Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Agents Rank Among Nation's Best in REAL Trends/The Wall Street Journal Report

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that two of its top agents, Michael Dreyfus and Jill Levy, rank in the top 250 sales associates in the Individual Sales Volume category of the prestigious 2018 REAL Trends/The Wall Street Journal "The Thousand." The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2017 annual sales volume and transaction sides.

"We are thankful to all our clients who put their trust in us in 2017," said Michael Dreyfus, one of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's top producing agents. Dreyfus, who also serves as the brokerage's President of Silicon Valley, has made the REAL Trends list for the past five consecutive years. Jill Levy, a specialist in Napa Valley and Sonoma real estate, credits her primary market's global allure—in addition to her unyielding work ethic—for her success in 2017: "Napa Valley is increasingly one of the premier destinations in the world. I am grateful to be able to unite San Francisco Bay Area, domestic US and international buyers with phenomenal, one-of-a-kind wine country lifestyle properties."

The representation of Dreyfus and Levy on the list validates their professionalism and market expertise, along with 40 other sales associates within the Sotheby's International Realty® brand that claimed their ranks in the top 250 sales associates. Philip White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC commented on the remarkable achievements of the brand's agents: "We are proud of their exceptional performance and commitment to the brand, providing the finest real estate services to garner a brand record of $108 billion in global sales volume in 2017."

Click here to see the Sotheby's International Realty brand affiliated sales associates represented on "The Thousand."

The complete Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends' website, https://www.realtrends.com/.

For media inquiries, please email MediaInquiries@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 480 agents in 22 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-gate-sothebys-international-realty-agents-rank-among-nations-best-in-real-trendsthe-wall-street-journal-report-300675703.html

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty