16.03.2018

Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. - Early Warning News Release

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, March 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. (the "Fund") pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 and 62-104, announced today it sold 4,020,292 common shares ("Common Shares") of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. ("CanniMed"), representing all of the Common Shares that it previously owned, to Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora") pursuant to Aurora's take-over bid for all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As a result of the sale, the Fund's direct and indirect beneficial ownership and control over Common Shares was reduced from approximately 16.4% percent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares to zero percent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Fund sold the Common Shares to realize a gain on its investment in Common Shares.  The Fund has no intention of acquiring any Common Shares in the future.

The head office of CanniMed is located at 1 Plant Technology Road, Box 19A, RR #5, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 3J8.

SOURCE Golden Opportunities Fund Inc.

