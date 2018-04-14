Gold Coast 2018 - April 14 2018 - Day 10 results and looking ahead at Team Canada action on day 11

** BREAKING NEWS ** Erica Wiebe to Carry Flag for Canada

GOLD COAST, Australia, April 14, 2018 /CNW/ -

Wrestler Erica Wiebe of Stittsville ON has been announced as the 2018 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony flag-bearer. The Olympic and two-time Commonwealth Games Champion in wrestling defended her 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games by winning the women's 76 kg weight-class.

7 medals for Canada on Day 10: 1 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze - Total to Date: 81

Basketball

WIN - Men's Semi-Final – vs NZL 88-86



Women's Bronze – vs NZL – loss 58-74





Boxing

Silver - Men's 64kg – Thomas Blumenfield





- Men's 64kg – Diving

Gold - Women's 3m – Jen Abel , Pamela Ware

- Women's – ,

Bronze - Men's 10m - Vincent Riendeau





- Men's - Shooting

Silver - Men's 3 Position Rifle – Grzegorz Sych





- Men's 3 Position Rifle – Wrestling

Silver - MFS 125 kg – Korey Jarvis

- MFS 125 kg –

Silver - WFS 50kg – Jessica MacDonald

- WFS 50kg –

Silver - WFS 62kg – Michelle Fazzari

Day 10 Results

Sport Event Competitor Result Athletics Women's High Jump Final TREASURE 4th Badminton Women's Singles Semifinal LI VS. PUSARLA Loss Badminton Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match LI VS. GILMORE (SCO) Loss Basketball Men's Semifinal CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND Win Basketball Women's Bronze Medal Game CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND Loss Boxing Men's 64kg Final Bout BLUMENFELD VS. JONAS (NAM) Silver Cycling Road Women's Road Race ROORDA 25th Cycling Road Women's Road Race BEVERIDGE 29th Cycling Road Women's Road Race FOREMAN-MACKEY 17th Cycling Road Women's Road Race BONHOMME DNF Cycling Road Women's Road Race GIBSON DNF Cycling Road Men's Road Race CAVES DNF Cycling Road Men's Road Race GEE DNF Cycling Road Men's Road Race JAMIESON DNF Cycling Road Men's Road Race LAMOUREUX DNF Cycling Road Men's Road Race FOLEY 48th Diving Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary ABEL 3rd Diving Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary WARE 2nd Diving Men's 10m Platform Preliminary RIENDEAU 8th Diving Men's 10m Platform Preliminary HENSCHEL 12th Diving Men's 10m Platform Preliminary WIENS 9th Diving Women's 3m Springboard Final ABEL Gold Diving Women's 3m Springboard Final WARE 4th Diving Men's 10m Platform Final RIENDEAU

Diving Men's 10m Platform Final HENSCHEL

Diving Men's 10m Platform Final WIENS

Rugby Men's Pool Round - Pool C CANADA VS. KENYA Loss Rugby Women's Pool Round - Pool A CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND Loss Rugby Men's Pool Round - Pool C CANADA VS. ZAMBIA Win Rugby Men's Pool Round - Pool C CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND Loss Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Qualification SYCH 7th Shooting Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 WENNBERG 13th Shooting Queen's Prize Individual Finals Day 3 ROSSIGNOL 7th Shooting Queen's Prize Individual Finals Day 3 PITCAIRN 21st Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals SYCH Silver Table Tennis Women's Singles Semifinal ZHANG VS. YU (SGP) Loss Table Tennis Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match ZHANG VS. FENG (SGP) Loss Wrestling MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 1 JARVIS VS. BOLTIC (NGR) Win Wrestling MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 1 JARVIS VS. KOUAMEN MBIANGA (CMR) Win Wrestling MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 6 JARVIS VS. SUMIT (IND) Loss Wrestling MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 9 JARVIS VS. RAZA (PAK) Win/Silver Wrestling MFS 86 kg 1/8 Final MOORE VS. GAITSKILL (RSA) Win Wrestling MFS 86 kg 1/4 Final MOORE VS. WALLEN (JAM) Win Wrestling MFS 86 kg Semifinal MOORE VS. INAM (PAK) Loss Wrestling WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 2 MACDONALD VS. KAUR (AUS) Win Wrestling WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 3 MACDONALD VS. GENESIS (NGR) Win Wrestling WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 6 MACDONALD VS. VINESH (IND) Loss/Silver Wrestling WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 2 FAZZARI VS. FORD (NZL) Win Wrestling WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 4 FAZZARI VS. MALIK (IND) Win Wrestling WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 7 FAZZARI VS. ETANE NGOLLE (CMR) Win Wrestling WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 10 FAZZARI VS. ADENIYI (NGR) Loss/Silver Wrestling MFS 86 kg Bronze MOORE VS. SOMVEER (IND) Loss

GOLD COAST 2018

LOOKING AHEAD AT TEAM CANADA ACTION ON DAY 11 – APRIL 15, 2018

Canada enters Day 11 ranked 3rd at the Games, with a total of 81 medals

Last day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games! 17 Medal Events on the Calendar!

Canadians to watch…

Athletics

Men's Para-Sport Marathon T54 – Alexandre Dupont , Tristan Smyth

,

Women's Para-Sport Marathon T54 – Jessica Frotten , Diane Roy





, Basketball

Gold medal match - Men's vs AUS – 11:30am





Rugby 7's

Women Semi-Final vs AUS – 11:30am

CLOSING CEREMONY – CARRARA STADIUM – 7:30PM

Team Canada Daily Schedule – 15 April

Sport Venue Start Time Event Phase Competitor Notes Athletics Southport Broadwater Pkld 6:10 Men's T54 Marathon Final FNL- DUPONT

Athletics Southport Broadwater Pkld 6:10 Men's T54 Marathon Final FNL- SMYTH

Athletics Southport Broadwater Pkld 6:10 Women's T54 Marathon Final FNL- ROY

Athletics Southport Broadwater Pkld 6:10 Women's T54 Marathon Final FNL- FROTTEN

Basketball Convention & Exhib Centre 11:30 Men's Gold Medal Game FNL- CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA

Rugby Sevens Robina Stadium 10:59 Women's Semifinal 1 SFNL CANADA VS.

Rugby Sevens Robina Stadium 13:55 Women's Bronze Medal Match FNL- POTENTIAL

Rugby Sevens Robina Stadium 14:42 Women's Gold Medal Match FNL- POTENTIAL



For all information on Team Canada at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, visit commonwealthgames.ca

There you will find the Team's Media Guide, Results, Schedules, photos, videos and more!

