Government of Canada Invests in Cultural Infrastructure in Saint Andrews, New Brunswick

Kingsbrae International Residence for the Arts receives $405,000 in support for renovations to its facilities

SAINT ANDREWS, NB, July 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament (New Brunswick Southwest), today announced a Government of Canada grant of $405,000 for Kingsbrae International Residence for the Arts (KIRA) for renovations to its facilities. Ms. Ludwig made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, as part of the Canada Day celebrations.

With this funding, KIRA recently completed work to build artists' studios, as well as renovations at the heritage residence, including, among other things, an art gallery and artists' housing. The final phase of the projects will involve building an amphitheatre, a unique space for staging performing arts programming in a professional outdoor environment.

The Government of Canada is providing funding under Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support arts and culture by investing in cultural spaces like Kingsbrae International Residence for the Arts. Audiences can enjoy the work of professional artists in facilities that meet industry standards. These investments contribute to the quality of life in communities all across Canada."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am delighted that our government is supporting the renovations at the heritage residence and the construction of the Kingsbrae Garden amphitheatre. This facility is an important part of the cultural infrastructure in the Saint Andrews area. It is key part of the arts and culture scene for New Brunswick Southwest's residents and visitors, and a contributor to the local economy."

– Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest

Quick Facts

Kingsbrae Garden is adjacent to Kingsbrae International Residence for the Arts (KIRA). Recipient of a number of national and international awards, the Garden opened its doors in 1998.

KIRA's mission is to support creativity and promote excellence in Canadian culture, while contributing to the tourism and arts economy of Saint Andrews.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports improvements to the physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentations or exhibitions. It is also designed to allow Canadian to have better access to the performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections and heritage displays.

Related Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage