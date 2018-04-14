Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
14.04.2018 16:11:00

Gold Coast 2018 - April 14 2018 - Day 10 results and looking ahead at Team Canada action on day 11

** BREAKING NEWS ** Erica Wiebe to Carry Flag for Canada

GOLD COAST, Australia, April 14, 2018 /CNW/ -

Commonwealth Wrestling Champion Erica Wiebe named Canadian Team Flag Bearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Closing Ceremony. (CNW Group/Commonwealth Games Association of Canada)

Wrestler Erica Wiebe of Stittsville ON has been announced as the 2018 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony flag-bearer. The Olympic and two-time Commonwealth Games Champion in wrestling defended her 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games by winning the women's 76 kg weight-class.

7 medals for Canada on Day 10:  1 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze - Total to Date: 81

  • Basketball
    • WIN - Men's Semi-Final – vs NZL 88-86
    • Women's Bronze – vs NZL – loss 58-74

  • Boxing
    • Silver - Men's 64kg – Thomas Blumenfield

  • Diving
    • Gold - Women's 3mJen Abel, Pamela Ware
    • Bronze - Men's 10m - Vincent Riendeau

  • Shooting
    • Silver - Men's 3 Position Rifle – Grzegorz Sych

  • Wrestling
    • Silver - MFS 125 kg – Korey Jarvis
    • Silver - WFS 50kg – Jessica MacDonald
    • Silver - WFS 62kg – Michelle Fazzari

Day 10 Results

 

Sport

Event

Competitor

Result

Athletics

Women's High Jump Final

TREASURE

4th

Badminton

Women's Singles Semifinal

LI VS. PUSARLA

Loss

Badminton

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

LI VS. GILMORE (SCO)

Loss

Basketball

Men's Semifinal

CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND

Win

Basketball

Women's Bronze Medal Game

CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND

Loss

Boxing

Men's 64kg Final Bout

BLUMENFELD VS. JONAS (NAM)

Silver

Cycling Road

Women's Road Race

ROORDA 

25th

Cycling Road

Women's Road Race

BEVERIDGE

29th

Cycling Road

Women's Road Race

FOREMAN-MACKEY

17th

Cycling Road

Women's Road Race

BONHOMME

DNF

Cycling Road

Women's Road Race

GIBSON

DNF

Cycling Road

Men's Road Race

CAVES

DNF

Cycling Road

Men's Road Race

GEE

DNF

Cycling Road

Men's Road Race

JAMIESON

DNF

Cycling Road

Men's Road Race

LAMOUREUX

DNF

Cycling Road

Men's Road Race

FOLEY

48th

Diving

Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary

ABEL

3rd

Diving

Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary

WARE

2nd

Diving

Men's 10m Platform Preliminary

RIENDEAU

8th

Diving

Men's 10m Platform Preliminary

HENSCHEL

12th

Diving

Men's 10m Platform Preliminary

WIENS 

9th

Diving

Women's 3m Springboard Final

ABEL

Gold

Diving

Women's 3m Springboard Final

WARE

4th

Diving

Men's 10m Platform Final

RIENDEAU


Diving

Men's 10m Platform Final

HENSCHEL


Diving

Men's 10m Platform Final

WIENS 


Rugby

Men's Pool Round - Pool C

CANADA VS. KENYA

Loss

Rugby

Women's Pool Round - Pool A

CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND

Loss

Rugby

Men's Pool Round - Pool C

CANADA VS. ZAMBIA

Win

Rugby

Men's Pool Round - Pool C

CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND

Loss

Shooting

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Qualification

SYCH

7th

Shooting

Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2

WENNBERG

13th

Shooting

Queen's Prize Individual Finals Day 3

ROSSIGNOL

7th

Shooting

Queen's Prize Individual Finals Day 3

PITCAIRN 

21st

Shooting

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals

SYCH

Silver

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Semifinal

ZHANG VS. YU (SGP)

Loss

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

ZHANG VS. FENG (SGP)

Loss

Wrestling

MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 1

JARVIS VS. BOLTIC (NGR)

Win

Wrestling

MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 1

JARVIS VS. KOUAMEN MBIANGA (CMR)

Win

Wrestling

MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 6

JARVIS VS. SUMIT (IND)

Loss

Wrestling

MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 9

JARVIS VS. RAZA (PAK)

Win/Silver

Wrestling

MFS 86 kg 1/8 Final

MOORE VS. GAITSKILL (RSA)

Win

Wrestling

MFS 86 kg 1/4 Final

MOORE VS. WALLEN (JAM)

Win

Wrestling

MFS 86 kg Semifinal

MOORE VS. INAM (PAK)

Loss

Wrestling

WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 2

MACDONALD VS. KAUR (AUS)

Win

Wrestling

WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 3

MACDONALD VS. GENESIS (NGR)

Win

Wrestling

WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 6

MACDONALD VS. VINESH (IND)

Loss/Silver

Wrestling

WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 2

FAZZARI VS. FORD (NZL)

Win

Wrestling

WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 4

FAZZARI VS. MALIK (IND)

Win

Wrestling

WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 7

FAZZARI VS. ETANE NGOLLE (CMR)

Win

Wrestling

WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 10

FAZZARI VS. ADENIYI (NGR)

Loss/Silver

Wrestling

MFS 86 kg Bronze

MOORE VS.  SOMVEER (IND)

Loss

 

GOLD COAST 2018
LOOKING AHEAD AT TEAM CANADA ACTION ON DAY 11 – APRIL 15, 2018

Canada enters Day 11 ranked 3rd at the Games, with a total of 81 medals

Last day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games! 17 Medal Events on the Calendar!

Canadians to watch…

  • Athletics
    • Men's Para-Sport Marathon T54 – Alexandre Dupont, Tristan Smyth
    • Women's Para-Sport Marathon T54 – Jessica Frotten, Diane Roy

  • Basketball
    • Gold medal match - Men's vs AUS – 11:30am

  • Rugby 7's
    • Women Semi-Final vs AUS – 11:30am

CLOSING CEREMONY – CARRARA STADIUM – 7:30PM

Team Canada Daily Schedule – 15 April

 

Sport

Venue

Start Time

Event

Phase

Competitor

Notes

Athletics

Southport Broadwater Pkld

6:10

Men's T54 Marathon Final

FNL-

DUPONT 


Athletics

Southport Broadwater Pkld

6:10

Men's T54 Marathon Final

FNL-

SMYTH 


Athletics

Southport Broadwater Pkld

6:10

Women's T54 Marathon Final

FNL-

ROY 


Athletics

Southport Broadwater Pkld

6:10

Women's T54 Marathon Final

FNL-

FROTTEN 


Basketball

Convention & Exhib Centre

11:30

Men's Gold Medal Game

FNL-

CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA


Rugby Sevens

Robina Stadium

10:59

Women's Semifinal 1

SFNL

CANADA VS.


Rugby Sevens

Robina Stadium

13:55

Women's Bronze Medal Match

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Rugby Sevens

Robina Stadium

14:42

Women's Gold Medal Match

FNL-

POTENTIAL


 

For all information on Team Canada at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, visit commonwealthgames.ca
There you will find the Team's Media Guide, Results, Schedules, photos, videos and more!

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement

 

SOURCE Commonwealth Games Association of Canada

