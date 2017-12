(RTTNews) - Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.9 percent. With the advance, the index has reached its best intraday level in two months.

The strength among gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for February delivery climbed $8.70 to $1,287.50 an ounce.