WAGO Unveils Compact PCB Terminal Blocks that Eliminates On- Board LED Shadowing

Phoenix Contact Releases Compact Double-Level Knife Disconnect Terminal Blocks

FCI Releases Griplet Miniature IDC Connector for Wire-to- Board Terminations

ABB Releases Screwless PI-Spring Terminal Blocks

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Leipold Group Partners ILSCO for Power Distribution Blocks in North America

