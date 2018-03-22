Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering Directory 2018
The "Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018 report provides understanding and access to the transdermal drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Transdermal Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Transdermal Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Transdermal Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 150 online deal records of actual Transdermal Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Transdermal Drug Delivery technologies and products.
Key benefits
- In-depth understanding of Transdermal Drug Delivery deal trends since 2012
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Transdermal Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012
- Insight into terms included in a Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope
Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012
- Analysis of Transdermal Drug Delivery deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Transdermal Drug Delivery deals
- Access to Transdermal Drug Delivery contract documents
- Leading Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by value since 2012
- Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery deal upfront payments7
2.6.3 Transdermal Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Transdermal Drug Delivery royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Transdermal Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Litigation
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Warranty
Appendix 4 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions
About the Publisher
Table of figures
Figure 1: Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering since 2012
Figure 2: Active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaking activity- 2012 to 2018
Figure 3: Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering by deal type since 2012
Figure 4: Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering by disease type since 2012
Figure 5: Transdermal Drug Delivery deals with a headline value
Figure 6: Transdermal Drug Delivery deals with an upfront value
Figure 7: Transdermal Drug Delivery deals with a milestone value
Figure 8: Transdermal Drug Delivery deals with a royalty rate value
Figure 9: Top Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by value since 2012
Figure 10: Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers 2012 to 2018
Figure 11: Online partnering resources
Figure 12: Forthcoming partnering events
