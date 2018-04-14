|
Gold Coast 2018 - April 14 2018 - Day 10 results and looking ahead at Team Canada action on day 11
** BREAKING NEWS ** Erica Wiebe to Carry Flag for Canada
GOLD COAST, Australia, April 14, 2018 /CNW/ -
Wrestler Erica Wiebe of Stittsville ON has been announced as the 2018 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony flag-bearer. The Olympic and two-time Commonwealth Games Champion in wrestling defended her 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games by winning the women's 76 kg weight-class.
7 medals for Canada on Day 10: 1 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze - Total to Date: 81
- Basketball
- WIN - Men's Semi-Final – vs NZL 88-86
- Women's Bronze – vs NZL – loss 58-74
- Boxing
- Silver - Men's 64kg – Thomas Blumenfield
- Diving
- Gold - Women's 3m – Jen Abel, Pamela Ware
- Bronze - Men's 10m - Vincent Riendeau
- Shooting
- Silver - Men's 3 Position Rifle – Grzegorz Sych
- Wrestling
- Silver - MFS 125 kg – Korey Jarvis
- Silver - WFS 50kg – Jessica MacDonald
- Silver - WFS 62kg – Michelle Fazzari
Day 10 Results
Sport
Event
Competitor
Result
Athletics
Women's High Jump Final
TREASURE
4th
Badminton
Women's Singles Semifinal
LI VS. PUSARLA
Loss
Badminton
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
LI VS. GILMORE (SCO)
Loss
Basketball
Men's Semifinal
CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND
Win
Basketball
Women's Bronze Medal Game
CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND
Loss
Boxing
Men's 64kg Final Bout
BLUMENFELD VS. JONAS (NAM)
Silver
Cycling Road
Women's Road Race
ROORDA
25th
Cycling Road
Women's Road Race
BEVERIDGE
29th
Cycling Road
Women's Road Race
FOREMAN-MACKEY
17th
Cycling Road
Women's Road Race
BONHOMME
DNF
Cycling Road
Women's Road Race
GIBSON
DNF
Cycling Road
Men's Road Race
CAVES
DNF
Cycling Road
Men's Road Race
GEE
DNF
Cycling Road
Men's Road Race
JAMIESON
DNF
Cycling Road
Men's Road Race
LAMOUREUX
DNF
Cycling Road
Men's Road Race
FOLEY
48th
Diving
Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary
ABEL
3rd
Diving
Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary
WARE
2nd
Diving
Men's 10m Platform Preliminary
RIENDEAU
8th
Diving
Men's 10m Platform Preliminary
HENSCHEL
12th
Diving
Men's 10m Platform Preliminary
WIENS
9th
Diving
Women's 3m Springboard Final
ABEL
Gold
Diving
Women's 3m Springboard Final
WARE
4th
Diving
Men's 10m Platform Final
RIENDEAU
Diving
Men's 10m Platform Final
HENSCHEL
Diving
Men's 10m Platform Final
WIENS
Rugby
Men's Pool Round - Pool C
CANADA VS. KENYA
Loss
Rugby
Women's Pool Round - Pool A
CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND
Loss
Rugby
Men's Pool Round - Pool C
CANADA VS. ZAMBIA
Win
Rugby
Men's Pool Round - Pool C
CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND
Loss
Shooting
Men's 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Qualification
SYCH
7th
Shooting
Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2
WENNBERG
13th
Shooting
Queen's Prize Individual Finals Day 3
ROSSIGNOL
7th
Shooting
Queen's Prize Individual Finals Day 3
PITCAIRN
21st
Shooting
Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals
SYCH
Silver
Table Tennis
Women's Singles Semifinal
ZHANG VS. YU (SGP)
Loss
Table Tennis
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
ZHANG VS. FENG (SGP)
Loss
Wrestling
MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 1
JARVIS VS. BOLTIC (NGR)
Win
Wrestling
MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 1
JARVIS VS. KOUAMEN MBIANGA (CMR)
Win
Wrestling
MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 6
JARVIS VS. SUMIT (IND)
Loss
Wrestling
MFS 125 kg Nordic System Match 9
JARVIS VS. RAZA (PAK)
Win/Silver
Wrestling
MFS 86 kg 1/8 Final
MOORE VS. GAITSKILL (RSA)
Win
Wrestling
MFS 86 kg 1/4 Final
MOORE VS. WALLEN (JAM)
Win
Wrestling
MFS 86 kg Semifinal
MOORE VS. INAM (PAK)
Loss
Wrestling
WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 2
MACDONALD VS. KAUR (AUS)
Win
Wrestling
WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 3
MACDONALD VS. GENESIS (NGR)
Win
Wrestling
WFS 50 kg Nordic System Match 6
MACDONALD VS. VINESH (IND)
Loss/Silver
Wrestling
WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 2
FAZZARI VS. FORD (NZL)
Win
Wrestling
WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 4
FAZZARI VS. MALIK (IND)
Win
Wrestling
WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 7
FAZZARI VS. ETANE NGOLLE (CMR)
Win
Wrestling
WFS 62 kg Nordic System Match 10
FAZZARI VS. ADENIYI (NGR)
Loss/Silver
Wrestling
MFS 86 kg Bronze
MOORE VS. SOMVEER (IND)
Loss
GOLD COAST 2018
LOOKING AHEAD AT TEAM CANADA ACTION ON DAY 11 – APRIL 15, 2018
Canada enters Day 11 ranked 3rd at the Games, with a total of 81 medals
Last day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games! 17 Medal Events on the Calendar!
Canadians to watch…
- Athletics
- Men's Para-Sport Marathon T54 – Alexandre Dupont, Tristan Smyth
- Women's Para-Sport Marathon T54 – Jessica Frotten, Diane Roy
- Basketball
- Gold medal match - Men's vs AUS – 11:30am
- Rugby 7's
- Women Semi-Final vs AUS – 11:30am
CLOSING CEREMONY – CARRARA STADIUM – 7:30PM
Team Canada Daily Schedule – 15 April
Sport
Venue
Start Time
Event
Phase
Competitor
Notes
Athletics
Southport Broadwater Pkld
6:10
Men's T54 Marathon Final
FNL-
DUPONT
Athletics
Southport Broadwater Pkld
6:10
Men's T54 Marathon Final
FNL-
SMYTH
Athletics
Southport Broadwater Pkld
6:10
Women's T54 Marathon Final
FNL-
ROY
Athletics
Southport Broadwater Pkld
6:10
Women's T54 Marathon Final
FNL-
FROTTEN
Basketball
Convention & Exhib Centre
11:30
Men's Gold Medal Game
FNL-
CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA
Rugby Sevens
Robina Stadium
10:59
Women's Semifinal 1
SFNL
CANADA VS.
Rugby Sevens
Robina Stadium
13:55
Women's Bronze Medal Match
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Rugby Sevens
Robina Stadium
14:42
Women's Gold Medal Match
FNL-
POTENTIAL
